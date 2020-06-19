Used 2018 BMW M3 CS for Sale Near Me
3 listings
2018 BMW M3 CS9,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$84,990
- certified
2018 BMW M3 CS17,559 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$80,000
- used
2018 BMW M3 CS3,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$92,900
JK,06/19/2020
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
The car just looks ready to go, and it is. Get it in black, it is a head turner. At night this thing just looks mean. Performance settings are fantastic, especially a nice hot day, the tires are like glue. It is pricey, but limited edition makes it worth it. Buy one if you can find one, but keep a special place in the garage away from the kids or stuff...
