Used 2018 BMW M3 CS for Sale Near Me

BMW of Cincinnati North - Cincinnati / Ohio

BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 17,555 Miles! Frozen Dark Blue II exterior and Black/Silverstone interior, CS trim. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Turbo.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged BMW CS with Frozen Dark Blue II exterior and Black/Silverstone interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 453 HP at 6250 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Head-Up Display, Automatic High Beams, Power Rear Sunshade, Manual Rear Side Window Shades, Speed Limit Info, Park Distance Control.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains "It accelerates with potencyPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAt BMW of Cincinnati North, a Jake Sweeney Company, we are currently serving Cincinnati, Mason, West Chester, Ross, Monroe, Maineville and Middletown Ohio. We know that customer service is of the utmost importance as we treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 CS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS8M9C51J5L00890

Stock: B73058

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-17-2020