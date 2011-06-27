Used 2005 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

I love my 5 Series but not the major issue ddsbmw , 10/02/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I love to drive my 525i, but it would be a lot more enjoyable with some sort of stereo. CCC module went out and is $1700 to replace. Out of my budget and almost inevitable to go out in this model. This controls navigation and all the service lights so I love my car a lot less than I could have. How I wish BMW would recall their obvious faulty CCC module so this car could be the great car it was meant to be. Report Abuse

Here is why the BMW 2005 530i is the Ultimate car Elijah Cooley , 03/08/2016 530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful This car rides like a dream little to no problems. I had this car 5 years and it was almost maintenance free besides the normal oil change, brakes and fuel and fluid flush. This car is a must buy if you want a great driving and looking BMW for a great price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Buyer Beware!! musicman9 , 01/20/2011 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I had 3 cars sitting in my garage, one was a BMW 545i (2005) one is a GMC Envoy (2002) and the other is a Toyota Tacoma Truck (1996) The BMW continued to leak oil all over the garage until I finally sold it. The Envoy and the Tacoma have about 200,000 miles each and I doubt that I have even spent $500 combined on the 2 of these cars since I have owned them. The BMW has been nothing but problems with every maintenance bill being at least $1,000. Just a battery alone for the car is almost $500! The car was the best driving car I have ever owned but reliability was the worst of any of the 20 cars I have owned since I first started driving. I traded it recently for a Toyota!

Great Car, but not Cheap to maintain amg0507 , 12/17/2012 27 of 29 people found this review helpful I've had my car for a few years now and put a good bit of miles on it. I've got 120,000 miles. I've changed the battery, tires, oil, spark plugs, all the regular maintenance and it drives great. But it's a BMW and parts are not cheap. . . it's also not cheap to have someone put them in for you. If you want a car that is Cheaper to keep going, drive a Toyota or a Honda. If you want to enjoy driving your car get a BMW. Previously I've had an Rx-8, MiniCooper Sport, Lexus SC430 and a Honda Accord.