Consumer Rating
(1)
2015 Audi TTS Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • sharper handling and better performance than regular TT
  • good fuel economy.
  • Firm ride
  • steering lacks feel for the road
  • underwhelming performance considering its price.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Audi TTS's main appeal lies with its avant-garde appearance and standard all-wheel drive. But many competitors in this price range offer even more performance, utility and value.

Vehicle overview

Available in both coupe and convertible body styles, the 2015 Audi TTS takes the stylish but not-so-potent Audi TT base model to the next level with a number of upgrades that boost its fun-to-drive factor. These improvements start with a more potent version of the standard TT's four-cylinder engine that produces an additional 54 horsepower. A quick-shifting six-speed automated manual transmission makes the most of that extra oomph. Larger 19-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, beefier brakes and an adaptive suspension complete the package, making the Audi TTS much more satisfying to hustle along a winding stretch of road than the TT.

Unfortunately, the TTS upgrades also come with a higher price. And if you're looking at TTS money, there are some competitors that offer more power and sharper handling. Consider the dominating performance you get with the new, more modern and more refined 2015 Chevy Corvette Stingray. Also, base models of the Porsche Boxster convertible and Cayman coupe are far more involving to drive than the TTS while not being significantly more expensive. Granted, these sports cars don't have all-wheel drive or rear seats, but if those are qualities you want, consider the newer and roomier BMW 4 Series.

It's also important to note that a completely redesigned Audi TTS has been revealed and will likely arrive in the United States for the next model year. Although its styling is almost identical to the car discussed here, it features a radically redone interior, a revised engine and likely improved driving dynamics. Overall, we think the 2015 TTS should satisfy buyers desiring a peppy sport coupe or convertible with an upscale vibe. But we definitely recommend checking out your options before making your final decision.

2015 Audi TTS models

The 2015 Audi TTS is a 2+2 coupe or a two-seat convertible, both of which are offered in a single trim level.

Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, performance summer tires, an adaptive two-mode magnetic ride control suspension, adaptive xenon headlights with washer jets and LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, automatic climate control, heated leather seats and eight-way power adjustment (with four-way power lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a 12-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and auxiliary audio jack. The convertible forgoes split-folding rear jump seats for a fully powered soft top.

The optional Navigation system Plus adds rear parking sensors, a navigation system, real-time traffic, an iPod interface, a driver information display and a lap timer. The optional Black Optic package yields different 19-inch wheels, replaces aluminum-look exterior mirrors with carbon fiber and adds other special exterior and interior styling and trim details (including a leather-wrapped roll hoop on the convertible). The unique Baseball Optic Leather package remains available.

Late availability of a coupe-only Competition package will include Baseball Optic leather, extended leather and contrasting stitching, plus lightweight 19-inch wheels, gray-painted brake calipers and a fixed rear wing. Exclusive Nimbus gray or Imola yellow are the paint choices.

2015 Highlights

While a completely redesigned version should debut for the next model year, the 2015 Audi TTS Coupe and Convertible return essentially unchanged. One minor difference is that a two-tone interior is no longer offered.

Performance & mpg

Power for the 2015 Audi TTS comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 265 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. A quick-shifting six-speed automated manual transmission and all-wheel-drive system are standard. According to Audi, the 2015 TTS coupe and convertible get to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and 5.1 seconds respectively.

EPA fuel economy estimates for both coupe and convertible are quite good at 26 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Audi TTS include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, hill-hold assist, front knee airbags and front side airbags that protect occupants' heads and abdomens. Models equipped with the optional navigation system also have rear parking sensors. A rearview camera is not available.

Driving

While the base model TT has its good qualities, the 2015 Audi TTS is the clear choice for buyers wanting a TT with an edgier, more engaging driving experience. The more powerful 2.0-liter engine delivers snappier performance, and it's nicely matched to the quick-shifting automated manual transmission. However, this upgraded engine isn't as responsive at low speeds as the regular TT's.

Audi's magnetic ride control suspension is standard on the TTS. Typically, this type of suspension offers the best of both worlds, with sharp handling and a comfortable ride, but not on the TTS. Its two driver-selectable modes don't change the car's demeanor much and even in Normal mode, the ride quality is noticeably stiff.

To its credit, the TTS does provide plenty of all-wheel-drive traction and grip around turns, and it feels confident when driven at a brisk clip on a curvy road. However, more serious driving enthusiasts will likely take issue with the steering, which although quick and precise, is disappointingly uncommunicative for a sports car.

Interior

Like other Audis, the 2015 TTS offers an interior that blends clean, modern design with top-quality materials. One change, however, is that its available two-tone interior option is not being offered this year.

In general, gauges and controls are well laid out and straightforward to operate. The one exception is the optional navigation system's dash-mounted control knob, a placement that makes it awkward to use. Both coupe and convertible models are remarkably quiet inside, the latter surprisingly so thanks to a multilayer soft top with a glass rear window that can be lowered in about 15 seconds with the push of a button.

With their substantial side bolsters, the front seats offer good comfort and support in spirited driving. A severe shortage of legroom makes the coupe's rear seats generally unfit for human habitation, though they do make a fine place to stash appointment books, work files and laptop bags.

The coupe is the more practical of the two by virtue of its 13.1 cubic feet of space with the rear seats up and 24.7 cubic feet with them folded down. The convertible's trunk is a good bit smaller at 8.8 cubic feet. However, that's actually a very good number for this class, especially compared with rivals that have retractable hardtops (which take up a substantial portion of the trunk when folded down).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Audi TTS.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car!
sparetire4,05/10/2015
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
why would a corporation build such a beautiful, well performing machine and equip it with such cheap tires. after 12k km I could not hear the radio anymore, the tires were so noisy. I am 68 years old and drive like a 68 years old should, carefully and at the speed limit. not even a year and I have to spend a fortune on new tires! don't give me the high performance BS because michelins will last longer. so why not put those on at the factory? cheap, cheap Up-date (a year later) Thanks to the dealer's (Mark Motors of Ottawa) goodwill, I was given a deal, 4 for the price of 3 wholesale, Michelin and I have been happy ever since. No help from Audi corp however (just a few ''so sorry'' emails). BUT, still absolutely love that TT! Working on my third set of tires @ 50,000kilometres. Got a good deal again from dealer: Yokohamas all season. supposed to last longer.
See all 1 reviews of the 2015 Audi TTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
265 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Audi TTS features & specs

Used 2015 Audi TTS Overview

The Used 2015 Audi TTS is offered in the following submodels: TTS Coupe, TTS Convertible. Available styles include quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

