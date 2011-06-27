Vehicle overview

Available in both coupe and convertible body styles, the 2015 Audi TTS takes the stylish but not-so-potent Audi TT base model to the next level with a number of upgrades that boost its fun-to-drive factor. These improvements start with a more potent version of the standard TT's four-cylinder engine that produces an additional 54 horsepower. A quick-shifting six-speed automated manual transmission makes the most of that extra oomph. Larger 19-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, beefier brakes and an adaptive suspension complete the package, making the Audi TTS much more satisfying to hustle along a winding stretch of road than the TT.

Unfortunately, the TTS upgrades also come with a higher price. And if you're looking at TTS money, there are some competitors that offer more power and sharper handling. Consider the dominating performance you get with the new, more modern and more refined 2015 Chevy Corvette Stingray. Also, base models of the Porsche Boxster convertible and Cayman coupe are far more involving to drive than the TTS while not being significantly more expensive. Granted, these sports cars don't have all-wheel drive or rear seats, but if those are qualities you want, consider the newer and roomier BMW 4 Series.

It's also important to note that a completely redesigned Audi TTS has been revealed and will likely arrive in the United States for the next model year. Although its styling is almost identical to the car discussed here, it features a radically redone interior, a revised engine and likely improved driving dynamics. Overall, we think the 2015 TTS should satisfy buyers desiring a peppy sport coupe or convertible with an upscale vibe. But we definitely recommend checking out your options before making your final decision.