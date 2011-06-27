Overall rating

We're big fans of the Audi TT, awarding it a coveted Edmunds A rating. It has plenty of power, capable handling and a beautifully simple interior. Of course, there are always shoppers who crave a little more of everything. For them, Audi created the TTS.

With an increase of 72 horsepower over the TT and a sport-tuned suspension with driver-adjustable dampers, the TTS' performance should be able to bring a smile to even the most demanding drivers. These additions also give the TTS the credentials to challenge the most notable luxury sport coupes in its class like the Porsche 718 Cayman and BMW M2.

On paper, the Porsche and BMW have a slight edge, but the differences may be so slight that personal preference will be more of a deciding factor. The TTS does grab an advantage for its standard all-wheel drive that isn't even an option on its competition. Then there's the Audi's wonderfully simple yet technologically advanced cockpit that could win over shoppers on looks alone.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Audi TTS include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front knee airbags, side curtain airbags, front side airbags that provide additional protection for occupants' heads and abdomens, and a rearview camera.

The optional Technology package adds front and rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor.