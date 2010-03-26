Used 2010 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me

Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona

**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**ALLOY WHEELS**KEYLESS ENTRY**POWER WINDOWS**AM/FM STEREO**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: TRUUF38J491023616

Stock: 16379

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020