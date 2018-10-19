Used 2011 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me

49 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
TTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 49 listings
  • 2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro

    36,127 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,980

    Details
  • 2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro in Orange
    used

    2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro

    100,978 miles

    $21,899

    Details
  • 2010 Audi TTS Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi TTS Premium quattro

    80,074 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,595

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro

    23,798 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,997

    Details
  • 2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro

    48,072 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $21,990

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro

    78,723 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,988

    Details
  • 2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro in White
    used

    2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro

    88,566 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro in White
    used

    2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro

    90,303 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,276

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro

    25,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,000

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro in Orange
    used

    2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro

    96,488 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2015 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi TTS quattro

    13,206 miles

    $30,588

    Details
  • 2015 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi TTS quattro

    53,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,800

    Details
  • 2015 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi TTS quattro

    72,108 miles

    $24,490

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    22,205 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,998

    $3,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Yellow
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    15,920 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    29,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,987

    $2,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    53,085 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $30,990

    $1,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    45,214 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $32,695

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi TTS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 49 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TTS
  4. Used 2011 Audi TTS
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
TTS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi TTS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.