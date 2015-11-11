Used 2016 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me

49 listings
TTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 49 listings
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    22,205 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,998

    $3,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Yellow
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    15,920 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    29,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $32,987

    $2,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    53,085 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Good Deal

    $30,990

    $1,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    45,214 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $32,695

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    16,475 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,988

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    18,584 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $36,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    20,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $37,654

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    27,649 miles

    $35,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    25,670 miles

    $36,247

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    21,443 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $39,920

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    20,660 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $36,888

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    41,914 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,477

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,962

    Details
  • 2017 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi TTS quattro

    21,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,500

    $2,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi TTS quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Audi TTS quattro

    26,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $39,515

    $1,533 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi TTS quattro

    42,569 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $34,589

    $1,806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi TTS quattro

    18,284 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,491

    $511 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi TTS

Excellent for an enthusiast
Bailey Smith,11/11/2015
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Disclaimer, I purchased a TTS but this information is still pertinent to a TT buyer (Dynamics) With the recent refresh, Audi brings the TT more inline with its yet to be released R8 big brother. The new IE8888 2.0 liter turbo four cylinder works beautifully with the S-tronic transmission (the only one available in the U.S.). There is just a bit of turbo lag below 2500 rpm, but once in the boost power is of no concern at all. The acceleration is more than enough for the average driver, and at freeway speeds even the base TT passes other cars with ease (but be sure to let the S-tronic downshift a couple gears first). With Audi's Quattro system, grip in poor conditions is not a problem if you're being reasonable (note: I live in a very snowy area of the U.S.) but I have gotten it to intentionally slide at low speeds. In dry conditions you'd have to be quite reckless to get this thing to lose grip, but it is manageable when the rear steps out of line. It handles well, but, (and this is a critique of all Audis I've experienced) the steering is pretty numb and doesn't provide much in the way of feedback on the road surface. The steering is, however, well weighted and is direct enough that I barely even need to think about where I want the car to go. The suspension is on the firmer side but it isn't harsh or jarring at all on decent road surfaces, body roll through corners is negligible and the chassis feels rock solid. Fuel economy is also better than advertised in my car, at freeway speeds I have achieved 29 mpg (US cycle) when I was told I should be getting 27.5 mpg or less (Technology) The Virtual Cockpit is undoubtedly the star of the Interior. It does take some time to get used to controlling almost everything through the steering wheel, but once acclimated it is quite intuitive and easy to use, even on the move. Safety isn't too much of a concern since the system is mounted very close to eye level (also of note I'm only 5'8" or 172 cm) but don't be too distracted by it. Also, the screen provides a good enough viewing angle to allow a passenger to use the entertainment system without struggle, but they can change the layout of the guages if they go into a submenu. The one critique that I have for the Virtual Cockpit is that the control buttons are somewhat small even with my diminutive hands and I could easily see somebody with larger or gloved hands struggle with the steering wheel mounted controls. This is remedied with a more conventional MMI control set up intended mostly for passengers, but it is somewhat disappointing given that it's a selling point of this car. I also have the technology package and B&O sound system, the first out of necessity and the later out of desire. The parking sensors and rearview camera are a must for this car as judging distances can be somewhat tough. The blind spot monitor is also a must have option because the C-pillar is simply massive and obtrusive in everyday driving. I could foresee an instance where a driver cannot see a motorcyclist behind them due to the size of the C-pillar, and backing out of parking spaced makes me nervous. My only real complaint about the technology is that active cruise control or front collision prevention isn't even offered. Of note, I believe this is offered in Europe but not North America for some reason. (Interior) Audi is known for their excellent interiors and this is no exception. I opted for the sports seats and the leather quality is superb, as is the comfort they provide. It is quite easy to make a long journey in this car without being fatigued or uncomfortable. The dashboard is made of a pretty high quality soft touch material that lends itself well to the aesthetic of the rest of the interior. The vent mounted HVAC controls are also pretty intuitive and in my opinion look stylish and futuristic. As for the rear seats, they really are an afterthought. They are basically reserved for children and the most petite of adults, although I have gotten people of 5'5" in the back for short periods, but they did complain about the space. In my experience they serve better as an extra storage space but they do have child seat mounts. One additional note, ingress and egress are difficult in this car not only by the long doors typical of coupes, but also by the wider side skirts and fairly wide door sill. Overall the interior is a great place to be as long as you do not plan on having more than one other passenger for long periods of time. (Storage) Despite its small size the TT actually impresses in the amount of storage it offers. There are numerous small cubbies in the main cabin and the trunk is surprisingly large, particularly when the seats are folded down. There is also a full size spare tire too (conclusion) This is a fun small high tech sports car that one can easily live with every day and enjoy. If you live in a colder climate and can justify having microscopic rear seats, this is a great all-weather sports coupe
Report abuse
