Used 2018 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$39,991$2,254 Below Market
eimports4Less - Perkasie / Pennsylvania
CERTIFIED 2018 AUDI TTS 2.0t Quattro AWD Coupe with the Technology package, Black Optic Package, red calipers, diamond stitch leather, S Sport Seat Package, GPS Navigation, back up camera, Blind Spot Assist, 20 inch sport wheels, smartphone integration, Bang and Olufsen Audio, nappa leather, Audi Beam Rings, satellite radio, bluetooth, dual power seats, tilt/telescoping sport steering wheel, paddle shifters, heated seats, climate control, LED headlamps, HD Radio, homelink transmitter, compass and more. One owner. Clean Carfax. Clean Autocheck. $3500 Technology Package $1500 Black Optic $1075 Ava Blue Paint $1000 S Sport Seating $400 Red brake calipers $250 Audi Beam Rings Audi factory warranty applies. - Contact Sales Department at 215-249-9100 or glekas4less@msn.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV1J1005731
Stock: D13244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 21,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,500$2,035 Below Market
Audi of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Audi Certified 5 years unlimited mile warranty. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Brilliant Black 2017 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Fresh Oil Change, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Audi Smartphone Interface, Navigation System, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Red Brake Calipers, Technology Package.Recent Arrival! 23/27 City/Highway MPGAudi Certified pre-owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateFor your peace of mind we have included over 40+ photos and a video for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Audi Jacksonville offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection. Hanania "HandPicked" vehicles come with a 30 day, or 3,000 miles warranty. Call 904-565-4000 or visit Audi of Jacksonville . Located at 7230 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32244. Out of town buyers free pick up at the airport. See more cars online at http://www.audijax.com/used-inventory/index.htm.Reviews:* Impeccable cabin design bolstered by impressive level of technology; more power than you might think from the turbocharged, four-cylinder engine; precise handling that makes it easy to maneuver in any situation; standard all-wheel drive means it's sure-footed in any kind of weather. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV6H1004973
Stock: H1004973P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2017 Audi TTS quattro26,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,515$1,533 Below Market
Audi South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
Audi Certified 5-YR Unlimited Mileage Warranty from 1st in service date, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Audi Smartphone Interface, Fine Nappa Leather Interior w/S Embossing, Navigation System, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Red Brake Calipers, Technology Package, Wheels: 9.0 x 20 10-Y-Spoke Design Forged. 2017 Audi TTS 2.0T Sepang Blue Pearl Effect 6-Speed Automatic S tronicWelcome to Audi South Atlanta, Georgia’s newest Audi dealership! We are Georgia's only Audi dealership to offer our customers COMPLIMENTARY DELIVERY in Sales, COMPLIMENTARY PICKUP & DELIVERY in Service and COMPLIMENTARY AIRPORT PARKING for any customer that wishes to have their vehicle serviced while they travel! We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Audi's, accompanied by a diverse Pre-Owned Inventory of Luxury Vehicles, Volume Imports and Domestic Trucks & Jeeps! In addition to our amazing inventory, we're a proud part of the Butler Auto Group family, which provides us with access to an over 3,000 vehicle network! In other words, if we don't have it, we can get it for you!In addition to a Great Selection, we always provide Impeccable Service, Complimentary Delivery anywhere in GA for New & Pre-Owned Sales and Complimentary Pickup and Delivery in many cases for our Service Customers! We plan to open our beautiful 3-story, 60,000-square-foot facility in March of 2018. Despite being a new dealership, Butler Auto Group has a long-standing history, first opening the doors over 47 years ago! As we’ve grown, we’ve remained true to our roots and exuded family values in every interaction with customers and the community alike. We look forward to welcoming you to the Butler Auto Group family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV4H1008858
Stock: PH1008858
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 42,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$34,589$1,806 Below Market
Team Nissan - Manchester / New Hampshire
2017 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro Clean CARFAX. TTS 2.0T quattro, 2D Coupe, Daytona Gray Pearl Effect, Fine Nappa Leather Seats, Technology Package, Bang & Olufsen Sound, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Audi Smartphone Interface, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front S Sport Seats, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors). Vehicle is wrapped in Matte Black and will come with factory Audi TTrs wheels on Pirelli Zero tires (off the vehicle) and Rotiform BLQ-T 3 piece wheels on Continental Extreme Contact tires (on the vehicle). Both sets of wheels and tires are like new. Reviews: * Impeccable cabin design bolstered by impressive level of technology; more power than you might think from the turbocharged, four-cylinder engine; precise handling that makes it easy to maneuver in any situation; standard all-wheel drive means it's sure-footed in any kind of weather. Source: Edmunds If you are searching for a fantastic deal on a new, demo or pre-owned Nissan, be sure to check out our special values posted at www.teamnissannh.com! Our website features detailed information as well as interior and exterior photos of both new and pre-owned Nissans as well as other makes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV4H1004065
Stock: PA8793A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 18,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,491$511 Below Market
Prestige Imports Audi - Lakewood / Colorado
2017 Audi TTS Coupe 2.0T quattro in Daytona Gray Pearl Effect with quattro All-Wheel Drive, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 6-Speed Automatic S tronic, and Leather Interior in Black. Odometer is 10,075 miles below market average! Technology package: Audi MMI Navigation plus, Audi side assist, Parking system plus, Audi smartphone interface. Black optic package: High-gloss black exterior package, Black exterior mirror housings, 20-inch Audi Sport 5-V-spoke wheels in matte titanium finish. Original Included Options: Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Fine Nappa leather seats with S embossing, Red brake calipers. Other Features: ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 23/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFVXH1012784
Stock: P10820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,995
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV7H1004741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,073 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,995
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Highly desirable in Nano Gray Metallic, our 2017 Audi TTS 19139 Coupe takes you to new heights! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 292hp while connected to a 6 Speed S-Tronic dual-clutch Automatic transmission for the ultimate in passing authority. This All Wheel Drive combination scores near 27mpg and propels our TTS to 60mph in 5.3 seconds with an incredible grip that instills confidence whether pushing the limits on a winding road or just going about your daily commute! Our TTS is a game-changer with its alloy wheels, big brakes, that's accented by automatic LED headlights and painted calipers. Cutting-edge technology paired with exemplary craftsmanship awaits you in the spacious 19139 cabin. Grip the three-spoke multi-function flat-bottom sport steering wheel, get settled in the Alcantara Leather seats with lumbar adjustments, then take note of keyless ignition/entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink, automatic wipers, and other top-shelf features. Designed with you in mind, our innovative MMI touchpad puts a range of functionality within your grasp as you enjoy voice control, full-color navigation, Bluetooth, and premium audio with available satellite/HD radio. Our Audi TTS has also been meticulously designed with safety features to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations including a rear camera, traction and stability control, anti-lock disc brakes, and advanced airbags. This is a must-see Audi, must-drive so reward yourself today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV6H1010496
Stock: 19139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 21,090 miles
$37,998
CarMax Fayetteville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fayetteville / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV2H1010379
Stock: 18387609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$39,500
Audi Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2017 Audi TTS is offered by Audi Fort Worth. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. A Audi with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This TTS was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2017 Audi TTS: The Audi TT starts at just below $43,000, while the higher-performance TTS starts at around $52,000. This allows the TTS to undercut higher-priced rivals such as the Porsche Boxster and the Chevrolet Corvette, while still offering a cheaper base model that is faster and much more nicely equipped than the down-market Subaru BRZ or Scion FR-S. And while the TTS might be a half a step down from rivals like the Corvette in terms of absolute performance, it makes up for it by being a much more livable vehicle, with a better-appointed interior and better fuel economy. Furthermore, neither the Boxster nor the Corvette offer the kind of stability and all-weather assurance that comes with Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system, which is standard on the TT and TTS. Strengths of this model include high quality interior, convertible option, all-wheel drive, quick acceleration, excellent handling, and Slick styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV3H1003120
Stock: H1003120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2017 Audi TTS quattro33,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,880$756 Below Market
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- AUDI CERTIFIED: UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY!2017 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro: Black Optic Pkg, Technology Pkg, Bang & Olufsen Sound, Apple Carplay & Apple Carplay.CLEAN CARFAX & One-Owner. Recent Arrival! SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA. 23/27 City/Highway MPG Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 300+ Point Inspection - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV5H1021747
Stock: MD195
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 4,217 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$46,846
Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Look at this 2019 Audi TTS 2.0 TFSI QTRO. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine will keep you going. This Audi TTS features the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke-Blade Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: S Tronic 7-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tires: 245/35R19 Summer Performance, Systems Monitor, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUA1AFV8K1007677
Stock: P5564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 85 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$52,450
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
*BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE *TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE*ALMOST NEW VEHICLE*ONE OF FEW IN THE COUNTRY CURRENTLY FOR SALE - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUA1AFV3K1007683
Stock: UA24198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 5,594 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$49,481
Audi Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. TTS 2.0T quattro 7-Speed Automatic 680W Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/12 Speakers, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Audi Smartphone Interface, Black Optic Package, High Gloss Black Exterior Trim, High-Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housings, Technology Package, Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-V-Spoke Matte Titanium. Clean CARFAX. 23/29 City/Highway MPG Audi Silver Spring Pre-Owned Sales is proud to offer this vehicle for sale. It is the BEST PRICED with this equipment and miles! It is still under FACTORY WARRANTY, has been meticulously inspected, maintained and well priced. Call or click and you will experience a better way to buy. We will provide you a free copy of the CARFAX Report and our full inspection records shop bills. Ask us about the details; it is all in the details. Please check us out at WWW.DEALERRATER.COM. Print this listing and receive an additional $200 OFF the Special Internet Sale Price. *See Dealer For Details* *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUA1AFV5K1005689
Stock: WP0870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 32,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$38,897
Audi Fort Washington - Fort Washington / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. *ALL PreOwned Vehicles Undergo a 120 Point Safety Inspection and are Professionally Detailed*, Non Smoker Vehicle!.Audi Fort Washington is excited to offer this superb 2017 Audi TTS. Daytona Gray Pearl Effect 2.0T quattroSince 1924, our dedicated sales and service staff have made our customer's auto ownership experience truly exceptional. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, view current offers, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Audi Fort Washington 428 Pennsylvania Ave Fort Washington, PA 19034.2017 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro Clean CARFAX. 23/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Impeccable cabin design bolstered by impressive level of technology; more power than you might think from the turbocharged, four-cylinder engine; precise handling that makes it easy to maneuver in any situation; standard all-wheel drive means it's sure-footed in any kind of weather. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV9H1012775
Stock: H1012775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 21,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$38,550
Rusnak Pasadena Audi - Pasadena / California
Certified. Audi Details: TTS COUPE WITH TECH PACKAGE AND 19' WHEELS. ONLY 21K MILES. MUST SEE. * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 300+ Point Inspection We're confident that once you've experienced the dedication and commitment of the Rusnak Standard and how we strive to embody it in every aspect of our dealership experiences, you simply won't want to do business anywhere else. So, if you're ready to enjoy a higher quality of luxury auto sales and service experiences, we'd like to humbly invite you to pay us a visit at one of our many dealerships. Come enjoy the Rusnak Standard of care and see why so many Southern California drivers put their trust in the Rusnak Auto Group!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV3H1005398
Stock: 14B01427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 18,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,995
Mohegan Lake Volkswagen - Mohegan Lake / New York
This one is as rare as a New York Knicks winning season... it doesn't exist. We did our homework.... there are two other TTS coupes for sale on the LEFT COAST.. at non Audi dealers.So we have this awesome ...gorgeous Coupe and ... I've got to say this. This is the TT with gonads.. this is the TT you want.. ths is the Cayman or 911 alternative if you're comfortable in your skin... this is a fantastic sports coupe with style and power and and and QUATTRO..all wheel drive that you can actually afford.We haven't had a TTS for two years.. and this one was worth the wait. Before I get into the nitty gritty or granular details (as they now like to say) you should know that if you ever wanted a 911 or some other similar toy, this TTS isn't the one to cheap out on. It's a rare rare find and it's beyond worth the $41,995 with Audi Certification...our way of saying that we're firm on the price.Bright Red with Black custom diamond stitched leather sport seats, 20" alloys, tech package... the works. Boys and girls, ..ladies and gentlemen of all ages.... this is truly two of a kind... If you want to treat yourself... $41,995 aint a lot of $.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV6H1007727
Stock: 26950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 24,913 miles
$38,850
McGovern Buick GMC Of Mansfield - Mansfield / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 23/27 City/Highway MPG Gray 2017 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 6-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro NEW VEHICLES FOR WRENTHAM, FOXBOROUGH amp; NORTH ATTLEBORO BUICK AND GMC CUSTOMERS Welcome to McGovern Buick GMC - Mansfield, where we offer new vehicles for sale. We take pride in helping you find your next dream car. In addition to the newest Buick and GMC models, we feature an extensive line of quality used cars and GM-Certified pre-owned vehicles plus superior auto service, parts amp; auto accessories, all at our Mansfield car dealership. Whether you#39;re looking for a new or used car in Massachusetts, our sales team can help with its no-pressure philosophy. Our Mansfield car dealership is conveniently located just a short distance from North Attleboro, Wrentham and Foxborough. We work hard to deliver a simple and enjoyable car buying experience with our stress-free approach. Call us today at (508) 339-3636 to schedule a test drive or contact us online now! FINANCING OPTIONS FOR NORTH ATTLEBORO, WRENTHAM amp; FOXBOROUGH BUICK AND GMC CUSTOMERS McGovern Buick GMC - Mansfield is proud to be a premier vehicle dealership in MA, and we#39;ve been doing business with folks from Pawtucket to Foxborough and all across Massachusetts for many years. The credit experts at McGovern Buick GMC - Mansfield can help you provide a niche financing deal to suit your needs. You may be a first-time buyer or someone who doesnt know their current credit standing, well help you find the best financing solution to your need. To speed things up, just fill out our secure financing application form online to get in touch. This will also help you get pre-approved for financing, making it easier for you to shop for your desired Buick and GMC vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV6H1003855
Stock: AB1019XX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 41,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$35,985
Audi Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV6H1008764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi TTS searches:
Related Audi TTS info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Nashua NH
- Used Audi S8 Bronx NY
- Used Audi Q7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 Worcester MA
- Used Audi Q7 Knoxville TN
- Used Audi S7 Reading PA
- Used Audi Q7 Kansas City MO
- Used Audi A4 allroad Phoenix AZ
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Anaheim CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News