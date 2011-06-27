  1. Home
2009 Audi TTS Review

Type:

Awesome Vehicle
Bruce,03/12/2009
I recently purchased my 2009 TTS convertible and could not be happier. The exterior look is a unique combination of sophistication and a fun roadster (I get a lot of head turns driving it). The interior design is not only smartly laid out but the quality is obviously of the highest level. It has great acceleration and a very smooth ride and handling at high speeds. While some may say the AWD feature (which is great for northern weather) may detract from the rear wheel drive sensation of speed and acceleration, I have not noticed this. Overall, I cannot find a bad thing to say about this car. It truly is a winner.
wow...
Swooper,05/07/2009
wow..that's what anybody I give a ride to in the TTS says after taking it for a spin. No one believes that its a "4 banger". Drove the 370Z, G37, M3, Cayman, Corvette, WRX, etc. Nothing compares to the TTS. this is now a real machine. I'm glad Audi does not advertise in the mainstream market and keeps these gems to true car enthusiasts
Very Pleased, Came From Porsche, BMW, MB
KMK,06/12/2009
What a great vehicle. Replaced a Lotus Exige which I mistakenly thought I could manage as a daily driver. The Exige is brilliant but was simply a car to be endured to be enjoyed. What the TTS loses to outright track performance from the Lotus it more than makes up with overall reliability, fit & finish, & comfort. I've had an R32 which the Audi is essentially a sexier, more powerful & luxurious, version. Some alternatives are faster, sharper, cheaper, etc. But, the Audi TTS is a brilliant fast, four-season sports car that can coddle you in luxury, large cargo area, and is a modern classic. Price & Performance alternatives: BMW 135, 370Z. STI/Evo are decent near-luxury considerations
Upgraded to this from the original MK1...
smileman,11/25/2009
... and it definitely delivers. I knew I was in trouble when I test drove it at the dealer. Wasn't looking to buy that day, but after the drive I knew I was taking it home. I've had it for almost a year now and very happy with my choice. The car corners and handles with supreme confidence. It's unbelievable coming from a 2001 TT - what I can do with this car! Coming from a manual I was a little skeptical of DSG. But the ability to paddle shift (key when engaging in spirited driving), the smoothness and quickness of DSG sold me pretty quickly. Very rare to see the a TTS too. I've only seen one other in the Bay Area.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
265 hp @ 6000 rpm
More about the 2009 Audi TTS

Used 2009 Audi TTS Overview

The Used 2009 Audi TTS is offered in the following submodels: TTS Hatchback, TTS Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Audi TTS?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Audi TTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Audi TTS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Audi TTS.

Can't find a used 2009 Audi TTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi TTS for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,495.

Find a used Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,976.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi TTS for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,054.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,738.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Audi TTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

