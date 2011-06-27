Vehicle overview

"Please, Sir, can I have some more?" may be one of the best known lines ever to emerge from a Dickens novel, and it's also a fair summation of the thinking behind the 2014 Audi TTS.

Available in both coupe and convertible body styles, the TTS takes the stylish but not so sporty TT base model (reviewed separately) to the next level, with a number of upgrades that boost its fun-to-drive factor. These improvements start with a more potent version of the standard TT's 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that produces an additional 54 horsepower. A six-speed automated manual transmission and a standard all-wheel-drive system help make the most of that extra oomph. Larger 19-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, beefier brakes and an adaptive suspension complete the package, making the Audi TTS much more satisfying to hustle along a winding stretch of road than the TT.

But the reality, at least for performance cars in this price range, is that having "more" with the TTS still might not be enough. Consider that the performance you get with the all-new 2014 Chevy Corvette Stingray is completely dominating in comparison, and that base models of the Porsche Boxster convertible and Cayman coupe are far more involving to drive than the TTS. Granted, these sports cars don't have all-wheel drive or a backseat, but if those are qualities you want, consider the newer and roomier 2014 BMW 4 Series or even Audi's S5. In the end, we find the 2014 Audi TTS likeable enough, but there are simply better choices out there for the money.