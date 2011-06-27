  1. Home
Used 2015 Audi TTS quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2015 TTS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,700
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,700
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,700
Black Optic Packageyes
Competition Package (Late Availability)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,700
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
225 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,700
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,700
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,700
Audi Guard Premium Textile Floor Matsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats w/TT Logoyes
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Real-Time Traffic and Audi Music Interfaceyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Baseball Optic Leather Packageyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,700
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,700
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room32.6 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room47.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,700
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,700
Front track61.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity24.7 cu.ft.
Length165.3 in.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height53.0 in.
EPA interior volume87.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,700
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Nimbus Gray Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Volcano Red Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Imola Yellow
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Samoa Orange
  • Panther Black Crystal Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black/Spectral Silver Silk Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Silk Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Orange Silk Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Magma Red Silk Nappa, premium leather
  • Madras Brown Baseball Optic Fine Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,700
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/35R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,700
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
