  • Impeccable cabin design bolstered by impressive level of technology
  • Impressive amount of power on tap from the turbocharged four-cylinder
  • Precise handling that makes it easy to maneuver in any situation
  • Standard all-wheel drive means it's sure-footed in any kind of weather
  • Not many easily accessible storage places to stash small items
  • Limited cargo space, so you need to pack light
  • Rear seats are better for carrying your bags than they are for people
Which TTS does Edmunds recommend?

Like the other vehicles in the TT range, the 2018 Audi TTS is sold in a single trim level with a ton of standard features. It's worth springing for the Technology package since it's not too pricey and adds a high-end Bang & Olufsen sound system and a navigation system with seriously attractive graphics. The S Sport Seat pack is another reasonable upgrade if you prefer full leather seating over the simulated-suede seat inserts.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Since it broke onto the scene in 2000, the Audi TT has consistently impressed us with its distinctive design and weather-beating, all-wheel-drive traction. Traditionally less impressive has been the car's performance, but there's a lot to like on that front with the 2018 Audi TTS, too.

In TTS guise, the car comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 292 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Quad exhaust tips, aluminum exterior accents, aero enhancements and more aggressively bolstered seats with contrast-color stitching round out the upgrades over the regular TT.

Besides its styling, the TTS is also distinctive in the way it lines up in the marketplace. It's smaller and lighter than similarly priced coupes such as the BMW 240i and the Mercedes-Benz AMG C43. However, it's not as roomy inside as those cars. Audi also offers viable alternatives in its own house: the related S3 sedan or the bigger S5 coupe. You might even consider the Volkswagen Golf R, which is the hatchback version of the TTS and S3.

Ultimately, buying a TTS still comes down to how much you like the car's styling. But at least with the 2018 car, you'll know that it's got the performance credentials as well.

2018 Audi TTS models

In a nutshell, the 2018 Audi TTS coupe is a sportier, more powerful variant of the normal TT. It technically offers seating for four, though the backseats are so small that even children might find them too confining. It's offered in a single, well-equipped trim level with few available extras. Motivating the TTS is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (292 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque) that delivers power to all four wheels via a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The extreme TT RS is reviewed separately.

The Audi TTS' standard features include 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension (compared to the regular TT) with adaptive dampers, LED headlights and taillights, automatic wipers, heated and power-folding side mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and keyless entry and ignition.

Inside, you get a virtual gauge cluster (in lieu of a central display screen), Audi's MMI infotainment system with touchpad capability and voice control, automatic climate control, LED ambient lighting, a tilt-and-telescoping sport steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, Audi Drive Select adjustable drive settings, leather and simulated-suede upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment and power side bolsters), folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD/DVD player, an SD card reader, satellite radio and two USB ports.

The TTS has three optional packages. The Technology package adds blind-spot monitoring, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Audi Connect telematics (with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot capability and online services) and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. The Black Optic package adds 20-inch wheels and high-gloss black exterior treatments. The S Sport Seat package adds upgraded leather upholstery and additional leather trim.

Red-painted brake calipers, 20-inch wheels and two-tone upholstery are the only stand-alone options.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

If the standard TT is any indication, the TTS will feature an excellent quick-shifting gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system that will keep it glued to the ground. According to Audi, the estimated zero-to-60-mph time is 4.6 seconds, which is about a second quicker than the TT.

Comfort

The standard seats have firm, comfortable cushions, adjustable lumbar and plenty of lateral support. In its Comfort setting, the suspension is compliant enough to smooth over smaller road imperfections. Combine these qualities with the quiet cabin and you've got a coupe suitable for long trips.

Interior

The TTS' low-slung nature will make it difficult for some to gracefully enter and exit, but it feels roomy inside even for taller passengers. The thin roof pillars make it exceptionally easy to see out of. Don't think you're buying a true four-seater; the backseats are basically useless.

Utility

Standard trunk space measures 12 cubic feet. Fold the rear seats and the cargo area will swallow two golf bags. Interior stowage is sparse, limited to modest door pockets, a small covered bin and armrest space shared with a flip-down second cupholder.

Technology

Most Audis use a central display screen, but the TTS' infotainment display is entirely contained within the digital instrument panel (Audi's Virtual Cockpit). Drivers can navigate its menus using buttons on the steering wheel or the controller just aft of the shifter.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Audi TTS.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
292 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2018 Audi TTS features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the TTS models:

Audi Parking System Plus
Sounds an alert when the TTS approaches an object directly behind or in front of the car.
Audi Side Assist
Illuminates a light on the mirror if there's a vehicle in the blind spot. Warns the driver when the turn signal is activated.
Rearview Camera
Displays a view of the area immediately behind the TTS to help while backing out of parking spots.

More about the 2018 Audi TTS

Used 2018 Audi TTS Overview

The Used 2018 Audi TTS is offered in the following submodels: TTS Coupe. Available styles include quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi TTS?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Audi TTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Audi TTS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Audi TTS.

Can't find a used 2018 Audi TTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi TTS for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,460.

Find a used Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,229.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi TTS for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,452.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,242.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Audi TTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi TTS lease specials

