Overall rating

Since it broke onto the scene in 2000, the Audi TT has consistently impressed us with its distinctive design and weather-beating, all-wheel-drive traction. Traditionally less impressive has been the car's performance, but there's a lot to like on that front with the 2018 Audi TTS, too.

In TTS guise, the car comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 292 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Quad exhaust tips, aluminum exterior accents, aero enhancements and more aggressively bolstered seats with contrast-color stitching round out the upgrades over the regular TT.

Besides its styling, the TTS is also distinctive in the way it lines up in the marketplace. It's smaller and lighter than similarly priced coupes such as the BMW 240i and the Mercedes-Benz AMG C43. However, it's not as roomy inside as those cars. Audi also offers viable alternatives in its own house: the related S3 sedan or the bigger S5 coupe. You might even consider the Volkswagen Golf R, which is the hatchback version of the TTS and S3.

Ultimately, buying a TTS still comes down to how much you like the car's styling. But at least with the 2018 car, you'll know that it's got the performance credentials as well.