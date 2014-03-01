Used 2014 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me

49 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
TTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 49 listings
  • 2015 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi TTS quattro

    13,206 miles

    $30,588

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro

    23,798 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,997

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro

    78,723 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,988

    Details
  • 2015 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi TTS quattro

    53,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,800

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro

    25,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,000

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro in Orange
    used

    2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro

    96,488 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2015 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi TTS quattro

    72,108 miles

    $24,490

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    22,205 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,998

    $3,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Yellow
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    15,920 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    29,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,987

    $2,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    53,085 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $30,990

    $1,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    45,214 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $32,695

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    16,475 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,988

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    18,584 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    20,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,654

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    27,649 miles

    $35,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    25,670 miles

    $36,247

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    21,443 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $39,920

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi TTS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 49 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TTS
  4. Used 2014 Audi TTS

Consumer Reviews for the Audi TTS

Read recent reviews for the Audi TTS
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
My 2014 Audi TTS
rjs12,01/03/2014
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I traded in my 2008 Corvette C6 for this Audi TTS, so far it is a better car. It's not as quick as the Corvette, but still pretty quick. It handles and sticks to the road much better than the Corvette. I really like the transmission, the Corvette was a 6 speed stick, the TTS is a 6 speed dual clutch auto, it shifts really quick, both up and down, the Corvette transmission wasn't even close. The car itself seems very solid and rides well when not in the sport ride mode, the sport mode has very little damping. So far I would recommend the Audi TTS. I now have 16,000 miles on it, no problems so far. But, the orginal Toyo tires wore out in 12,000, I put on Michlin Pilot Super Sports, they are wearing better and hold on in the corners better than the Toyos.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
TTS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi TTS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.