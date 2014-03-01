Used 2014 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me
49 listings
- 13,206 miles
$30,588
- 23,798 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,997
- 78,723 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,988
- 53,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,800
- 25,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,000
- 96,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,990
- 72,108 miles
$24,490
- 22,205 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,998$3,804 Below Market
- 15,920 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,995
- 29,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,987$2,835 Below Market
- 53,085 milesDelivery Available*
$30,990$1,943 Below Market
- 45,214 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,695
- 16,475 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,988
- 18,584 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,998
- 20,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,654
- 27,649 miles
$35,998
- 25,670 miles
$36,247
- 21,443 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,920
Consumer Reviews for the Audi TTS
Read recent reviews for the Audi TTS
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
rjs12,01/03/2014
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I traded in my 2008 Corvette C6 for this Audi TTS, so far it is a better car. It's not as quick as the Corvette, but still pretty quick. It handles and sticks to the road much better than the Corvette. I really like the transmission, the Corvette was a 6 speed stick, the TTS is a 6 speed dual clutch auto, it shifts really quick, both up and down, the Corvette transmission wasn't even close. The car itself seems very solid and rides well when not in the sport ride mode, the sport mode has very little damping. So far I would recommend the Audi TTS. I now have 16,000 miles on it, no problems so far. But, the orginal Toyo tires wore out in 12,000, I put on Michlin Pilot Super Sports, they are wearing better and hold on in the corners better than the Toyos.
