Estimated values
2015 Audi TTS quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,548
|$23,384
|$26,310
|Clean
|$19,807
|$22,553
|$25,326
|Average
|$18,325
|$20,891
|$23,357
|Rough
|$16,843
|$19,230
|$21,389
Estimated values
2015 Audi TTS quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,513
|$27,896
|$31,387
|Clean
|$23,629
|$26,905
|$30,213
|Average
|$21,861
|$24,923
|$27,865
|Rough
|$20,093
|$22,940
|$25,517