Used 2009 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 48,072 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$21,990
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
Every time you get behind the wheel of this 2009 Audi TTS, you'll be so happy you took it home from JTL Auto Sales. This TTS has 48072 miles, and it has plenty more to go with you behind the wheel. You'll appreciate the high efficiency at a low price as well as the: heated seats,power seats,navigation,power windows,power locks,mp3 audio input,leather seats and all wheel drive We always appreciate your business at JTL Auto Sales. Stop by the showroom for a test drive; your dream car is waiting!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUUF38JX91020431
Stock: 020431P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 88,566 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**ALLOY WHEELS**KEYLESS ENTRY**POWER WINDOWS**AM/FM STEREO**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUUF38J491023616
Stock: 16379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 90,303 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,276
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Woodstock - Woodstock / Illinois
SIRIUSXM RADIO, REAR PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Headlight cleaning, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Traction control, Trip computer. Ibis White 2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSIOdometer is 641 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGJust imagine pulling this amazing Audi TTS into your driveway at home. You get out, lock it up and give it one last look before going inside. You smile, the moonlight reflects off the hood, an owl hoots in the distance. You know you made the right choice, and you've found your new baby. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUUF38J591025374
Stock: WT1855A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 80,074 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,595
Eurosports Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi TTS Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRU41AFK7A1022527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,127 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,980
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2011 Audi TTS 2dr 2dr Coupe S tronic quattro 2.0T Prestige features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Oolong Gray Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - This 2011 Audi TTS 2dr 2dr Coupe S tronic quattro 2.0T Prestige features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Oolong Gray Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUK1AFK8B1022447
Stock: 45737A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 100,978 miles
$21,899
Breckenridge Motors - Saint Louis / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRU41AFK0B1006347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,798 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,997
Mercedes-Benz of Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
2013 Audi TTS 2.0T Prestige quattro Phantom Black Pearl EffectDEALER MAINTAINED, VERY CLEAN, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Turbocharged, 6-Speed Dual Clutch, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, 9.0J x 19" 5-Arm-Spoke Star Design Wheels, Adaptive suspension, Audi Music Interface w/iPod Integration, Audi Navigation System - Prestige, Bose Sound System w/AudioPilot, Brake assist, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Interior LED Ambient Lighting Package, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Prestige Package, Rear Acoustic Parking Sensors, Silk Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUK1AFKXD1006284
Stock: P3741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 78,723 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,988
Motorcars of Denver - Centennial / Colorado
**2OWNER PRIOR AUDI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED**NAVIGATION**MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL**S-LINE**BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**HEATED SEATS**FULLY INSPECTED AND JUST SERVICED**CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT**MUST SEE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUB1AFK7D1004654
Stock: N9581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 25,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,000
Jabaay Motors, Inc. - Merrillville / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRU41AFK0D1002625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,990
CTS - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRU41AFK2D1007230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,206 miles
$30,588
Park Place Motorcars a Dallas Mercedes-Benz Dealer - Dallas / Texas
Contact the Internet Sales Department at 214-443-8201 or visit Lemmon Ave. dealership to begin your Park Place Motorcars Dallas journey today!Why Park Place Motorcars Dallas?** One Touch Sales Process - you interact with one person throughout the entire sales experience** Voted one of the Top 100 Places to Work by the Dallas Morning News for SEVEN consecutive years** Extended warranty options available (depending on vehicle year and mileage)** 5 minutes away from Dallas Love Field Airport** #4 in National Top Workforces in America - Workforce Dynamics' Top Places to Work 2015** Park Place Motorcars Dallas "Employer of the Year" - Universal Technical Institute Inc.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUB1AFKXF1000309
Stock: F1000309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 53,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,800
AutoLinx - Vallejo / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUB1AFK7F1000350
Stock: 2835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,108 miles
$24,490
Spanos Motors - Daytona Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi TTS quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUS1AFKXF1000858
Stock: 11683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,205 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,998$3,804 Below Market
Barocci Motor Group - Richmond / California
Our One Owner, 2016 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro looks fabulous in Florett Silver Metallic. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 292hp which is tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive sports luxury coupe offers potent acceleration, can achieve up to 27mpg on the open road, and features svelte styling accented by multi-spoke alloy wheels, HID headlamps, and a power-deployable spoiler. Your pulse will quicken as you step inside our TTS bright red leather-trimmed interior. Slide into the comfortable, power-adjustable front seats and enjoy the many amenities including the leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, the full-color instrument panel display with navigation, and a superb Bang and Olufsen sound system with AM-FM-CD-Aux inputs. Of course, Audis engineers put your safety ahead of all else when meticulously designing advanced safety features such as anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, front-rear parking sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring, a back-up camera, and traction-stability control that help protect you and your passengers from harm. Reward yourself with this masterpiece, it may be one of the best decisions youll make this year to try out our TT! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV9G1032913
Stock: 6091AT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2019
- 15,920 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,995
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER ... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 10/2020 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... 2016 AUDI TTS COUPE 2.0T QUATTRO S TRONIC ... LOADED WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ... 20 WHEEL PACKAGE ... BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM ... FINE NAPPA LEATHER WITH S EMBOSSING ... RED BRAKE CALIPERS ... AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS ... AUDI CONNECT with ONLINE SERVICES 9 SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED ) ... 10-Y-SPOKE WHEELS ... AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT ... LED TAILLIGHTS WITH DYNAMIC TURN SIGNALS ... HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRRORS IN ALUMINUM OPTIC ... AUDI ADVANCED KEY ... AUDI DRIVE SELECT ... PNEUMATIC SIDE BOLSTERS FOR FRONT SEATS ... ALCANTARA LEATHER INTERIOR ... SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO ... PARKING SYSTEM REAR ACOUSTIC SENSORS ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2016 Audi TTS 2dr 2dr Coupe S tronic quattro 2.0T features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Vegas Yellow with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV0G1026630
Stock: 4337A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-19-2018
- 29,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,987$2,835 Below Market
Weeks Pre-Owned Center - Danbury / Connecticut
2016 Audi SSM TTS Nano Gray Metallic 2.0T Like new, Buy now, Call now, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming/Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Fine Nappa Leather Interior w/S Embossing, Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Rear-View Camera, Technology Package, Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 10-Y-Spoke Design Forged. Clean CARFAX. quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV5G1027305
Stock: U11423A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 53,085 milesDelivery Available*
$30,990$1,943 Below Market
Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV7G1018606
Stock: 2000595783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 45,214 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,695
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
Very Nice, LOW MILES - 45,214! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, WHEELS: 9.0 X 20 10-Y-SPOKE DESIGN. BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Audi 2.0T with Florett Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 292 HP at 5400 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Auto-Dimming/Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, LED turn signal repeaters, Audi Connect w/Online Services, 6-month trial subscription, Rearview Camera, Audi Side Assist, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), WHEELS: 9.0 X 20 10-Y-SPOKE DESIGN FORGED Tires: P255/30R20 Summer, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM 680W, 12 speakers. Maintenance Up To Date, Clean CarFax! Great color!EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYBlind Spot Monitor, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist newCarTestDrive.com explains As before, the TT and TTS offer plenty of passenger space, with greater front legroom than in most sports cars or sporty coupes. Seats are comfortable and supportive..WHY BUY FROM USOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV0G1027342
Stock: U1027342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi TTS searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi TTS
- 5(100%)
Related Audi TTS info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Birmingham AL
- Used Audi S7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 San Antonio TX
- Used Audi S7 Springfield MA
- Used Audi S6 Ashburn VA
- Used Audi RS 7 Tampa FL
- Used Audi A8 Fremont CA
- Used Audi S8 Santa Monica CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Torrance CA
- Used Audi S8 Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.