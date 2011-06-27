Vehicle overview

The Audi TT has always been a stylish little coupe and roadster that's more of a fashion statement than a sporting machine. The second-generation TT introduced two years ago comes closer to being a driver's car, but compared to Porsches, BMWs and the Nissan Z, it's still a foxy stiletto to their cross-training Nikes. The 2010 Audi TTS represents Audi's attempt to bring the TT up to speed. It's a high-energy variant with enhanced performance and handling for those who want a little verve with their fashion.

Like Audi's other S variants, the TTS starts by adding more power. With the demise of the V6-powered TT 3.2 for this model year, the TTS becomes the only choice for shoppers who want more power than the standard 2.0T provides. And more power they'll certainly get, as the TTS features 265 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque -- the product of adding a bigger turbocharger and intercooler (among other bits) to the 2.0T's turbocharged four-cylinder. The result is a car that can keep up with other performance-minded sport coupes and roadsters, including Porsche's base Boxster and Cayman and the BMW Z4.

However, there's more to a performance car than just straight-line grunt, and the TTS has its bases covered here as well. The standard S tronic dual-clutch automated manual is a modern marvel, providing rapid shifts in either automatic or manual mode. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system has been tuned for quicker response, while the ride height has been dropped by 10mm to improve handling. The TTS further sets itself apart with standard electronically adjustable magnetorheological dampers (optional on the regular TT). In short, this fashionista is fully capable of hanging with the jocks.

Unfortunately, there are trade-offs. For one, even the normal suspension mode will likely be too firm for many buyers, let alone the Sport mode. Also, the Audi TTS may offer tenacious road-hugging abilities, but it never feels quite as connected to the driver as its countrymen at Porsche. A sports car is all about visceral traits like "character" and the ability to meld man and machine; by these measures, the TTS quite frankly comes off as a little cold.

There's also the matter of price. The TTS may top out where the Porsches and BMW Z4 sDrive35i begin, but less flashy sport coupes and convertibles like the BMW 135i, Infiniti G37 and Nissan 370Z offer similar performance for less coin. So while the 2010 Audi TTS offers more substance to match its style, we're not sure how many people are searching for its particular brand of fashion.