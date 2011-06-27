  1. Home
2010 Audi TTS Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale interior, distinctive design, standard all-wheel drive, superb S tronic transmission, surprisingly thrifty fuel economy, coupe's hatchback utility.
  • Expensive price relative to performance, steering not as sharp as that of rivals, stiff ride, no manual transmission available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Audi TTS delivers on the promise of a high-performance TT, but sports car buyers are still more likely to find rivals from Porsche and BMW more appealing.

Vehicle overview

The Audi TT has always been a stylish little coupe and roadster that's more of a fashion statement than a sporting machine. The second-generation TT introduced two years ago comes closer to being a driver's car, but compared to Porsches, BMWs and the Nissan Z, it's still a foxy stiletto to their cross-training Nikes. The 2010 Audi TTS represents Audi's attempt to bring the TT up to speed. It's a high-energy variant with enhanced performance and handling for those who want a little verve with their fashion.

Like Audi's other S variants, the TTS starts by adding more power. With the demise of the V6-powered TT 3.2 for this model year, the TTS becomes the only choice for shoppers who want more power than the standard 2.0T provides. And more power they'll certainly get, as the TTS features 265 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque -- the product of adding a bigger turbocharger and intercooler (among other bits) to the 2.0T's turbocharged four-cylinder. The result is a car that can keep up with other performance-minded sport coupes and roadsters, including Porsche's base Boxster and Cayman and the BMW Z4.

However, there's more to a performance car than just straight-line grunt, and the TTS has its bases covered here as well. The standard S tronic dual-clutch automated manual is a modern marvel, providing rapid shifts in either automatic or manual mode. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system has been tuned for quicker response, while the ride height has been dropped by 10mm to improve handling. The TTS further sets itself apart with standard electronically adjustable magnetorheological dampers (optional on the regular TT). In short, this fashionista is fully capable of hanging with the jocks.

Unfortunately, there are trade-offs. For one, even the normal suspension mode will likely be too firm for many buyers, let alone the Sport mode. Also, the Audi TTS may offer tenacious road-hugging abilities, but it never feels quite as connected to the driver as its countrymen at Porsche. A sports car is all about visceral traits like "character" and the ability to meld man and machine; by these measures, the TTS quite frankly comes off as a little cold.

There's also the matter of price. The TTS may top out where the Porsches and BMW Z4 sDrive35i begin, but less flashy sport coupes and convertibles like the BMW 135i, Infiniti G37 and Nissan 370Z offer similar performance for less coin. So while the 2010 Audi TTS offers more substance to match its style, we're not sure how many people are searching for its particular brand of fashion.

2010 Audi TTS models

The 2010 Audi TTS is available as a 2+2 hatchback coupe or a two-seat roadster, each available in a single trim level known as Premium. Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, electronically adjustable magnetorheological dampers, quad exhaust pipes, an automatically deploying rear spoiler, xenon headlights, foglights, a 50/50-split-folding rear seat (coupe only), leather/faux suede upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic climate control, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The roadster includes a power soft top, a power wind deflector, roll hoops and a cargo pass-through with a removable ski bag.

The Prestige package adds 19-inch wheels (also available as a stand-alone option), rain-sensing wipers, heated 10-way power front seats with power lumbar, upgraded leather upholstery, a DVD-based navigation system, a dash-mounted MMI electronics controller and a 12-speaker Bose stereo with a six-CD changer. An iPod interface can be specified in place of the CD changer. Another option is upgraded leather upholstery that features stitching reminiscent of a baseball glove.

2010 Highlights

After its introduction last year, Audi's performance-tuned TTS coupe and roadster head into 2010 unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Audi TTS is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 265 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. This power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission that works like a traditional automatic or through driver inputs via the shift lever or wheel-mounted paddles.

In performance testing, the TTS went from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. Estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined -- exceptional given this car's level of performance.

Safety

The TTS comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, side airbags (to protect the head and thorax) and front knee airbags. In brake testing, a TTS with the standard 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 113 feet -- a solid performance for this type of car.

Driving

The 2010 Audi TTS boasts considerable performance improvements over the standard TT. The 2.0-liter inline-4 isn't the most stirring engine to listen to, but its power delivery is quite broad, and the S tronic automated manual gearbox works brilliantly in both automatic and manual modes. Even so, some enthusiastic drivers may miss having a true manual transmission.

The TTS devours curvy roads at a rapid clip, responding much more sharply and keenly than the regular TT. Certainly, it's the best-handling TT to date. However, there's a certain level of passion missing from the TTS, much of which can be attributed to its uncommunicative, overly speed-sensitive power steering.

Interior

True to Audi tradition, the interior of the 2010 TTS is beautifully built, with top-notch materials and meticulous fit and finish. The standard controls are straightforward and easy to reach, though the navigation system's dash-mounted electronics controller is a little unintuitive in its function and placement. The flat-bottomed wheel and supportive front seats give the interior a sporty feel, while the coupe's hatchback design and fold-down rear seats offer practicality and ample luggage space, to the tune of 23 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded. However, the coupe's backseat is only usable for parcels and those shorter than 4-foot-10.

The two-seat roadster has a lightweight fabric-trimmed top that folds down flush with the rear bodywork, enabling the car to retain its clean lines with the top down. Also, the drop top's multilayer headliner and glass rear window help keep the car quiet and well-insulated, though it's no substitute for the retractable hardtops offered by some rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Audi TTS.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car is ...
Niki_bebe,03/26/2010
Great this car is so much fun for my family. My kids love this car and the way it handles is a dream i would recommend this car for anyone, anyone that has a lot of money that is, you see this car is like super expensive and there is no way someone that doesn't get paid a lot can afford it so unless you are financially stable don't get this car trust me. But if you make lots of money go for it! :)
Can't go wrong with the TTS!!!
Stuart Ferreyra,02/24/2010
I researched the TTS for a various long months before making the decision to go test drive it reading articles on the web and asking man Audi owners about their experience with the brand. I loved the car from the minute I drove it out of the dealer but it took me a good month to explore the full potential of it. A few weeks after the purchase the dealer had to change a faulty temperature sensor in the transmission. Since then, there's nothing wrong that I could say about it. The handling is outstanding, the 4 wheel-drive makes it glide on winding roads. The acceleration and take off feel like flying a rocket. Driving a TTS is a real pleasure. The TTS will not let you down, period.
TTS
collecter,06/28/2010
I simply love this car, I only had it for a few months and it's given me much more than I asked for. It's such a smooth ride. I thought this vehicle was worth way more than 50g.
TTS Roadster 2010 - owned for 2 months
GG MRG,09/23/2010
A perfect sport car if living in Canada, 7 months of winter per year and the Quattro makes sense if driving daily tens of kilometers. My son and me tested for at least one year several TT and TTS 2009 models and finally we decided for the TTS Roadster 2010. We signed the deal same day after the last test drive. We own the car for 2 months already, 4400 km so far. The car is a dream to drive, performs amazingly in the city or on the highway, it is impossible not to get noticed while driving this car. I took the car with my wife for a long weekend 1600 km round trip. Excellent ride with the top down, less noise in the cockpit when the screen is elevated and almost no noise when windows are up
See all 4 reviews of the 2010 Audi TTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
265 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Audi TTS features & specs

Used 2010 Audi TTS Overview

The Used 2010 Audi TTS is offered in the following submodels: TTS Hatchback, TTS Convertible. Available styles include Premium quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

