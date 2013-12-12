Used 2012 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me
49 listings
- 23,798 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,997
- 78,723 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,988
- 36,127 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,980
- 100,978 miles
$21,899
- 25,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,000
- 96,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,990
- 80,074 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,595
- 13,206 miles
$30,588
- 48,072 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$21,990
- 88,566 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000
- 90,303 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,276
- 53,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,800
- 72,108 miles
$24,490
- 22,205 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,998$3,804 Below Market
- 15,920 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,995
- 29,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,987$2,835 Below Market
- 53,085 milesDelivery Available*
$30,990$1,943 Below Market
- 45,214 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,695
gvr99,12/12/2013
In reference to the title. I am one that doesn't really believe in stowing a car for the winter. Especially an Audi TTS Quattro. I live near Toronto, Canada and my business is downtown Toronto. Yes we come from the land of the ice and snow 4 to 5 months of the year. The TTS is a sports car made for this weather. In November off came the 19" summers and on went the 18" winters. There are not many vehicles I can think of that handle the ice and snow better. The 4 cylinder Turbo is awesome on fuel. The option of automatic or paddle shifters makes for an easy commute in traffic and a quick shift into sport manual mode and we have lots of shifting fun. This car is fast and handles very very well.
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
