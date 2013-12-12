Used 2012 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me

NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey

This 2011 Audi TTS 2dr 2dr Coupe S tronic quattro 2.0T Prestige features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Oolong Gray Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: TRUK1AFK8B1022447

Stock: 45737A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020