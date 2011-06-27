Vehicle overview

The Audi TT has always been more fashion model than athlete. With its Bauhaus-inspired exterior and a trendy interior complete with alloy flourishes and available leather upholstery with baseball glovelike stitching, the TT has been drawing approving glances for more than a decade. Yet there is indeed untapped athletic potential lurking beneath its pretty skin. For proof, witness the 2011 Audi TTS, a high-performance variant of Audi's little 2+2 coupe and roadster that elevates the TT into the sports car realm.

With the demise of the V6-powered TT model, the TTS is the only choice for those wanting more power than the TT's standard, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder provides. And more power is at hand from this same 2.0-liter inline-4 thanks to an intercooler and a bigger turbocharger, increasing output to 265 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Going from zero to 60 mph in a hair over 5 seconds, the TTS is just as quick as its racy styling suggests.

There's more to the TTS than power, however. All-wheel drive maximizes traction while the S tronic dual-clutch automated manual transmission rips off rapid shifts whether you leave the console-mounted shift lever in Drive or use the shift paddles on the steering wheel. Compared to the regular TT, you also get a fractionally lower ride height, 19-inch wheels and a standard Sport mode that automatically alters the steering assist, suspension firmness and even the exhaust note. All together, this is one fashionista that can go toe to toe with pure sports cars like the 2011 Nissan 370Z, 2011 Porsche's Boxster and 2011 Porsche Cayman.

Unfortunately, there are trade-offs. For one, the TTS's suspension might be too firm for many, especially compared to the standard TT and the more refined BMW Z4. Also, despite the TTS's tenacious road-holding ability, the communication between man and machine doesn't quite match what you get from the Porsches. While certainly capable, the TTS comes off as a little cold.

There's also the matter of price. The TTS might be cheaper than a similarly equipped Boxster, Cayman or Z4 35i, but less flashy sport coupes and convertibles like the 370Z, BMW 135i and Infiniti G37 offer similar performance for less money. Even the Audi S5 is about the same price as the TTS and offers not only a more refined highway ride but also a more spacious interior. Yet if you always wanted the speed that the TT's curvaceous body suggests, the 2011 Audi TTS is the version to get.