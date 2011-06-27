  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TTS
  4. Used 2013 Audi TTS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2013 Audi TTS Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Premium, fully equipped interior
  • standard all-wheel drive
  • thrifty fuel economy
  • coupe's hatchback utility.
  • Expensive price relative to performance
  • steering not as sharp as many rivals
  • stiff-legged ride
  • manual transmission not available.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Audi TTS for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Estimate
$17,244 - $22,922
Used TTS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Styling is the thing that sets the 2013 Audi TTS apart, as other sport coupes and convertibles offer sharper performance, more interior space or stronger value.

Vehicle overview

In terms of price and performance, the 2013 Audi TTS stands as the middle ground choice in the TT family. Bracketed by the TT and TT RS, the TTS is arguably the best pick of the bunch. It's both more powerful and more engaging than the TT, but it's not hard-core like the RS. A more pressing matter, however, is how the TTS stacks up against other similarly priced sport coupes and convertibles.

The all-wheel-drive 2013 Audi TTS uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as the standard TT, but revised engine components increase output from the TT's 211 horsepower to a more invigorating 265 hp. But it's not just the engine that makes the TTS attractive to those who have performance-oriented tendencies. The TTS's standard adaptive suspension sharpens its reflexes while visually lowering the car by almost a half-inch.

Like the whole TT line, the TTS also has standard all-wheel drive, an impeccably built interior, high-quality materials and a lengthy list of standard features. But in terms of price, there are some other worthy models available. One might also consider the BMW Z4 sDrive28i or the recently re-mastered 2013 Porsche Boxster. The Z4 is pretty similar in terms of price and performance. The Boxster is unquestionably a better handling sports car, but it does come at a higher price. It would also serve shoppers to broaden their gaze and think about the Infiniti G or BMW 135i as alternatives, since both pack more power and practicality for less money.

As such, the 2013 Audi TTS represents a solid sport coupe and convertible. However, unless you're absolutely enamored with its distinctive and admittedly fetching style, any one of those above choices would likely be a wiser choice.

2013 Audi TTS models

The 2013 Audi TTS is available as a 2+2 coupe or a two-seat roadster. There is just one Premium Plus trim level. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, performance summer tires, adaptive suspension dampers, xenon headlights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, cruise control, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, eight-way power sport front seats, leather upholstery, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and auxiliary audio jack. The convertible features a power retractable soft top.

The optional Prestige package adds rear parking sensors, heated seats, a navigation system and an upgraded 12-speaker Bose sound system with the choice of either a six-CD changer or USB/iPod interface. Special leather upholstery is also available.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Audi TTS is unchanged from last year.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Audi TTS is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 265 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. This power is transmitted to all four wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission.

In Edmunds performance testing, the TTS coupe went from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined -- pretty good given the car's potential performance.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Audi TTS include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags (to protect the head and thorax) and front knee airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, a TTS came to a stop from 60 mph in 113 feet, an average distance for this type of car with summer tires.

Driving

The 2013 Audi TTS boasts considerable performance improvements over the standard TT. The 2.0-liter inline-4 doesn't stir the soul with the way it sounds, but it delivers plenty of power across a broad range of rpm for good drivability, and the dual-clutch automated manual gearbox works brilliantly in both automatic and manual modes. Even so, some enthusiastic drivers might miss a do-it-yourself manual transmission.

The TTS devours curvy roads at a rapid clip, responding with a level of agility missing in the regular TT. Nevertheless, there's a certain level of passion missing from the Audi TTS, much of which can be attributed to its uncommunicative steering. On the whole, this is a sport coupe, stylish and friendly, but it doesn't quite deliver the sports-car performance to which this model seems to aspire.

Interior

As we've come to expect from all Audi models, the 2013 TTS features a tastefully designed interior that makes use of top-notch materials. The TTS differs slightly from the standard TT by offering two-tone color schemes in silver, orange and red for some added visual interest.

The navigation system's dash-mounted controller placement isn't ideal, nor is its operation as intuitive as those from other manufacturers, but most other controls are straightforward and within easy reach. The sporty front seats are both comfortable and supportive, but the coupe's rear seats are better suited to trunk overflow than accommodating actual people.

The coupe's rear seats do fold flat to expand the trunk's ample 13-cubic-foot capacity to a capacious 24 cubes. The two-seat convertible's cargo capacity is significantly less at 8.8 cubic feet, but that's actually decent for a roadster and it does feature a pass-through door with removable ski bag.

The roadster's folding cloth top might seem a bit outdated compared to the slick retractable hardtops that can be found on some of its rivals, but it does retain the TT's clean lines and folds flat into the rear bodywork. Its multilayer headliner and glass window also manage to keep the cabin quiet and well-insulated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Audi TTS.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Turning heads and thumbs up
Shaun Finnegan,03/29/2016
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Ive had my TTS since 2013. I feel it is so unique. I am one of the few that owns one here in my city. I love how rare this car is. Everywhere I go people give me the thumbs up or ask me about it. I love its look and the 19" wheels are what really catch the eye. This car is quick and really gets going in the mid rpm's. This is just one sexy machine.
Fun To Drive
Bob,10/21/2019
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Great car with sporty styling but more importantly, fun to drive! I have zero complaints!
See all 2 reviews of the 2013 Audi TTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
265 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
265 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Audi TTS features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Audi TTS

Used 2013 Audi TTS Overview

The Used 2013 Audi TTS is offered in the following submodels: TTS Coupe, TTS Convertible. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Audi TTS?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Audi TTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Audi TTS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Audi TTS.

Can't find a used 2013 Audi TTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi TTS for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,853.

Find a used Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,612.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi TTS for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,839.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,706.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Audi TTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi TTS lease specials

Related Used 2013 Audi TTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles