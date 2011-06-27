Vehicle overview

In terms of price and performance, the 2013 Audi TTS stands as the middle ground choice in the TT family. Bracketed by the TT and TT RS, the TTS is arguably the best pick of the bunch. It's both more powerful and more engaging than the TT, but it's not hard-core like the RS. A more pressing matter, however, is how the TTS stacks up against other similarly priced sport coupes and convertibles.

The all-wheel-drive 2013 Audi TTS uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as the standard TT, but revised engine components increase output from the TT's 211 horsepower to a more invigorating 265 hp. But it's not just the engine that makes the TTS attractive to those who have performance-oriented tendencies. The TTS's standard adaptive suspension sharpens its reflexes while visually lowering the car by almost a half-inch.

Like the whole TT line, the TTS also has standard all-wheel drive, an impeccably built interior, high-quality materials and a lengthy list of standard features. But in terms of price, there are some other worthy models available. One might also consider the BMW Z4 sDrive28i or the recently re-mastered 2013 Porsche Boxster. The Z4 is pretty similar in terms of price and performance. The Boxster is unquestionably a better handling sports car, but it does come at a higher price. It would also serve shoppers to broaden their gaze and think about the Infiniti G or BMW 135i as alternatives, since both pack more power and practicality for less money.

As such, the 2013 Audi TTS represents a solid sport coupe and convertible. However, unless you're absolutely enamored with its distinctive and admittedly fetching style, any one of those above choices would likely be a wiser choice.