Vehicle overview

Introduced more than a decade ago, the Audi TT represented an intriguing design, yet its performance seemed secondary to aesthetics. The second-generation 2012 Audi TTS adds some substance to all of that style, with more power under the hood and sharper handling in the curves.

Offered as either a 2+2 coupe or a roadster, the TTS returns largely unchanged from last year. It uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder as the standard TT, but the use of an intercooler and a larger turbo helps kick output up to 265 horsepower (compared to the TT's 211 hp). The TTS also rides slightly lower and benefits from a sportier suspension and standard all-wheel drive. As a result, the TTS is a much more entertaining and athletic sibling to the standard TT.

Some of this added athleticism has some drawbacks. For one, the stiffer suspension might be too harsh for some, especially when compared to the TT or the refined BMW Z4. And even though the TTS is certainly more communicative on the road, it still isn't as engaging as the entry-level Porsche models.

To the TTS's credit, it won't cost as much as a similarly equipped BMW Z4 sDrive35i, Porsche Boxster or Porsche Cayman. But there are also less expensive alternatives like the BMW 135i, Nissan 370Z and the latest batch of surprisingly good muscle cars from Detroit. Ultimately, choosing a 2012 Audi TTS will depend on your taste for varying degrees of style and performance.