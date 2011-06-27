  1. Home
Used 2015 Audi S6 quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/534.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 2 w/Diamond Stitching - Sport Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 1 w/Diamond Stitching - Sport Seat Onlyyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Individual Contour Seating Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 1 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 2 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
Media Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Night Vision Assistantyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Audi Exclusive Luxury Edition - Indvidual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Control in Leatheryes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Audi Exclusive Airbag Cover and Door Armrests in Leatheryes
Cargo Netyes
Audi Exclusive Individual Contour Seating Packageyes
Headliner in Black Clothyes
Inlays in Woodyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Audi Exclusive S7 Sport Edition - Sport Seat Onlyyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Holderyes
20" 5-Parallel-Spoke-S-Design Wheelsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight4398 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Designo Mysticblau Perleffekt (Blau Mica) - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tukan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aster Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Paprika Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Tierra Delfuegogrey Middle Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Lunar Silver, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Havanna Brown, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Smokey Blue, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Pouder Beige, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
