Estimated values
1995 Audi S6 quattro Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,311
|$1,640
|Clean
|$623
|$1,167
|$1,461
|Average
|$465
|$879
|$1,102
|Rough
|$308
|$590
|$742
Estimated values
1995 Audi S6 quattro Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$737
|$1,323
|$1,640
|Clean
|$654
|$1,178
|$1,461
|Average
|$488
|$887
|$1,102
|Rough
|$323
|$596
|$742