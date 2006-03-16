Used 1995 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me

155 listings
S6 Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    11,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,995

    $5,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    27,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,995

    $9,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    18,049 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,498

    $3,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    21,050 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $39,498

    $4,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    63,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,450

    $4,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    64,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $34,750

    $6,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    30,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,988

    $6,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S6 quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S6 quattro

    101,168 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,995

    $5,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    34,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $45,500

    $5,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    51,606 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,985

    $3,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    39,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $40,999

    $3,037 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    28,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $42,395

    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    29,803 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $47,400

    $3,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S6 Prestige in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S6 Prestige

    92,502 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S6 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S6 quattro

    49,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,500

    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    38,909 miles

    $48,977

    $5,253 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    9,169 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,000

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    26,985 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,999

    Details

Fantastic Sports Sedan 20 Valve Audi S6
Ronald F Farina,03/16/2006
This is my fourth 20 valve s car over a 9 year period and by far the best of the bunch. It is a 95 1/2 or essentially the 96 they never imported. It's performance is stunning, and its reliablility and build quality are unmatched. After over 10 years this pearl white/ecru S6 looks new inside and out. It's too bad they stopped building the 20 valve cars. The newer V6 is apparently a higher maintenance vehicle, and the V8s lost the soul of where they came from...the 2.2 liter world rallye champion 20 valve Sport Quattro.
