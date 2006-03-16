Used 1995 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me
- 11,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,995$5,028 Below Market
Porsche San Diego - San Diego / California
CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Porsche of San Diego is pleased to offer this wonderful-looking 2017 Audi S6. 4.0T Premium Plus quattro Odometer is 12127 miles below market average!18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Plenty of smooth, easily accessible power from the standard V8 engine; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC0HN077043
Stock: THN077043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 27,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,995$9,080 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**A REAL NICE AUDI**FULLY LOADED **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, 20" Black Optic Package, Audi Dynamic Steering, Cold Weather Package, Dashboard & Door Trim Panel, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Navigation System, Open & Close Power Trunk, Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Prestige Package, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, S Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Top View Camera System, Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2018 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 4D Sedan 4.0T Prestige quattro
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC6JN096470
Stock: 30709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 18,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,498$3,816 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
S Sport Package Driver Assistance Package Glacier White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Carbon Atlas Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Beam-Rings Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Valcona Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus with 18,049mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Audi S6. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Audi S6. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi S6 Premium Plus. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. This wonderfully maintained Audi S6 is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. The Audi S6 Premium Plus is in a class on its own. So much so, that Audi didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFCXJN004235
Stock: JN004235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 21,050 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,498$4,391 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Black Optic Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Cold Weather Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Illuminated entry, LED Headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, USB Cables, Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Front S6 Sport Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, HVAC memory, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, ABS brakes, Black Optic Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Cold Weather Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Illuminated entry, LED Headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, USB Cables, Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte. Odometer is 13602 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Plenty of smooth, easily accessible power from the standard V8 engine; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC2HN051687
Stock: 334231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 63,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,450$4,061 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2016 Audi S6 4dr 4.0T Prestige features a 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Arras Red Design Selection Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Brilliant Black 2016 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * V8 engine intoxicates with seamless, prodigious acceleration; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFC1GN142016
Stock: 142016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 64,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,750$6,635 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield - O Fallon / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 2016 Audi S6 7-Speed Automatic S tronic *Clean Car Fax, *2 Owners, *Ease Of Buying With Our COMPETITIVE MARKET BASED PRICING, *SUPER CLEAN, Audi Sound System, Blind Spot Sensor, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI System, Security system, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 8.5 x 19 5-Parallel-Spoke S-Design. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Call *Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield* at *(855) 978-9933* to confirm availability, call and schedule a no-obligation test drive! Located at *951 Technology Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63368.* Come Drive the Star!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFC0GN175086
Stock: GN175086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 30,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,988$6,535 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC3JN013276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995$5,709 Below Market
Santa Monica Suvs - Santa Monica / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S6 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC7EN040661
Stock: 40661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$45,500$5,543 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**4.0T PRESTIGE**QUATTRO**TURBO**COMFORT SEATING PACKAGE**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE**PRESTIGE PACKAGE**BLIND-SPOT ALERT**NAVIGATION**SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**PARKING SENSORS**PREMIUM SOUND**HEATED SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2017 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp 18/27 City/Highway MPG Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Air Conditioning, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Auto-leveling suspension, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Comfort Seating Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, High-Beam Assistant, Individual Contour Front Seats, LED Headlights, LED Interior Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Open & Close Power Trunk, Passenger vanity mirror, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Power steering, Prestige Package, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, Rear air conditioning, Rear seat center armrest, S6 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Top View Camera System. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC8HN095458
Stock: KP5990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,985$3,850 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC4HN128740
Stock: 2902A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 39,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$40,999$3,037 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $70,900*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 10/14/2020 OR 10,898 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The 2017 Audi S6 is a car that pampers as well as it performs. Its handsome interior is covered in rich leather and trim, displays exemplary fit and finish, and offers sophisticated entertainment and technology. Wonderfully contoured seats keep you as comfortable on long trips as they do stable through hairpin turns. Then there's jaw-dropping acceleration from a 450-horsepower V8 engine that makes the S6 one of the fastest sport sedans we've tested. For a luxury sedan that's been around for several years now, the S6 still has what it takes to compete. The addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is a welcome addition to its features list as it allows iPhone and Android users to mirror certain functions through the Audi's multimedia interface. Standard exterior features for the Premium Plus trim include 19-inch wheels with summer tires, S-specific styling elements, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, a sunroof, heated auto-dimming power-folding side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and keyless ignition and entry. Inside you'll find a driver information center with a 7-inch display between the gauges, Audi's Drive Select (which offers adjustable settings for steering, suspension and transmission response), diamond-stitched leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way driver power lumbar), a power-adjustable flat-bottomed steering wheel, driver memory settings, four-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and 60/40 split- folding rear seatbacks. FEATURES One Owner AWD Adaptive Cruise Control Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Fog Lamps HID headlights Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot PACKAGES AUDI Guard Protection Kit Audi Guard Cargo Mat Durable Trunk Liner w/S6 Logo Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats (Set Of 4) Black Rubber Floor Mats w/S6 Logo Black Optic Package Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte Tires: P255/35R20 97Y XL Summer High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC6HN031071
Stock: 031071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 28,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,395
Clay Cooley Mistubishi - Arlington / Texas
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Blind Spot Monitor, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Chrome Wheels, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Heated Steering Wheel, ** Keyless Entry, ** Keyless Start, ** Leather Seats, ** Navigation System, ** Off Road Package, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Premium Sound System / Premium Audio, ** Satellite Radio, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** USB Port.Clean CARFAX. Florett Silver Metallic 2017 Audi S6 4D Sedan 4.0T Prestige 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp 18/27 City/Highway MPG 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattroAt Clay Cooley Auto Group, we believe in selling our customers only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles that have been delicately sourced from all across the United States. By reaching out to markets nationwide, we ensure to be able to pass on the lowest prices for pre-owned vehicles and nonetheless offer the highest quality cars the market provides.7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in Arlington.All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous inspection process by ASE certified technicians, ensuring the vehicles are in perfect condition before you join us for your first test drive. On average, we spend$1,600 in servicing and reconditioning costs on each vehicle, and further we also offer Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. We have been proudly serving the DFW/ Metroplex for over 20 years, and remain family owned and operated to this day. We invite you to visit us at any of our 12 stores across the DFW Metroplex in store or online at www.claycooleymitsubishi.com we are excited to serve you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC8HN057227
Stock: AR58415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 29,803 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$47,400$3,953 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2017 Audi S6 Prestige Quattro,*Mythos Black Metallic Exterior over Black Valcona Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $89,825.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Prestige Model (Originally $3,200),*Head-Up Display, LED Interior Lighting, LED Headlights, Power Open/Close Trunk,Power Rear Sunshade, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades,*Driver Assistance Package (Originally $2,550),*Audi Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Audi Pre Sense Plus,Audi Active Lane Assist, Top-View Camera, Highbeam Assistant,*Black Optic Package (Originally $1,500),*High-Gloss Black Exterior Package, Body-Color Exterior Mirrors,20-Inch 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Finish Aluminum Wheels,*Sport Package (Originally $3,900),*Audi Dynamic Steering, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, Red Brake Calipers,Sport Exhaust System with Black Tips,*Cold Weather Package (Originally $500),*Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats,*Bang & Olufsen Advanced Surround Sound System (Originally $4,900),**Carbon Atlas Interior Trim (Originally $500),**Rear Side Airbags (Originally $350),**Mythos Black Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $575),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Audi Advanced Key, Remote Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Audi Navigation Plus System with MMI Touchscreen Color Monitor,Audi Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Audi Pre Sense Plus,Head-Up Display, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Side Assist,Audi Parking System Plus with Top/Rear-View Cameras and Parking Guidance Display,Satellite HD Radio with In-Dash CD-Player,Bang & Olufsen Advanced Surround Sound System,Audi Connect with Available Online Services, Audi Smartphone Interface,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hand-Free Wireless Phone Capability,3-Spoke Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column with Memory, Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob,Audi Dynamic Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddles,Black Valcona Leather Seats with Diamond Stitching,Heated Power Front Leather S Sport Seats with Driver Seat Memory,Heated 60-40 Split Folding Rear Bench Leather Seats with Pass-Through, Rear Side Airbags,Tinted Glass Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof with Retractable Sunshade,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Carbon Atlas Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents, LED Interior Lighting,Day/Night Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, HomeLink Garage Door Opener,Power Rear Sunshade, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Power Open/Close Trunk,Automatic LED Headlights with Highbeam Assistant,LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail Lights,Body Color Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets,High-Gloss Black Exterior Package,4.0L TFSI 450 HP Direct Injection 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed S Tronic Automatic Transmission with Sport Program and Manual Shift Mode,Quattro Permanent All-Wheel Drive System,Audi Drive Select, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, Red Brake Calipers,Sport Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust System with Black Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Finish Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with High-Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFBFC6HN020697
Stock: 14044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 92,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC3DN091010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,500
Luxury Auto Works - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S6 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC0EN011695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,909 miles
$48,977$5,253 Below Market
Audi Richfield - Richfield / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFBFC1HN101249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,169 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,000
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
**S6 with the 4.0 450HP ROCKET SHIP**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**ORIGINAL MSRP was $83765.00**$10890 in ADDITIONAL OPTIONS**LESS THAN 10,000 MILES**SPORT PACKAGE ($3900) includes DYNAMIC STEERING RED BRAKE CALIPERS SPORT EXHAUST SYSYTEM**PRESTIGE PACKAGE ($2500) includes HEADS UP DISPLAY TOP VIEW CAMERA**DRIVERS ASSISTANCE ($2000) includes ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL**BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE ($750)**METALLIC PAINT ($575)**CARBON ATLAS INLAYS ($500)**AUDI GUARD ($310)**AUDI BEAM RINGS ($250)**AUDI WHEEL LOCKS ($105)**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**MOON ROOF**HEATED SEATS**STILL SMELLS LIKE NEW**FACTORY WARRANTY till MARCH 2022**1 OWNER**NO ACCIDENTS** **This car was bought back from Audi because it had a faulty key and took too long to fix. Audi did a good will and bought the car back from the original customer. Audi fix the key and still has factory warranty! Since they took the car back they have to say its a lemon law buy back. There is NOTHING WRONG WITH THE CAR. We have all the paperwork from Audi to document it. Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC3JN066214
Stock: 11056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 26,985 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Audi reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning MMI SCREEN IS BLANK. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing CAMERA MODULE WITH REVISED VERSION AND PERFORMED ADAPTIONS. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Audi USA on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Repairs made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). MMI SCREEN IS BLANK REPLACED CAMERA MODULE WITH REVISED VERSION AND PERFORMED ADAPTIONS BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. ***PRICE AS NEW $70,900*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW If you like your luxury served with an extra helping of performance, the 2016 Audi S6 could be just the sedan to satisfy your craving. A muscled-up version of the well-regarded A6, the 2016 S6 is the rare midsize luxury sedan that manages to be stylish, comfortable and thrilling all at once. As expected of an upper-class Audi, the S6 pampers you in its handsome cabin, which boasts rich materials, exemplary fit and finish and a long list of high-tech features. FEATURES AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lights Heated Seats Keyless Entry Leather Seats Memory Seats Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Satellite Radio Sunroof/Moonroof Xenon Headlights USB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC9GN140490
Stock: 140490BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
