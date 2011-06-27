I have been considering this car, but I wanted to have a real testing experience before actually shelling out $60,000+. So, I was able to rent this car for 1 week (it costs me some, but I think it is worth to avoid a costly mistake). I put about 1,000 miles on the car driving on all kind of terrains in Southern California, except in snow. FUEL ECONOMY. In auto mode and 60-40 highway/city I was getting a respectable 23.5mpg in Auto mode. On a long stretch of freeway I achieved 25mpg as claimed. In Dynamic mode, the fuel economy suffers immediately as the car shifts and revs up more. On the same 60-40 highway/city I could only get 21.5mpg. I was not driving slow and, in fact, I got it up to 100mph on several occasions; as usual, the "secret" is to accelerate gradually. DRIVING EXPERIENCE: It is boring (Lexus RX 350 sort of feeling) in Auto mode. More exciting (BMW X5 sort of thing) in Dynamic mode. I was actually surprised by how agile and stable the car is going uphill at good speeds in Dynamic mode. A true Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hide sort of personality. The car is long, but parallel parking is actually easier than I was expecting. Mind you, I said easier and not easy. Without the rearview camera and at night in dark areas, it is not completely a "piece of cake". Driving uphill on serious pitches like in Old-Town San Diego was more pleasant that I hoped for. I was a tad concerned on some pitches when I had to come to a complete stop, but the car proved excellent. NOISE: Wind noise in more than on the BMW X5, at least once I hit 80mph-ish.. Road noise is definitely low. Excellent in that sense. INTERIORS It is well detailed, it not exceptionally luxurious, at least not in the Premium or Premium plus trims. Unfortunately, the Luxury package (another $6k) is available only in the Prestige trim. The car is comfortable, but not exceptionally comfortable. I am 6'2" and 245lbs, and on a 4 hour + driving I wished the car had a better support for my thighs . The seats feel comfortable, but after hours of driving, did not feel that comfy anymore. The double shade panels in front are an excellent touch. I wonder why more cars do not have them since that is an inexpensive feature.. INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM. I rent many high end cars, so I am quite familiar with the bells and whistles of infotainment systems, and I have learned tricks on one car that carry over, so to speak to a different brand, but it took me about one day to learn 80%+ of all functions. For example, getting ambient lights and set them up is not completely intuitive and I had to watch a video on YouTube that taught me how to get it done choosing the colors (you must have the proper package for it, though). The navigation system is pretty good and I do like the fact that it is higher up, although I use the one on my console while driving. But I would prefer a larger screen. I think that both Lexus RX 350 and BMW X5 are better visually speaking. But it got me where I needed to go and it provided good directions in all situations except one where it kept sending me up a steep and narrow street only, we found out, to cut the driving distance by about 50-100 yards. BRAKING. It is overall fine, but in two instances I found myself wishing it could be a little more prompt. But that could just be me and the fact that I am used to a different car. LIGHTS: The Q7 lighting system ranks among the good ones. Drove it at night on hilly and narrow roads with nothing in terms of street lights and I always felt that I had a good view of the road, in particular using the high beam lights. OVERALL GRADE (A-): It has about all a driver would want, but it is fun to drive only in Dynamic mode. The visual luxury is all there, but it is not 100% comfortable.

