2017 Audi Q7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of the latest safety features and driving aids
  • Powerful supercharged V6 engine
  • First-class cabin comfort with vault-like quietness
  • Excellent IIHS safety scores
  • Limited cargo space compared to most other midsize SUVs
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

For 2017, the Audi Q7 receives its first major redesign since it debuted all the way back for the 2007 model year. That's a long time to wait, but the changes are worth it. From the outside, the new Q7 features a more wagonlike profile highlighted by sharper-looking styling and an imposing angular grille. The interior is also very different, picking up cues and technology from the luxurious yet still understated A8 sedan.

Even though this is Audi's biggest crossover SUV, the Q7 is surprisingly easy to drive. It's pretty easy to see out of and is relatively nimble around turns (especially when it's fitted with the optional adaptive air suspension and four-wheel steering). But the new Q7 is even more impressive when you consider that it can almost drive itself. Using vast amounts of data from sensors and cameras on the vehicle, the Q7 can relieve the driver from long-distance tedium by maintaining speed and distance to cars in front, staying within its lane, automatically slowing before entering a turn and even reading speed limit signs and adjusting accordingly.

Besides the approach toward full autonomy, the 2017 Q7 also improves upon its luxury status with high-quality materials inside and exceptional comfort. With all of the latest infotainment technology available, even hard-core early adopters should be impressed with the Q7's features and how easy it is to use them. Under the hood, the Q7's new turbocharged four-cylinder brings with it some improved fuel economy numbers. The supercharged V6 powertrain is pretty much unchanged, but a reduced curb weight of a few hundred pounds has helped boost fuel economy with the V6 as well.

As it stands, the 2017 Audi Q7's only major drawback is cargo capacity. Rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and Volvo XC90 boast more space. You'll also want to check out the sporty and well-rounded Acura MDX and BMW X5. Overall, though, the Q7 is one of the best three-row luxury crossovers SUVs available today. Whether you opt for a base model or a fully loaded Q7, we're confident you'll be satisfied with its admirable blend of luxury, performance and technology.

We Recommend:

We like the Premium Plus trim for the 2017 Audi Q7. It has some features you'll want for sure (such as keyless entry and push-button ignition) plus some extra tech and safety features. You can also pick and choose from the Q7's best options. If you spend much time in traffic, we'd recommend the Driver Assistance package that equips the Q7 with adaptive cruise control and enhanced safety features. Either Q7 engine is fine, but note that the four-cylinder's advantage is its lower price tag rather than better fuel economy.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Q7 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and forward collision warning with automatic (low-speed) braking. Also included is Audi's Pre-Sense basic system that senses if the driver is attempting to avoid a collision and automatically tensions the seat belts, primes the braking system, and closes windows and the sunroof. Available Audi Connect services also include emergency assistance, automatic crash notification, remote door locking and curfew, speed and valet alerts.

The Premium Plus and Prestige trims get blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and side exit alerts (notifies exiting occupants if a car or bicyclist is approaching from behind). Lane departure warning and intervention and an improved forward collision mitigation system are optional for these trims. Rear-seat side airbags are optional on all Q7 trims.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Q7 Prestige with the Adaptive Chassis package came to a stop from 60 mph in 112 feet, which is a very good result for an SUV in this class.

2017 Audi Q7 models

The 2017 Audi Q7 is a seven-passenger full-size SUV that is available in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige.

Standard features for the Premium trim include 18-inch alloy wheels (19-inchers with the V6), xenon headlights, automatic wipers, LED running lights and taillights, power-folding heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic braking, and a power liftgate.

On the inside, you get selectable drive modes, three-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 7-inch color driver information display, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with driver four-way power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, 35/30/35-split second-row folding seats and 50/50-split power-folding third-row seats. Standard tech features include a rearview camera, Audi's MMI infotainment system, a 7-inch central display, Bluetooth connectivity and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, and two USB ports.

A navigation system option is available and is paired with voice control, a handwriting recognition controller pad, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, emergency telematics and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Premium Plus includes the navigation system and adds keyless entry and ignition (with hands-free tailgate access), auto-dimming side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring, side exit warnings, a power-adjustable steering wheel and interior ambient lighting. Options include the Vision package (LED headlights, a configurable gauge-cluster display and a surround-view camera system) and the Warm Weather package (four-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats and manual rear window sunshades).

The Prestige (only available with the V6) includes the above listed Premium Plus options along with 20-inch wheels, a head-up display, additional interior lighting, a high-resolution 8.3-inch central display and a 19-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

All Q7 trims are eligible for the Cold Weather package (heated steering wheel and rear seats), a tow hitch and a rear-seat entertainment system. Premium Plus and Prestige trims are eligible for the Driver Assistance package (traffic sign recognition, automatic high beams, lane departure intervention, adaptive cruise control and improved forward collision mitigation).

Options reserved solely for the Prestige trim include the Luxury package (multicontour front seats with massage functions, power door closers, a faux-suede headliner and upgraded leather upholstery), Adaptive Chassis package (all-wheel steering and an adaptive air suspension), a night-vision camera and a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

Two engines are available for the 2017 Audi Q7. The first is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that puts out 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The second is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 333 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, a 2017 Q7 Prestige with the V6 and the Adaptive Chassis package accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, which is quick for a three-row luxury SUV. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 21 mpg combined (19 city/25 highway). These figures are about average for the class. We observed 23.3 mpg on our highway-biased evaluation loop. With the four-cylinder engine, EPA estimates are just slightly higher at 22 mpg combined (20 city/25 highway).

Properly equipped, a four-cylinder Q7 can tow up to 4,400 pounds, while a V6-powered Q7 can tow up to 7,700 pounds, which is above average for this class.

Driving

Despite a curb weight of almost 5,000 pounds, the 2017 Audi Q7 is surprisingly maneuverable and nimble. Especially if the optional adaptive air suspension and four-wheel steering are specified, the Q7 drives as if it's actually a size smaller, like Audi's Q5. Even without the Adaptive Chassis option, though, the Q7 is sure-footed around turns and instills driver confidence thanks to strong, consistent brakes.

This athleticism doesn't come at the expense of ride quality, either. Rough pavement is effortlessly smoothed over, and the cabin remains blissfully quiet. When equipped with the V6, accelerating to highway speeds or passing is easy, and the responsive eight-speed transmission is a nice added touch. We haven't had the opportunity to test the four-cylinder Q7 yet, but we will update the review with full details once we get behind the wheel.

Just as significant as what the driver can draw from the Q7 is what the car can do on its own. Combining existing technologies such as lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, forward-looking cameras and navigation information, the Q7 can help drivers considerably during congested freeway commutes or vast, unpopulated highway stretches by doing much of the driving on its own.

Interior

Were it not for the 2017 Audi Q7's elevated ride height, it would be easy to mistake its interior for the flagship A8 sedan. Materials quality is excellent and, as is customary with Audi, the design is elegantly understated. On higher-trimmed models, the MMI screen and virtual gauges are so sharp that an increase in resolution would be undetectable to the human eye. At night, the customizable pinstripe ambient lighting casts a sleek Tron-like glow, enhancing the cabin's high-tech look and feel.

Operating the many systems in the Q7 is easy thanks to several input devices at the driver's disposal. The MMI controller dial is positioned perfectly under the driver's hand as is rests on the wide gear selector handle. A touchpad that also features handwriting recognition is situated just beyond the dial, and redundant controls are also on the steering wheel. The abundance of functions can be daunting at first, but after some time it can be as easy to operate as any other system.

The front seats provide very good long-distance comfort but not much lateral support when cornering. We doubt, however, that, as a three-row luxury SUV, the Q7 will see much time on a racetrack. More important, middle-row passengers enjoy a wealth of head- and legroom, and the seats also slide and recline. These seats easily fold and tumble forward with little effort to allow access to the third row. As in most SUVs in this class, the rearmost seats can accommodate kids and perhaps smaller adults in relative comfort. The third row folds flat with the press of a button in the cargo area or by the second-row seats.

With all seats occupied, the Q7's cargo capacity is limited to 14.8 cubic feet. With the third row stowed, capacity increases to 37.5 cubic feet, and with the second row flat you'll be looking at 71.6 cubic feet of available space. These figures are rather small compared to those for other three-row SUVs in this class, which can hold between 10 and 20 more cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Audi Q7.

5(41%)
4(24%)
3(13%)
2(12%)
1(10%)
3.7
76 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Exciting only in Dynamic mode
Maurice T.,12/19/2016
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I have been considering this car, but I wanted to have a real testing experience before actually shelling out $60,000+. So, I was able to rent this car for 1 week (it costs me some, but I think it is worth to avoid a costly mistake). I put about 1,000 miles on the car driving on all kind of terrains in Southern California, except in snow. FUEL ECONOMY. In auto mode and 60-40 highway/city I was getting a respectable 23.5mpg in Auto mode. On a long stretch of freeway I achieved 25mpg as claimed. In Dynamic mode, the fuel economy suffers immediately as the car shifts and revs up more. On the same 60-40 highway/city I could only get 21.5mpg. I was not driving slow and, in fact, I got it up to 100mph on several occasions; as usual, the "secret" is to accelerate gradually. DRIVING EXPERIENCE: It is boring (Lexus RX 350 sort of feeling) in Auto mode. More exciting (BMW X5 sort of thing) in Dynamic mode. I was actually surprised by how agile and stable the car is going uphill at good speeds in Dynamic mode. A true Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hide sort of personality. The car is long, but parallel parking is actually easier than I was expecting. Mind you, I said easier and not easy. Without the rearview camera and at night in dark areas, it is not completely a "piece of cake". Driving uphill on serious pitches like in Old-Town San Diego was more pleasant that I hoped for. I was a tad concerned on some pitches when I had to come to a complete stop, but the car proved excellent. NOISE: Wind noise in more than on the BMW X5, at least once I hit 80mph-ish.. Road noise is definitely low. Excellent in that sense. INTERIORS It is well detailed, it not exceptionally luxurious, at least not in the Premium or Premium plus trims. Unfortunately, the Luxury package (another $6k) is available only in the Prestige trim. The car is comfortable, but not exceptionally comfortable. I am 6'2" and 245lbs, and on a 4 hour + driving I wished the car had a better support for my thighs . The seats feel comfortable, but after hours of driving, did not feel that comfy anymore. The double shade panels in front are an excellent touch. I wonder why more cars do not have them since that is an inexpensive feature.. INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM. I rent many high end cars, so I am quite familiar with the bells and whistles of infotainment systems, and I have learned tricks on one car that carry over, so to speak to a different brand, but it took me about one day to learn 80%+ of all functions. For example, getting ambient lights and set them up is not completely intuitive and I had to watch a video on YouTube that taught me how to get it done choosing the colors (you must have the proper package for it, though). The navigation system is pretty good and I do like the fact that it is higher up, although I use the one on my console while driving. But I would prefer a larger screen. I think that both Lexus RX 350 and BMW X5 are better visually speaking. But it got me where I needed to go and it provided good directions in all situations except one where it kept sending me up a steep and narrow street only, we found out, to cut the driving distance by about 50-100 yards. BRAKING. It is overall fine, but in two instances I found myself wishing it could be a little more prompt. But that could just be me and the fact that I am used to a different car. LIGHTS: The Q7 lighting system ranks among the good ones. Drove it at night on hilly and narrow roads with nothing in terms of street lights and I always felt that I had a good view of the road, in particular using the high beam lights. OVERALL GRADE (A-): It has about all a driver would want, but it is fun to drive only in Dynamic mode. The visual luxury is all there, but it is not 100% comfortable.
Best Car I Have Ever Owned
pcaddict66,03/02/2016
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I spent a ton of time researching and comparing the Q7 with the 2016 BMW X5 and the Volvo XC90. I traded in my 2014 MDX. This thing is light years ahead of the MDX in refinement and build quality. It drives like a sports car. As quiet as a Range Rover. Car & Driver made 0 to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. Not bad for a 5,000 pound suv. The dash layout is sheer perfection. Real buttons to engage functions with a quality feel. The silly Senus system in the Volvo and my antiquated MDX required at least 2 button presses of the touch screens just to get to a setting. Ridiculous. This thing is so quiet, even when in dynamic mode. I sprung for the air suspension and 4 wheel steering option. It makes a very noticeable difference. The TFT gauge cluster displays Google maps in full glory and is highly configurable to show all information. The heads up display is a huge bonus. The safety and technology features are abundant and although some are intuitive, I recommend an evening of reading the owner's manual from cover to cover. The MMI system works flawlessly for navigation, maps, telephone, audio and all of the cool Audi Connect services. This new Q7 is like a spaceship. Best car I ever bought by far. Driving this car after driving the MDX and X5 is night and day. The XC90 was a nice demo, but it just wasn't up to the level of performance that the Q7 has. XC-90 is a bit more luxurious with really nice front seats, but the 4 cylinder was loud when accelerating and idling was rough. In the Q7 you can't even hear it when stopped. But when I get on it for a strong burst of acceleration , it sings a pretty song. Just an incredible automobile. I love this SUV!
THE Q7 BREAKS WILL ANNOUNCE YOUR ARRIVAL BY 2 MIN
Bob Beniers,02/20/2018
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I have owned a Q7 2017 for 11 months and have been to the dealer 6 times to get the obnoxious brake noise fixed, 6 times no fix and lots of excuses! The Audi dealer in Norwell, MA does not stand behind its product and tells me that no one else is having these issues. Which is untrue according to the service people that tell me all Q7 2017 cars have this same brake noise problem. I called Audi and they told me that they are working on it, so I have a $60K car that sounds like a Sherman Tank and I am suppose to be happy with how the dealer and Audi have handled this problem. I would never buy another Audi!
Best Vehicle I Have Owned
Brian,06/03/2016
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I replaced a 2011 Q7 S-Line with 100,000 miles with the new 2017. I had some apprehension buying another Q7 mainly due to the user interface to the navigation/entertainment (MMI) system along with the very poor keyless entry system on my 2011. The 2011 was frustrating on a good day, basically a great car destroyed by bad programming but the engine/transmission combination was awesome. So I test drove the 2017 with my list of frustrations and likes from my 2011 vehicle and was very happy to see that most all of my concerns had been fixed or greatly improved upon in the 2017. So I factory ordered another Q7, with everything but the driver assistance package and the Bang & Olufsen sound system. I drive 120+ miles everyday so I am very focused on driver comfort, safety features and ease of use on all features. This car excels in all areas. It is extremely quiet and there is no road noise from the tires. Engine responsiveness is still exceptional. Gas mileage is surprisingly good as I am averaging around 25MPG at average driving speeds of around 75MPH. I liked the 2011 as it got about 20MPG and combined with the 26 gallon fuel tank it had great range. The range is just as good on the 2017 despite the smaller (22.5 gallon) fuel tank. User interface to the entertainment/navigation system is much easier and more configurable and does not require you to take your eyes of the road to find the correct button. The heads up indication of speed, cruise control speed setting and navigational turns is excellent, not sure I can ever do without this in the future! The keyless entry is still bizarre and its built in "safety features" have just the opposite effect, you will surely get mugged before you gain access to the car, especially if you use the hatch first. The ability to utilize the map on the driver's dash display is very nice to have. Keyless entry is still bizarre, the logic behind the "personal safety feature " have just the opposite effect, you will surely get mugged before you gain access to the car, especially if you use the hatch first. I am frequently cussing out some unknown Audi programming or product management team somewhere unknown.... My advice to the Audi programming team is to go try a Lexus keyless entry system, it always works and lets you in the car. Also, I have given up on the hands free tailgate opening. I end up dancing in the parking lot and ultimately just pull out the remote. Seating comfort with the luxury package is excellent and highly configurable. Probably the biggest improvement is in the longevity of the tires and brakes. I currently have 53,000 miles on the vehicle and I still have 6-7 mm of tread remaining on the original factory Eagle Sport runflats and minimal wear on the original brake pads. I am very happy with the OEM tires in all weather conditions and they have been great in the Wisconsin weather. So far my only three complaints or observations are: 1,) Aforementioned keyless entry and hands free tailgate programming issues. 2.) The tilt steering does not go down close enough to my legs for my own personal taste, seems to stop in too high (straight) of a setting. 3.) On an overcast or partially sunny day it seems like the auto fan setting wants to stay in too high of a setting and basically makes you feel cold and also creates more noise than necessary. Overall the vehicle is excellent and I enjoy my daily drive.
See all 76 reviews of the 2017 Audi Q7
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Audi Q7 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Audi Q7

Used 2017 Audi Q7 Overview

The Used 2017 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV. Available styles include 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Audi Q7?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Audi Q7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $28,922 and$48,980 with odometer readings between 10226 and92850 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $27,995 and$41,999 with odometer readings between 25376 and90574 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro is priced between $31,995 and$51,990 with odometer readings between 21795 and85403 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $34,998 and$35,550 with odometer readings between 32416 and38760 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro is priced between $30,777 and$30,777 with odometer readings between 67684 and67684 miles.

