Consumer Rating
(14)
2011 Audi Q7 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Well-crafted interior
  • Autobahn-bred high-speed stability
  • available diesel engine
  • top safety scores.
  • Cramped third-row seat
  • limited maximum cargo capacity
  • hefty vehicle weight
  • no DVD entertainment system available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Audi Q7 is very big and very heavy, yet not as spacious as you'd hope. It's beautifully made, however, and is bred for long-distance highway travel.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 Audi Q7 is in the unenviable position of being big on the outside but small on the inside. This full-size SUV weighs 5,500 pounds and measures 16.7 feet long, making it roughly the same size as a Cadillac Escalade or Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. Despite this, the Q7 has a cramped third-row seat that struggles to accommodate full-size adults, and a maximum cargo capacity no greater than a humble Toyota RAV4's.

At least the 2011 Q7 is better than last year's model in terms of engine selection. Gone are the underwhelming 3.6-liter V6 and the thirsty 4.2-liter V8; in their place is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 tuned to two different outputs. The 3.0T Premium and Premium Plus make 272 horsepower, while the 3.0T S line Prestige offers 333 hp. The latter generates less horsepower than the old V8, but it matches that engine's 325 pound-feet of torque and betters its fuel economy by 3 mpg. Shoppers seeking optimum fuel efficiency will be glad to know that the Q7 is still available with a V6 turbodiesel.

The 2011 Audi Q7 continues to impress with a cabin that is beautifully appointed and built, and the Q7's electronics have been updated to the latest Audi spec. As mentioned before, however, the third-row seat is really only suitable for kids. That's expected in a smaller vehicle like a 2011 Acura MDX, but adults can comfortably fit in the rearmost quarters of Q7 rivals like the similarly sized and priced 2011 Land Rover LR4 and 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class. You also can't get a factory-installed DVD entertainment system in the Q7.

Considering these issues, the 2011 Audi Q7 would not be our first choice for a full-size luxury SUV. If you don't need seven-passenger capacity, consider even the Audi Q5 as well as either the BMW X5 or Porsche Cayenne. But if you're just looking for a luxurious, long-distance cruiser for a family of four (and maybe one more), the 2011 Audi Q7 could be worth a look.

2011 Audi Q7 models

The 2011 Audi Q7 is a full-size seven-passenger SUV. It is available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trims, with slight differences based on whether you opt for the TDI or 3.0T engines.

The Premium comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, roof rails, a power liftgate (includes programmable opening angle), automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats (includes adjustable lumbar) and leather upholstery. Other standard features include a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) and an 11-speaker audio system with console-mounted six-CD changer, in-dash single-CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface. The TDI Premium gets 19-inch wheels and additional exterior chrome trim.

The Q7 Premium Plus gains xenon headlights, LED running lights, a panoramic sunroof (optional on Premium), a rearview camera, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, driver memory functions, a navigation system (optional on Premium) and a Bose surround-sound system with HD radio and DVD audio capability. The Warm Weather package adds a deep-tint panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control and manual sunshades for the rear doors and tailgate.

The TDI Prestige adds 20-inch wheels (optional on Premium Plus), adaptive headlights, keyless ignition/entry, a blind-spot warning system, power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ventilated front seats and the Warm Weather package. The 3.0T S line Prestige adds those extra items, plus a more powerful supercharged V6 than the other 3.0T trims, different 20-inch wheels, headlights washers and special S line exterior trim and styling flourishes. The S line items are available on the TDI Prestige in an option package. Other options for both Prestige trims include an adaptive air suspension, 21-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system and an S line package that adds special interior trim.

Optional on all trims are rear side airbags, a Towing package and a Cold Weather package, which adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Audi Q7 gets extensive changes. The previous V6 and V8 engines have been replaced with supercharged 3.0-liter V6s known as the 3.0T and 3.0T S Line, respectively. An eight-speed automatic is now standard on all Q7s, including the diesel-powered TDI model. The option for second-row captain's chairs has been deleted, while the Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels receive additional feature content.

Performance & mpg

The Audi Q7 3.0T Premium and Premium Plus are powered by a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 that produces 272 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The 3.0T S line gets a more powerful version of that engine, producing 333 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. Both come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. EPA-estimated fuel economy for both versions of the 3.0T is 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined.

The 2011 Audi Q7 TDI is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel that produces 225 hp and a robust 405 lb-ft of torque. In performance testing, this engine brought the Q7 from zero to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds. Fuel economy is estimated to be 17/25/20.

Safety

The Audi Q7 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. A rearview camera is standard on Premium Plus and Prestige trims, while a blind-spot warning system is standard on the Prestige. Second-row side airbags are optional on all trims.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Q7 TDI came to a stop from 60 mph in a longish 132 feet and a previous V8-powered model didn't fare much better. In government crash testing, the Q7 received a perfect five-star rating for front and side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Q7 the highest rating of "Good" in both the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

With its sharp looks and full-time all-wheel drive, the 2011 Audi Q7 is better suited for navigating slippery pavement in inclement weather than for tackling a muddy trail. The Q7's size and weight can make it feel a bit unwieldy around town, but the available back-up camera makes parking easier. The Prestige trim's optional air suspension features adjustable settings that enable the driver to switch between a well-mannered cruiser and a more dynamic people mover ready to tackle curving roads. It you're going to the mountains to ski, the Q7 is the right choice.

We haven't had a chance to sample the Q7 with its new supercharged V6s, but we suspect the base V6 will be a bit quicker than the old, sluggish 3.6-liter V6 and the 3.0T S line to be about the same as the old V8. Either way, the TDI turbodiesel should continue to be the engine to get, as its ample torque and superior fuel economy are well-matched to a large SUV like the Q7.

Interior

Like all Audis, the Q7 ranks high when it comes to its interior. The dash layout is driver-oriented, and Audi's MMI is relatively easy to use once you've had some practice.

It's a mixed bag as far as passenger space goes, though, with a relatively roomy second row but a cramped third row. The latter can only comfortably seat children or small adults, which is disappointing given the Q7's size and the fact that most of its competitors can accommodate average-sized adults. With the second and third rows folded flat, the Q7 has just 72.5 cubic feet of cargo space, which is unimpressive compared to its competition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Audi Q7.

5(64%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(22%)
4.0
14 reviews
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Family Car
chchoi,02/16/2011
This Q7 replaces my 2008 A4. Q7 is huge. A lot of room. I love the 3.0 Supercharge engine with 8 speed auto. Pickup is very smooth. Mileage is OK. It does better than my 2005 X5 3.0i. It feels very heavy and during braking, I need to step heavier to stop it. I took it to the snow and it was fun driving at 70mph and passing other cars with chain. It is a excellent family car.
We will never let it go***
Chris,02/05/2017
TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
*update* After 250,000 miles, we did let it go. Only to buy a 2013 Q7 with 200,000 fewer miles. We still love this vehicle. My wife was first introduced to the Q7 in 2009 when her cousin came down from Boston in hers. My wife fell in love with the drivability, the appointments, and it not having the stigma of elitism (buying a brand badge versus a quality car). Most of the people we knew at the time had never heard of Audi. Maybe because we were too poor to even afford one, but we all knew Mercedes and BMW! My wife didn’t want to drive a badge, she wanted to drive a well-crafted machine that would last a long time. A few years later, I found a lease return TDI Prestige in Florida that was well priced. I jumped on it. Why really did we want the Q7 over anything else? We wanted a 7 passenger vehicle. There are only four of us in the family, but randomly we will transport friends to and from school and ball games. So the third row seat didn’t need to cavernous, just legal for short trips. We wanted a comfortable long distance vehicle. We regularly travel 2,500 miles across the United States, so we desired something comfortable. I’m 6’1” and many vehicles don’t fit me. This fit me like a glove. In these travels, we travel through all types of weather, including snow. We also travel back roads a bit also, so we desired a four wheel drive. We needed something that could tow a 5,000 pound camper. And we desired 20+ mpg. This wish list narrowed us down very quickly. The Q7 was at the top of the list. With nearly 180,000 miles on our Q7, we have done NO major maintenance. Brakes, oil, tires, battery and other small things like this; but we have done nothing major. We continue to drive this car as our primary cross-country conveyance. We have no squeaks, no rattles, no clunks and to broken nobs. The seats have no tears, rips or bad wearing spots. This car has really held up to my family. It has truly held up to the price I paid for it. Even my fuel mileage increased as I put miles on it. Currently, we average 25 MPG on the highway, and around 18 in the city. The bad: The OEM brakes. This is a heavy machine, and the brakes remind you that it is heavy! Our first brake replacement, we upgraded the rotors and pads and reprogrammed the sensitivity of the brake pedal. It made an immense difference. Tires. This is a heavy machine, and it eats tires faster than a minivan. I finally went to a Conti DWS with a 50,000 warranty. This way, every time I swap tires at about 40,000 miles, I get $125 discount off the new set. MMI The interface with the computer is like jumping from Windows to Apple. There is a lot of getting used to the strange interface. My wife loves it, so I won’t expound on it!
First Audi and LOVING it...
audifan2011,09/17/2011
This is my first Audi and I'm really loving it. I've never owned a Diesel auto before but the gas mileage is great. But the fuel is more expensive so I'm not sure if it's not a wash by the time it's all said and done. Here in CA, diesel is at least 30 cents more per gallon for diesel vs. unleaded. The quality is great and I'm at 3,500 miles and not any problems at all. It runs smoothly and I'm averaging about 22 miles per gallon driving a mix of the city and highway (mostly city). I've averaged about 560 miles on a full tank of gas. The tank holds 26 gallons of diesel fuel. I test drove many different SUV's including Mercedes, Lexus, BMW, and a few others but none could compare
@ 3,000 miles
Joe,11/01/2010
Traded in Allroad (wish they still sold that in US) for diesel - like the excellent mileage and lower emissions. Decision motivated by lower environmental impact. Compared to BMW X5, LR4, Lexus, MB BluTech. Excellent choice if you need space and winter surefootedness. Lots of torque, but it's a heavy car (noticeable in stop-and- go traffic). Drives very well - particularly on highway. Towing package did not include electrical harness - took a day at dealership to install. Major irritation is driver's seat position - simply too high for comfortable posture.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
225 hp @ 3750 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2011 Audi Q7 Overview

The Used 2011 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV, Q7 Diesel. Available styles include 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

