I'm fairly peeved that I bought a car in 2015 that doesn't have USB ports. Didn't even look because every car I've been in since my '12 Q7 has had them, including every cheap rental. My '14 Audi S7 has them, as did my '14 Silverado. I assumed that there would have been some kind of progression of in the equipment on these cars since 2012. But seemingly, I bought the exact same car again with a slightly different options list. :-) Seems like an easy thing to work around, but they did not even provide a charger socket in the armrest, just on top of the console, near the shifter. So if you want to charge your phone you can cram it over in the glovebox or have your charger and wiring and phone sitting on top of the console like it was 1996 all over again. It was bad design in 2007 and it's comical in 2015. I'll have to go to a stereo shop to get wiring run into the armrest. Just like it was 1996. :-) Enough whining about that oversight. It's still the capable SUV it was in 2012. Because of the VW TDI scandal, I was unable to purchase the TDI. Which I thought was a phenomenal powertrain. So once I've driven it a while, I will review the new 3.0T more thoroughly. I was expecting it to be sadly underpowered by comparison, but so far I've been pleased with it. Sadly the back up camera setup has not changed, and compared to my other '14 model cars it seems really tiny and poorly laid out. As I said before, it really seems to be the same car as before but more options have become standard. Or at least more available? Big ones that I didn't get in my '12 are keyless entry and start, and XM traffic info on the nav display. Also, with the S line or prestige package, I got ventilated seats up front and heated seats in the back. The ventilated seats seem to work better than those in my '07 A8. They also offer a black optics package which blacks out almost everything.

