  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q7
  4. Used 2015 Audi Q7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2015 Audi Q7 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Premium interior
  • sophisticated driving character
  • strong and fuel-efficient TDI diesel engine.
  • Cramped third-row seat
  • subpar cargo capacity
  • lackluster fuel economy and mediocre performance with gasoline engines.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Audi Q7 for Sale
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$20,911 - $29,745
Used Q7 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Audi Q7 is a likable seven-passenger luxury SUV, but it's showing its age. Newer rivals are generally more desirable.

Vehicle overview

Another year has come and gone, yet the aging 2015 Audi Q7 continues to stay the course. The Q7 is a seven-passenger luxury SUV that features an upscale driving feel and a plush interior, but it hasn't changed that much since it was introduced in 2007. With newer rivals offering clear advantages in various respects, the 2015 Q7 is difficult to recommend.

To be fair, there are still some things to like about the 2015 Audi Q7. The interior really is quite nice, with high-quality surfaces and excellent build quality. A big part of what earned the Audi Q7 an Edmunds "B" rating involves its comfortable and quiet interior. As far as engines go, the optional TDI diesel-powered V6 delivers an impressive 28 mpg on the highway, along with a healthy wallop of torque for passing or hill climbing. The Q7 is also surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle, inspiring confidence where some other three-row luxury SUVs would feel bulky and out of sorts.

But if you desire a vehicle that prioritizes interior space and versatility, Audi's big crossover comes up short. Ample exterior dimensions notwithstanding, the Q7 has a rather cramped third-row seat, and there's not nearly as much cargo space as you'd expect. Also, the Q7's other engine besides the diesel is a gasoline-powered supercharged V6 (offered in two states of tune), and it's not a fuel-sipper, eking out a modest 22 mpg highway. That would be more forgivable if the acceleration were class-leading, but it's just average.

Notable Q7 competitors include the 2015 Acura MDX, which represents a better value with its roomy cargo area, feature-rich interior and efficient gasoline V6. The 2015 Land Rover LR4 may be a gas hog, but it compensates with spacious seating for seven, plenty of cargo room and true off-road ability. The 2015 BMW X5 offers superior performance and handling, while the somewhat pricier 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class boasts a wide range of engines, generous three-row accommodations and the biggest cargo hold of the bunch. The 2015 Audi Q7 is a nice SUV, no doubt, but it's no longer a top choice in its class.

2015 Audi Q7 models

The 2015 Audi Q7 is a full-size, seven-passenger luxury SUV offered in six trim levels: 3.0T Premium, TDI Premium, 3.0T Premium Plus, TDI Premium Plus, 3.0T S line Prestige and TDI Prestige. The 3.0T models come with the gasoline V6 engine (with extra output for the 3.0T S line Prestige), while the TDI models get the diesel V6.

The 3.0T Premium comes standard with 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights with LED running lights, LED turn signals and taillights, rear parking sensors, roof rails, a power liftgate (with programmable opening angle), heated mirrors, automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power heated front seats (with four-way lumbar), a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, burl walnut inlays, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Technology features include Bluetooth phone connectivity, Audi's basic MMI with a 6.5-inch display screen and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface.

The TDI Premium gets the same standard equipment, with the addition of 19-inch wheels.

The 3.0T Premium Plus and TDI Premium Plus add a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, front parking sensors, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a color trip computer, driver memory functions, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with HD radio and an upgraded version of MMI ("MMI navigation plus") with a 7-inch display screen, a navigation system, voice controls and Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation and information services along with WiFi hotspot capability).

The 3.0T S line Prestige adds 20-inch wheels, sport-themed exterior styling details, adaptive headlights, a corner-view camera system, ventilated front seats and the Warm Weather package (optional on Premium Plus), which includes deep tinting for the sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control and manual sunshades for the rear doors and tailgate.

The TDI Prestige goes without the sporty exterior flourishes (they're optional), but is otherwise similarly equipped.

Some of the standard features on the upper trim levels are available on the lower trims as options. The Offroad Style Plus package (Premium Plus only) includes different 20-inch wheels, front and rear skid plates, rugged-looking fender flares and bumpers and "black optic" exterior trim. The Sport Style Plus package (Prestige only) is similar to the Offroad Style Plus package, but substitutes 21-inch wheels and different fender flares and bumpers.

Additional options for Prestige models include an adaptive air suspension, adaptive cruise control, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system and a Luxury package (synthetic suede headliner and extended leather trim). The 3.0T S line Prestige is eligible for an S line interior package that adds a black headliner, brushed aluminum inlays, an S line shift knob and an S line three-spoke steering wheel with shift paddles; the TDI Prestige's S line package bundles these items with the 3.0T S line Prestige's exterior add-ons.

Optional on all trims are rear side airbags, a Towing package and a Cold Weather package, which adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Audi Q7 receives three new options packages (Offroad Style Plus, Sport Style Plus, Luxury) and a few minor trim changes, including the deletion of the optional rear seat entertainment system.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium and 3.0T Premium Plus is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 280 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The 3.0T S line Prestige's version of this engine cranks out 333 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

In Edmunds performance testing, a 3.0T Premium went from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds -- an average time for this segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy for both versions of the 3.0T is an unimpressive 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway).

The Audi Q7 TDI is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 that produces 240 hp and a robust 406 lb-ft of torque. The diesel engine is also paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. EPA-estimated fuel economy clocks in at a laudable 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway). During Edmunds performance testing, a 2015 Audi Q7 TDI went from zero to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds, which is a bit slower than average for the class.

Properly equipped, the Audi Q7 can tow up to 6,600 pounds, a competitive rating for a large luxury crossover.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Audi Q7 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. Front parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind spot warning system are standard on the Premium Plus and Prestige trims. A corner-view camera system is a Prestige exclusive. Second-row side airbags are optional on all trims.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Q7 3.0T equipped with all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 133 feet, which is longer than expected for this class. A Q7 TDI with wider summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in a much more respectable distance of 111 feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Q7 its highest rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact tests. The Q7's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The base 3.0T engine serves up respectable passing power in the 2015 Audi Q7, while the more powerful S line version delivers extra punch with no penalty at the gas pump. Unfortunately, the penalty is pretty stiff to begin with -- the MDX, for example, gets 5 more mpg on the highway, and it's also a few tenths quicker to 60 mph. The pick of this litter is the TDI diesel, as it's relatively fuel-efficient and has plenty of torque for most situations.

The Q7 is best on the open road. It is whisper-quiet on the inside (even with the diesel engine) and has surprisingly quick reflexes that make this big crossover seem smaller than it really is. The ride quality, however, may be a bit too firm for some shoppers, in which case we recommend the Prestige trim's optional air suspension with adjustable comfort settings.

Interior

The 2015 Q7's interior is par for the course with Audi, which means plenty of top-notch materials and a well-designed dashboard layout. The front compartment is clearly built around the driver, creating a cockpit-like feel that's unusual in a large SUV. The MMI electronics interface boasts logical menus and crisp graphics, although we still prefer BMW's iDrive or Mercedes' COMAND for overall ease of use. The difference in quality is particularly noteworthy when you know that the MMI system in the Q7 is the smaller, older version. Other Audis have a more recently upgraded version that is larger and easier to read.

As for space, adult-sized passengers will have plenty of it in the Q7's first two rows, and they'll appreciate that the second-row seats both slide and recline to enhance long-haul comfort. The third row, however, is suitable only for kids, which is disappointing in this class. Cargo space likewise lags behind that of the competition, with only 72.5 cubic feet of space with the second and third rows folded flat -- about the same as a Honda CR-V. When both rear seating rows are in use, the rear cargo area measures a paltry 10.9 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Audi Q7.

5(43%)
4(29%)
3(14%)
2(9%)
1(5%)
4.0
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luxurious Beast
ACinSoCal,03/26/2018
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This is my second Audi purchase in less than a year. I bought a 2015 Allroad through their CPO program with the extended mileage warranty to 100K miles. I saw the Q7 then but thought I'd pause and see which side of the divide my experience with this machine would fall on. After almost a year of driving the Allroad and having it serviced ($254 for the 25K service) I saw a 2015 Q7 show up at the local dealership...6cyl supercharged and on the CPO program. I didn't hesitate...a brief negotiation and now my wife is the happiest gal on the block. It's a beast, it's heavy, sticks to the road like glue - while the inside wraps you in luxurious trim, electronics and comfort. Despite using super-unleaded gas....we got 400 miles out of the first tank full....I checked into the service fees for this beauty. They are expensive....$800 for a minor service, brakes are $1500+, tires are low profile, and a major service is close to $2000. With eyes wide open I opted to buy the "service package" from the dealer at the time of the deal. You can negotiate...I ended up getting two years of (2 minor and 2 major services) for $1500. You do the math.....So there are plenty of options. In the meanwhile, this LUXURY SUV rides like a dream, accelerates like a rocket, and is a real head-turner. With the economics in mind...if you can you should. I should mention I've also owned a Jeep Cherokee (Overland), 2 Range Rovers, and a Tahoe. I looked at the Mercedes and Porsche Cayanne...at the end of the day....this Audi was the best all-around bang for buck and fun combination.
'15 S line Prestige does not come with USB ports
Stephen,12/14/2015
3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I'm fairly peeved that I bought a car in 2015 that doesn't have USB ports. Didn't even look because every car I've been in since my '12 Q7 has had them, including every cheap rental. My '14 Audi S7 has them, as did my '14 Silverado. I assumed that there would have been some kind of progression of in the equipment on these cars since 2012. But seemingly, I bought the exact same car again with a slightly different options list. :-) Seems like an easy thing to work around, but they did not even provide a charger socket in the armrest, just on top of the console, near the shifter. So if you want to charge your phone you can cram it over in the glovebox or have your charger and wiring and phone sitting on top of the console like it was 1996 all over again. It was bad design in 2007 and it's comical in 2015. I'll have to go to a stereo shop to get wiring run into the armrest. Just like it was 1996. :-) Enough whining about that oversight. It's still the capable SUV it was in 2012. Because of the VW TDI scandal, I was unable to purchase the TDI. Which I thought was a phenomenal powertrain. So once I've driven it a while, I will review the new 3.0T more thoroughly. I was expecting it to be sadly underpowered by comparison, but so far I've been pleased with it. Sadly the back up camera setup has not changed, and compared to my other '14 model cars it seems really tiny and poorly laid out. As I said before, it really seems to be the same car as before but more options have become standard. Or at least more available? Big ones that I didn't get in my '12 are keyless entry and start, and XM traffic info on the nav display. Also, with the S line or prestige package, I got ventilated seats up front and heated seats in the back. The ventilated seats seem to work better than those in my '07 A8. They also offer a black optics package which blacks out almost everything.
2015 TDI Q7 _ review
SO,04/20/2016
TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
I traded in my MB 2012 GL550 for the 2015 Audi Q7 TDI. Overall very impressed with the ride and how quite the Q7 is compared to the MB. The Audi TDI has great performance and rides much-much smooth than the MB GL550 did. Plenty of room in the Q7 '15 model for us as a family of five. The technology is great, easy to use and functions as one would think, not a complex interface like MB icommand. Audi technology features are well done, I have internet enabled in this Q7 and it gets a great signal, we've connect up to 5 devices, the max is 8 devices. Of Course Bluetooth enabled works well too. Overall I love how smooth the Q7 is, handles well and while it's a V6 Diesel with 240 HP it has over 400LB of Torque per ft. The MB GL550 was a bullet at 390HP but rode rough I thought and the technology gap with other car manufactures in the 2012 MB GL series was just not good. The Audi Q7 gets great milage about 18-19 in the City and over 25-28 m/p/g on the HWY, much higher too is possible, but I have a heavy foot. One could get in the 30's for HWY milage easy. Great interior. I recently put in Adblue myself and the "Adblue" light went away after registering full.
Not totally German made!!!
Jan,08/15/2016
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Currently I have 35k miles on the car and found out there was a major timing chain issue, something I didn't expect on a luxury car. Fairly quiet cabin with obvious road noise from the factory tires and progressively get worse as tires wear out. Annoying rattle noise on the sunroof screen.
See all 21 reviews of the 2015 Audi Q7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 4920 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 4920 rpm
See all Used 2015 Audi Q7 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Audi Q7

Used 2015 Audi Q7 Overview

The Used 2015 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV, Q7 Diesel. Available styles include 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Audi Q7?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Audi Q7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro is priced between $24,881 and$26,805 with odometer readings between 62267 and82429 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $20,911 and$24,897 with odometer readings between 55275 and83412 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro is priced between $29,745 and$29,745 with odometer readings between 34899 and34899 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Audi Q7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Audi Q7 for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2015 Q7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,911 and mileage as low as 34899 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Audi Q7.

Can't find a used 2015 Audi Q7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi Q7 for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,400.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,214.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi Q7 for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,599.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,664.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Audi Q7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi Q7 lease specials

Related Used 2015 Audi Q7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles