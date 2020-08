Used 2007 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me

Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

Excellent deal on one heck of an SUV. These Q7's are so much truck for the money!!Absolutely stunning and so very loaded up Q7. This truck has everything. Huge panoramic sunroof in the front with a second sunroof in the back, sliding sunvisor for the sunroof, BOSE premium sound system with built-in CD changer and steering wheel controls, heated front and rear leather seats and they are even air-conditioned both in the front and rear. Not to mention that the leather is in beautiful condition throughout the vehicle. It even has memory settings for different drivers. Third row seating is also equipped in this vehicle. Separate radio controls for the rear Passengers. Lane change detection system tells you if there’s a car in your blind spot. Roof rack, factory navigation, push-button engine start stop, all wheel drive, aluminum alloy wheels. Brand new brakes and rotors all the way around. Buy it with cash or finance with only $2,000 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Audi Q7 4.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1BV74L47D073411

Stock: 073411

Certified Pre-Owned: No