Used 2012 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me
- 101,880 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,995$3,213 Below Market
Hamilton Avenue Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE8CD008632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,278 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,474
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN TITLE. A HUGE OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE HUNDREDS DUE TO COVID-19 3.0 Liter Diesel. Navigation, Comes equipped with power locks, power windows, AM/FM/CD player, alloy wheels with new tires, seating for 7, rear view camera, sun roof, and much much more. We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE5CD000125
Stock: 000125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,734 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,990$2,725 Below Market
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Presented in Glacier White Metallic, our 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus AWD combines luxurious driving with impressive sport capabilities and the latest technology. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter Diesel V6 that offers 225hp tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The brilliant driving dynamics are enhanced by the sure-footed prowess of All Wheel Drive that provides this SUV with ample grip and control. You'll also enjoy impressive acceleration and the ability to score near 25mpg out on the open road while showing off 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights and LED running lights. Premium Plus exudes an understated elegance and has been thoughtfully crafted with your needs and desires in mind. Bask in the comfort of heated 12-way power leather seats, grip the heated steering wheel and take in the awe-inspiring view from the panoramic sunroof. Bluetooth, Audi Connect with WiFi and full-color navigation, and a Bose surround-sound system with HD radio and DVD audio capability allow you to stay seamlessly connected. Of course, Audi has a reputation for safety that continues throughout the Q7 with anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. You've got to get behind the wheel of this beautiful SUV to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE9CD001049
Stock: 001049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-25-2019
- 76,714 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,955$2,902 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2012 Audi Q7 4dr ***TDI PREMIUM*** features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Teak Brown Metallic with a Cardamom Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Audi is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Android Auto, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CMAFE7CD010333
Stock: 19600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-05-2019
- 99,834 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,991$432 Below Market
STA Auto Group - Ventura / California
We have the largest selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. We have over 100+ vehicle to choose from. We are VENTURA'S BEST! All types of financing available. We are a CUDL dealer (Credit Union), Wells Fargo, many more credit unions that offer low rates.STA Auto Group also specializes in special credit financing. no credit, bad credit, and repo. We can help! One of our seasoned, friendly salespeople will be happy to explore our inventory with you, to help you find the best option for you.also negotiate trade-ins. You can sell your car to us and drive home happy in a quality-checked, reliable pre-owned vehicle. Don't buy new; buy used and save!If you prefer shopping online, we also offer an extensive online inventory, complete with Carfax vehicle history reports. Make us an offer from the comfort of your home, or call us for the sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFE8CD007579
Stock: D007579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,534 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,990$970 Below Market
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
INCREDIBLE CONDITION! 2012 Audi Q7 Premium powered by the legendary 3.0 liter supercharged V6 mated to a super smooth and quick shifting 8 speed automatic in excellent condition, ready for a new owner. The epitome of luxury, capability, and performance this Q7 is one that is not to be missed. A fresh trade in from our Audi store being offered at wholesale directly to the public. Beautiful condition both inside and out. Body is in excellent condition. Gorgeous wheels with fresh tires. The interior is in immaculate condition showing minimal, if any signs of wear. Comfortable seating for 7! Do not miss out on this one! Financing is available as are up to 4 year bumper to bumper warranties with nationwide coverage www.VantageAutoBrick.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGAFE7CD004748
Stock: 1A53
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,605 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,797$298 Below Market
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Our 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Prestige quattro, shown in gorgeous Orca Black Metallic, combines luxurious driving with outstanding sport capabilities and all the latest technology. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Diesel V6 that offers 225hp tethered to a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The brilliant driving dynamics are enhanced by the sure-footed prowess of All Wheel Drive that provides ample grip and control along with near 25mpg out on the open road while showing off 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights and LED running lights. The interior of the Q7 Prestige exudes an understated elegance and has been thoughtfully crafted with your needs and desires in mind. Enjoy the sensation of heated and ventilated 12-way power leather seats, the comfort of four-zone automatic climate control, and take in the awe-inspiring view from the tinted panoramic sunroof. You'll stay connected with Bluetooth, appreciate the ease of our Multi-Media Interface and premium full-color navigation with Google Earth while listening to a Bose surround-sound system with HD radio and DVD audio capability. Of course, Audi has a reputation for safety that continues throughout the Q7 with ABS, a backup camera, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and rear parking sensors. You've got to get behind the wheel of this beautiful SUV to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VMAFEXCD005300
Stock: 005300b
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 117,660 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,993
Hendrick Toyota Merriam - Merriam / Kansas
WAS $19,492, PRICED TO MOVE $200 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, All Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, COLD WEATHER PKG, TOWING PKG.A GREAT VALUEReduced from $19,492. This Q7 is priced $200 below NADA Retail.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Diesel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PLUS PKG Audi MMI navigation plus, front & rear acoustic parking sensors, Audi xenon plus w/LED daytime running lights & turn signals, memory function for driver seat and driver side mirror, auto-dimming & power-folding mirrors, pwr tilt 3-panel panorama sunroof w/pwr sunshade & wind deflector, Bose surround sound, HD Radio, WARM WEATHER PKG (4) zone climate control, manual window shades for rear doors & tailgate, deep tint pwr tilt 3-panel panorama sunroof w/pwr sunshade & wind deflector, TOWING PKG trailer hitch, 6600 lb towing capacity, increased cooling, COLD WEATHER PKG heated rear seats, heated 4-spoke multifunction steering wheel, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/TRUNK LINER. Audi 3.0L TDI Premium Plus with COBALT BLUE METALLIC exterior and CARDAMOM BEIGE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 225 HP at 3750 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGCarAndDriver.com explains "The diesel's low-end torque suits the Q7 well. Blown V-6 is strong and efficient.". Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE7CD000966
Stock: L34680A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 95,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$17,450$538 Below Market
Supreme Carriage - Wauconda / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1WMAFE1CD001026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,566 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,499$354 Below Market
Next Ride Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2012 Audi Q7 4dr 2012 AUDI Q7 PRESTIGE PKG S-LINE QUATTRO 615-730-9991 features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Daytona Gray Pearl Effect with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 615-730-9991 or nextridemotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFE9CD005355
Stock: 005355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 70,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,745
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VMBFE1CD000718
Stock: DC119401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,582 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2012 Audi Q7 Premium Plus Quattro AWDClean Carfax, 3rd Rear Seat, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 4WD/AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, BOSE Sound System, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Fold-Away Third Row, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Supercharged Engine, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available. Safety features on all Q7 models include front seat belts with pretensioners and load-limiters, dual front air bags, front side seat-mounted air bags, and side-curtain air bags that span all three rows of seats. Active safety features include anti-lock four-wheel disc brakes with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and brake assist, hill descent control, traction control, electronic stability control with rollover sensing, and quattro all-wheel drive. A tire-pressure monitor is standard.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE3CD004679
Stock: AT12921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 90,100 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Black on black Loaded 2012 Audi Q7 3.0L TDI Prestige AWD 7-Passenger Luxury SUV with only 90,100mi. This Audi Q7 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. The Audi Q7 3.0L TDI Prestige's pristine good looks were combined with the Audi high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2012 Audi Q7. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. This 2012 Audi Q7 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi Q7 3.0L TDI Prestige. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Audi Q7, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. This Audi Q7 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. These tires look to be recently changed. This is your chance to own the very rare Audi Q7. More information about the 2012 Audi Q7: The Q7 packs a lot of safety and luxury features into a large SUV. It's longer than almost any other luxury SUV, with lots of room for seven passengers in comfy leather seats. The NHTSA bestowed a 5-star crash-test rating on the Q7, and the IIHS granted it Top Safety Pick status. Opting for the TDI clean diesel engine adds extra value in the form of fuel economy, with 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway. Interesting features of this model are two new, more efficient gasoline engines, available TDI clean diesel engine option, luxurious interior amenities, Excellent multimedia interface, and excellent handling *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1WMAFE0CD005133
Stock: P005133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 108,289 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,877$416 Below Market
Kinsellas - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE4CD005588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,688
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Presented in Glacier White Metallic, our One Owner 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus Quattro combines luxurious driving with impressive sport capabilities and the latest technology. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter Diesel V6 that offers 225hp tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The brilliant driving dynamics are enhanced by the sure-footed prowess of All Wheel Drive that provides this SUV with ample grip and control. You'll also enjoy impressive acceleration and the ability to score near 25mpg out on the open road while showing off 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights and LED running lights. Premium Plus exudes an understated elegance and has been thoughtfully crafted with your needs and desires in mind. Bask in the comfort of heated 12-way power leather seats, and take in the awe-inspiring view from the panoramic sunroof. Bluetooth, Audi Connect with WiFi and premium full-color navigation, and a Bose surround-sound system with HD radio and DVD audio capability allow you to stay seamlessly connected. Of course, Audi has a reputation for safety that continues throughout the Q7 with anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. You've got to get behind the wheel of this beautiful SUV to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMBFE4CD006925
Stock: 006925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 66,191 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,995
World Auto Brokers - Lilburn / Georgia
2012 AUDI Q7 TDI PREMIUM PLUS TEAK BROWN METALLIC ON CARDOMOM 8 SPEED TIPTRONIC TRANSMISSION PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE ALLOY WHEELS AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS AUDI PARKING SYSTEM WITH BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO AUDI XENON PLUS WITH LED DRL AND TURN SIGNALS BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM AUTO-DIMMING AND POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS PANORAMA SUNROOF DEEP-TINTED PANORAMA SUNROOF ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS PRIVACY GLASS HEATED SEATS LEATHER SEATING CD POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS CRUISE TILT ABS COLD AC HEAT FULLY LOADED VERY NICE AND CLEAN IN AND OUT LOOKS SHARP AND RUNS GREAT 4 NEW TIRES PLEASE CONTACT WORLD AUTO FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 770-921-2775.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFEXCD009791
Stock: 009791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,900 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,900
Star Motors - Endicott / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE5CD009505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,894 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,495
Grand Motors - National City / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGBFE2CD007812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
