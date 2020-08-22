Used 2012 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Black on black Loaded 2012 Audi Q7 3.0L TDI Prestige AWD 7-Passenger Luxury SUV with only 90,100mi. This Audi Q7 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. The Audi Q7 3.0L TDI Prestige's pristine good looks were combined with the Audi high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2012 Audi Q7. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. This 2012 Audi Q7 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi Q7 3.0L TDI Prestige. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Audi Q7, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. This Audi Q7 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. These tires look to be recently changed. This is your chance to own the very rare Audi Q7. More information about the 2012 Audi Q7: The Q7 packs a lot of safety and luxury features into a large SUV. It's longer than almost any other luxury SUV, with lots of room for seven passengers in comfy leather seats. The NHTSA bestowed a 5-star crash-test rating on the Q7, and the IIHS granted it Top Safety Pick status. Opting for the TDI clean diesel engine adds extra value in the form of fuel economy, with 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway. Interesting features of this model are two new, more efficient gasoline engines, available TDI clean diesel engine option, luxurious interior amenities, Excellent multimedia interface, and excellent handling *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1WMAFE0CD005133

Stock: P005133

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020