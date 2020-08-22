Used 2012 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro

    101,880 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $3,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro

    121,278 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,474

    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro

    96,734 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,990

    $2,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro

    76,714 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,955

    $2,902 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro

    99,834 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,991

    $432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro

    105,534 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,990

    $970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro

    69,605 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $19,797

    $298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro

    117,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,993

    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro

    95,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $17,450

    $538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro

    76,566 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,499

    $354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro

    70,244 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,745

    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro

    86,582 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro

    90,100 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro

    108,289 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,877

    $416 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro

    75,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,688

    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro

    66,191 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro

    78,900 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro

    90,894 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,495

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi Q7

Read recent reviews for the Audi Q7
Overall Consumer Rating
4.67 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (14%)
Really impressed....Love my Q7
audifan2011,05/06/2012
I thought I'd wait until I hit around 1 year before I left a review. It's been about 1 year since I bought my Q7 TDI and I thought I'd share my thoughts on it. I've been very happy with the Q7. Originally I wasn't planning on going with the TDI but the dealership happened to have one in stock on their showroom floor and it had all the features that I wanted. It would have taken about 2 months to custom order one so I decided to go with the TDI even though it was more expensive.
Report abuse
to
