Estimated values
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,709
|$39,347
|$43,212
|Clean
|$34,770
|$38,302
|$42,031
|Average
|$32,893
|$36,213
|$39,671
|Rough
|$31,016
|$34,124
|$37,311
Estimated values
2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,568
|$32,813
|$36,257
|Clean
|$28,791
|$31,942
|$35,266
|Average
|$27,236
|$30,200
|$33,286
|Rough
|$25,682
|$28,458
|$31,305
Estimated values
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,044
|$35,288
|$38,734
|Clean
|$31,201
|$34,351
|$37,676
|Average
|$29,517
|$32,478
|$35,560
|Rough
|$27,832
|$30,604
|$33,444
Estimated values
2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,702
|$30,843
|$34,175
|Clean
|$26,974
|$30,025
|$33,242
|Average
|$25,518
|$28,387
|$31,375
|Rough
|$24,061
|$26,749
|$29,508
Estimated values
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,343
|$33,662
|$37,185
|Clean
|$29,545
|$32,768
|$36,169
|Average
|$27,950
|$30,981
|$34,138
|Rough
|$26,355
|$29,194
|$32,107