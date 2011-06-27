Used 2017 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews

Exciting only in Dynamic mode Maurice T. , 12/19/2016 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 90 of 91 people found this review helpful I have been considering this car, but I wanted to have a real testing experience before actually shelling out $60,000+. So, I was able to rent this car for 1 week (it costs me some, but I think it is worth to avoid a costly mistake). I put about 1,000 miles on the car driving on all kind of terrains in Southern California, except in snow. FUEL ECONOMY. In auto mode and 60-40 highway/city I was getting a respectable 23.5mpg in Auto mode. On a long stretch of freeway I achieved 25mpg as claimed. In Dynamic mode, the fuel economy suffers immediately as the car shifts and revs up more. On the same 60-40 highway/city I could only get 21.5mpg. I was not driving slow and, in fact, I got it up to 100mph on several occasions; as usual, the "secret" is to accelerate gradually. DRIVING EXPERIENCE: It is boring (Lexus RX 350 sort of feeling) in Auto mode. More exciting (BMW X5 sort of thing) in Dynamic mode. I was actually surprised by how agile and stable the car is going uphill at good speeds in Dynamic mode. A true Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hide sort of personality. The car is long, but parallel parking is actually easier than I was expecting. Mind you, I said easier and not easy. Without the rearview camera and at night in dark areas, it is not completely a "piece of cake". Driving uphill on serious pitches like in Old-Town San Diego was more pleasant that I hoped for. I was a tad concerned on some pitches when I had to come to a complete stop, but the car proved excellent. NOISE: Wind noise in more than on the BMW X5, at least once I hit 80mph-ish.. Road noise is definitely low. Excellent in that sense. INTERIORS It is well detailed, it not exceptionally luxurious, at least not in the Premium or Premium plus trims. Unfortunately, the Luxury package (another $6k) is available only in the Prestige trim. The car is comfortable, but not exceptionally comfortable. I am 6'2" and 245lbs, and on a 4 hour + driving I wished the car had a better support for my thighs . The seats feel comfortable, but after hours of driving, did not feel that comfy anymore. The double shade panels in front are an excellent touch. I wonder why more cars do not have them since that is an inexpensive feature.. INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM. I rent many high end cars, so I am quite familiar with the bells and whistles of infotainment systems, and I have learned tricks on one car that carry over, so to speak to a different brand, but it took me about one day to learn 80%+ of all functions. For example, getting ambient lights and set them up is not completely intuitive and I had to watch a video on YouTube that taught me how to get it done choosing the colors (you must have the proper package for it, though). The navigation system is pretty good and I do like the fact that it is higher up, although I use the one on my console while driving. But I would prefer a larger screen. I think that both Lexus RX 350 and BMW X5 are better visually speaking. But it got me where I needed to go and it provided good directions in all situations except one where it kept sending me up a steep and narrow street only, we found out, to cut the driving distance by about 50-100 yards. BRAKING. It is overall fine, but in two instances I found myself wishing it could be a little more prompt. But that could just be me and the fact that I am used to a different car. LIGHTS: The Q7 lighting system ranks among the good ones. Drove it at night on hilly and narrow roads with nothing in terms of street lights and I always felt that I had a good view of the road, in particular using the high beam lights. OVERALL GRADE (A-): It has about all a driver would want, but it is fun to drive only in Dynamic mode. The visual luxury is all there, but it is not 100% comfortable. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Best Car I Have Ever Owned pcaddict66 , 03/02/2016 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 74 of 77 people found this review helpful I spent a ton of time researching and comparing the Q7 with the 2016 BMW X5 and the Volvo XC90. I traded in my 2014 MDX. This thing is light years ahead of the MDX in refinement and build quality. It drives like a sports car. As quiet as a Range Rover. Car & Driver made 0 to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. Not bad for a 5,000 pound suv. The dash layout is sheer perfection. Real buttons to engage functions with a quality feel. The silly Senus system in the Volvo and my antiquated MDX required at least 2 button presses of the touch screens just to get to a setting. Ridiculous. This thing is so quiet, even when in dynamic mode. I sprung for the air suspension and 4 wheel steering option. It makes a very noticeable difference. The TFT gauge cluster displays Google maps in full glory and is highly configurable to show all information. The heads up display is a huge bonus. The safety and technology features are abundant and although some are intuitive, I recommend an evening of reading the owner's manual from cover to cover. The MMI system works flawlessly for navigation, maps, telephone, audio and all of the cool Audi Connect services. This new Q7 is like a spaceship. Best car I ever bought by far. Driving this car after driving the MDX and X5 is night and day. The XC90 was a nice demo, but it just wasn't up to the level of performance that the Q7 has. XC-90 is a bit more luxurious with really nice front seats, but the 4 cylinder was loud when accelerating and idling was rough. In the Q7 you can't even hear it when stopped. But when I get on it for a strong burst of acceleration , it sings a pretty song. Just an incredible automobile. I love this SUV! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

THE Q7 BREAKS WILL ANNOUNCE YOUR ARRIVAL BY 2 MIN Bob Beniers , 02/20/2018 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I have owned a Q7 2017 for 11 months and have been to the dealer 6 times to get the obnoxious brake noise fixed, 6 times no fix and lots of excuses! The Audi dealer in Norwell, MA does not stand behind its product and tells me that no one else is having these issues. Which is untrue according to the service people that tell me all Q7 2017 cars have this same brake noise problem. I called Audi and they told me that they are working on it, so I have a $60K car that sounds like a Sherman Tank and I am suppose to be happy with how the dealer and Audi have handled this problem. I would never buy another Audi! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Best Vehicle I Have Owned Brian , 06/03/2016 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 66 of 70 people found this review helpful I replaced a 2011 Q7 S-Line with 100,000 miles with the new 2017. I had some apprehension buying another Q7 mainly due to the user interface to the navigation/entertainment (MMI) system along with the very poor keyless entry system on my 2011. The 2011 was frustrating on a good day, basically a great car destroyed by bad programming but the engine/transmission combination was awesome. So I test drove the 2017 with my list of frustrations and likes from my 2011 vehicle and was very happy to see that most all of my concerns had been fixed or greatly improved upon in the 2017. So I factory ordered another Q7, with everything but the driver assistance package and the Bang & Olufsen sound system. I drive 120+ miles everyday so I am very focused on driver comfort, safety features and ease of use on all features. This car excels in all areas. It is extremely quiet and there is no road noise from the tires. Engine responsiveness is still exceptional. Gas mileage is surprisingly good as I am averaging around 25MPG at average driving speeds of around 75MPH. I liked the 2011 as it got about 20MPG and combined with the 26 gallon fuel tank it had great range. The range is just as good on the 2017 despite the smaller (22.5 gallon) fuel tank. User interface to the entertainment/navigation system is much easier and more configurable and does not require you to take your eyes of the road to find the correct button. The heads up indication of speed, cruise control speed setting and navigational turns is excellent, not sure I can ever do without this in the future! The keyless entry is still bizarre and its built in "safety features" have just the opposite effect, you will surely get mugged before you gain access to the car, especially if you use the hatch first. The ability to utilize the map on the driver's dash display is very nice to have. Keyless entry is still bizarre, the logic behind the "personal safety feature " have just the opposite effect, you will surely get mugged before you gain access to the car, especially if you use the hatch first. I am frequently cussing out some unknown Audi programming or product management team somewhere unknown.... My advice to the Audi programming team is to go try a Lexus keyless entry system, it always works and lets you in the car. Also, I have given up on the hands free tailgate opening. I end up dancing in the parking lot and ultimately just pull out the remote. Seating comfort with the luxury package is excellent and highly configurable. Probably the biggest improvement is in the longevity of the tires and brakes. I currently have 53,000 miles on the vehicle and I still have 6-7 mm of tread remaining on the original factory Eagle Sport runflats and minimal wear on the original brake pads. I am very happy with the OEM tires in all weather conditions and they have been great in the Wisconsin weather. So far my only three complaints or observations are: 1,) Aforementioned keyless entry and hands free tailgate programming issues. 2.) The tilt steering does not go down close enough to my legs for my own personal taste, seems to stop in too high (straight) of a setting. 3.) On an overcast or partially sunny day it seems like the auto fan setting wants to stay in too high of a setting and basically makes you feel cold and also creates more noise than necessary. Overall the vehicle is excellent and I enjoy my daily drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse