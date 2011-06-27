Bought Q7 TDI 3.0 used in 2014 with 25k miles in perfect shape. Vehicle now has 175k miles on her but still running like a mule. Brakes and Tires have been biggest problem. The vehicle simply consumes both. After three sets of brakes, we left AUDI OEM and found an after market heavy duty combination of brakes and rotors that lasts better than factory. It is still chewing up tires. No solution for that with the Quattro. Audi really should have installed heavy duty truck brake discs and pads with the overall weight of the vehicle at 6000lbs+. The performance pads just wont hold up. She began leaking oil from the transmission and engine block junction at 130k miles and continues leaking oil at rate of 0.5L a week. $7k required to fix it would total the car. After the BOSCH settlement and engine modifications for the TDi engine, the car began guzzling AdBlue to meet California emission Rec's. I can't say I have noticed a significant change in performance, but the AdBlue light comes on weekly... Our latest weekly maintenance light is the radiator water telling us we have apparently sprung a leak? Other than that, we had a glow-plug issues around 140k miles that sidelined the vehicle during a road trip that took the dealership a few days to reconcile. Interior is still holding up well, but leather is starting wear. The rear auto lift gate does not function properly and lift the gate from the rear handle but that is the ONLY electronic issue we have had-EVER. Find a GM, BMW, Mercedes, or especially a Range Rover that has no electrical technology failures in 7 years and 150k miles!! Overall she has been a beast and still runs fast and strong but she's just getting too $$$ to maintain and unreliable for long trips anymore...Our road has come to an end. Overall, top of the class in the Midsize Luxury 3rd row category in my opinion and the 3.0 TDi engine was Bad-A*S and a hauling MULE! It's a shame it's gone but we do need to protect the environment...I support that. I am so impressed overall with the Audi brand and service experience I purchased my second S5 Cabriolet this year and likely will be putting a kidney on the market soon to acquire a 2020 Q7. Sad its $20k more MSRP than it's predecessor but the AUDI technology is truly at the pinnacle of luxury autos now. Get what you pay for?

