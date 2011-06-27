  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
2013 Audi Q7 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Well-crafted interior
  • autobahn-bred high-speed stability
  • available diesel engine.
  • Cramped third-row seat
  • limited maximum cargo capacity
  • hefty vehicle weight
  • no DVD entertainment system available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its large size, the 2013 Audi Q7 is actually short on interior space when compared to the competition. Even so, this crossover is well crafted, and the Q7 is a superior road tripper for long distances, at least for passengers in the first two rows.

Vehicle overview

The market for luxury SUVs is crowded, and every manufacturer is trying hard to differentiate its vehicle from the rest. In typical Audi fashion, the 2013 Q7 is notable for its engaging driving dynamics, elegantly understated interior, cutting-edge electronics and the all-weather assurance of all-wheel drive.

As was the case last year, the 2013 Audi Q7 is offered with the choice of three different engines, including a powerful and slightly more economical turbocharged diesel. This year, however, the TDI diesel receives a slight bump from 225 horsepower to 240 hp. Also new for 2013 is the Audi Connect feature, which adds Google maps and local search functions, weather updates, gas prices and mobile WiFi connectivity.

Along with the new features and praiseworthy traits that carry over, so do the Q7's less favorable characteristics. Foremost, its oversized dimensions and heavy curb weight do not equate to an abundance of interior space. While having a third row of seats is certainly a useful feature, these quarters are quite cramped and suitable for small children only. Cargo capacity is also less than you'd expect from such a large SUV.

If cargo and passenger capacity aren't the biggest selling points for you, you might do better with the smaller Audi Q5; it's more affordable, yet engaging and upscale. If space is a priority, we would also recommend taking a look at the recently updated Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Infiniti QX56 and Land Rover LR4, all of which provide greater space for third-row passengers and cargo. Choosing the 2013 Audi Q7 will come down to whether you can give up the extra space behind the second row, since the Q7 is a world-class luxury SUV in every other way.

2013 Audi Q7 models

The 2013 Audi Q7 is a full-size, seven-passenger luxury SUV. It is available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trims, with slight differences based on whether you opt for the TDI or 3.0T engines.

The Premium comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, roof rails, a power liftgate (with programmable opening angle), heated mirrors, automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with heating and four-way lumbar, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a sliding/reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Electronic features include Bluetooth phone connectivity, Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) and an 11-speaker sound system with console-mounted six-CD changer, in-dash single-CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface. The TDI Premium gets 19-inch wheels and additional exterior chrome trim.

The Q7 Premium Plus gains adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, front parking sensors, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, driver memory functions, Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and WiFi access), a navigation system and a Bose surround-sound audio system with HD radio and DVD audio capability. The Warm Weather package adds a deep-tint panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control and manual sunshades for the rear doors and tailgate.

The TDI Prestige adds 20-inch wheels, cornering lights, keyless ignition/entry, a blind-spot warning system, power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ventilated front seats and the Warm Weather package. The 3.0T S line Prestige adds those extra items, plus a more powerful supercharged V6 than the other 3.0T trims, different 20-inch wheels, headlight washers and special S line exterior trim and styling flourishes. The S line items are available on the TDI Prestige in an option package. Other options for both Prestige trims include an adaptive air suspension, 21-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, a corner-view camera (for merging out of a blind corner), a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system and an S line package that adds special interior trim.

Some features offered on upper trim levels are available on lower trims. Optional on all trims are rear side airbags, a Towing package and a Cold Weather package, which adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Audi Q7 receives a slight power increase for diesel-powered models and a minor shuffling of features.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium and Premium Plus is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 280 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque. The 3.0T S line version of this engine increases power output to 333 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

In Edmunds performance testing, a 3.0T Premium went from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds -- an average time for this segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy for both versions of the 3.0T is 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined.

The Audi Q7 TDI is powered by a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 that produces 240 hp and a robust 406 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is estimated to be 17/25/20.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Audi Q7 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. A rearview camera is standard on Premium Plus and Prestige trims, while a blind-spot warning system is standard on the Prestige. Second-row side airbags are optional on all trims.

In Edmunds brake testing, both the Q7 3.0T and TDI came to a stop from 60 mph in 132 feet, which is long for SUVs in this class. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Q7 the highest rating of "Good" in both the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

Although the 2013 Audi Q7 features full-time all-wheel drive, it is not well suited for off-road excursions. Instead, the Q7 is more at home supplying ample grip on slippery pavement or enhancing cornering prowess. The Q7's large dimensions and ponderous weight put a damper on maneuverability, particularly in tight parking spaces, but the available rearview camera eliminates much of the guesswork. Opting for the Prestige trim's air suspension broadens the Q7's appeal, as the driver can select a more luxurious or athletic setting.

The base 3.0T engine will likely suffice for a vast majority of drivers, while the more powerful S line delivers V8-like power without the fuel economy penalty. Our pick remains the TDI turbodiesel, with its prodigious torque and favorable fuel consumption.

Interior

As is the case with nearly all Audis, the 2013 Audi Q7's interior receives high marks for its understated design and use of top-notch materials. The dash is clearly built around the driver, and controls are fairly easy to operate with some practice.

In terms of comfort, adult-sized passengers will be well accommodated in the first two rows. The third row, however, is suitable only for smaller children; most rivals provide quite a bit more space. Furthermore, cargo space falls short of the competition, with only 72.5 cubic feet of space with the second and third rows folded flat -- that's about the same as a Honda CR-V.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Audi Q7.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Luxury Mid-SUV/Maint and Repairs $$$$
SCVolunteer,01/12/2017
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Bought Q7 TDI 3.0 used in 2014 with 25k miles in perfect shape. Vehicle now has 175k miles on her but still running like a mule. Brakes and Tires have been biggest problem. The vehicle simply consumes both. After three sets of brakes, we left AUDI OEM and found an after market heavy duty combination of brakes and rotors that lasts better than factory. It is still chewing up tires. No solution for that with the Quattro. Audi really should have installed heavy duty truck brake discs and pads with the overall weight of the vehicle at 6000lbs+. The performance pads just wont hold up. She began leaking oil from the transmission and engine block junction at 130k miles and continues leaking oil at rate of 0.5L a week. $7k required to fix it would total the car. After the BOSCH settlement and engine modifications for the TDi engine, the car began guzzling AdBlue to meet California emission Rec's. I can't say I have noticed a significant change in performance, but the AdBlue light comes on weekly... Our latest weekly maintenance light is the radiator water telling us we have apparently sprung a leak? Other than that, we had a glow-plug issues around 140k miles that sidelined the vehicle during a road trip that took the dealership a few days to reconcile. Interior is still holding up well, but leather is starting wear. The rear auto lift gate does not function properly and lift the gate from the rear handle but that is the ONLY electronic issue we have had-EVER. Find a GM, BMW, Mercedes, or especially a Range Rover that has no electrical technology failures in 7 years and 150k miles!! Overall she has been a beast and still runs fast and strong but she's just getting too $$$ to maintain and unreliable for long trips anymore...Our road has come to an end. Overall, top of the class in the Midsize Luxury 3rd row category in my opinion and the 3.0 TDi engine was Bad-A*S and a hauling MULE! It's a shame it's gone but we do need to protect the environment...I support that. I am so impressed overall with the Audi brand and service experience I purchased my second S5 Cabriolet this year and likely will be putting a kidney on the market soon to acquire a 2020 Q7. Sad its $20k more MSRP than it's predecessor but the AUDI technology is truly at the pinnacle of luxury autos now. Get what you pay for?
Best SUV you can buy
huntm2000,04/07/2013
The 2013 Audi Q7 is a great SUV. It has great power, handling, and safety you can ever ask for. It has plenty of room for hauling the family around including the dog (75 lbs) to and front soccer, grocery store, and family road trips. So far i have al but positive experiences with the Q7.
Very pleased with my Q7 TDI
lttmkd5,07/10/2013
TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Wanted to wait until after my first required service for a true evaluation of the Q7. Bought my Q7 TDI after driving/considering the X5D, ML350 Bluetec, Toureg TDI. Only the TDI provided me with the space I needed in cargo area and fairly useable 3rd row, even if only occasionally. I have my own soccer training business and none of the others would fit my gear without much struggle. Close 2nd were the ML, which rode wonderfully, and the X5D which felt very much like a BMW. The Audi is a great combo of all the things I needed. Very powerful, quiet, and tremendous gas mileage! Came from an '07 MDX where I struggled to get 330 miles from full tank, I now get that on a half tank! **Update 7/2016...Still love the Q7! The only thing that I would improve is the WiFi. Hope they have improved it for 2016 because mine is awful. Nine out of ten times I have to take it off WiFi if I'm trying to stream music because it can't do it. Other than that, it's been a great vehicle for us.**Update 1/2017 Cancelled the Audi Connect which provided the WiFi through Sprint. Total waste of money. Hope it's improved. Had my first mechanical failure since purchase in 4/2013. Blower fan for climate control died, unfortunately during the coldest weather of winter so far. Audi Chantilly was awesome as usual and was replaced under the extended warranty I purchased. Other than that, still love the truck. Sadly disappointed the TDIs have been eliminated for the foreseeable future. Will consider trading in on a new diesel if they ever come out with one.
Q7: Power and Luxury is possisble!
texasrich1,01/01/2013
The Q7 TDI with the 8 speed automatic is a pleasure to drive. This is not your typical diesel found in US cars. The TDI is very quiet but really strong, the torque provides a very smooth acceleration and the 8 speed transmission shifts flawlessly. On a recent highway trip to Atlanta, Ga we locked the cruise in at 78 and were getting 26.6 MPG with 3 adults. The Audi MMI ( multi media interface that controls the nav, music and voice recognition works great. I really like the Goggle Earth Navigation. The MMI allows for up to 8 devices to be connected through WiFi. The seats are comfortable and 2 position seat memory works well for the needs of 2 different sized drivers.
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 4920 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 4920 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2013 Audi Q7 Overview

The Used 2013 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV, Q7 Diesel. Available styles include 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Audi Q7?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Audi Q7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro is priced between $13,000 and$23,998 with odometer readings between 66252 and123698 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $18,990 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 85749 and85749 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro is priced between $15,995 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 88355 and88355 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Audi Q7 TDI Prestige quattro is priced between $23,995 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 42067 and42067 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Audi Q7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Audi Q7 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2013 Q7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,000 and mileage as low as 42067 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Audi Q7.

