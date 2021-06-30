  1. Home
Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: $56,900
  • A few previously optional features are now standard
  • Part of the second Q7 generation introduced for 2017
2022 Audi Q7 Review
Dan Frio
6/30/2021
What is the Q7?

The Audi Q7 is a mainstay of three-row luxury SUVs. It's quiet, comfortable and versatile. We like it so much that we've consistently ranked it our No. 1 model for this kind of SUV. It's quite likely the 2022 Audi Q7 will maintain that status since it receives a handful of updates that include converting some previous options into standard features.

Rear side-impact airbags, previously an option, are now included on all Q7s. So is multi-color ambient cabin lighting, an enhanced tire pressure monitoring system, and heated and power-folding side mirrors that have a memory function that saves the driver's preferred setting.

The Q7's Premium Plus trim gets more driver assistance features as standard, including lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam Assist (adds self-steering when moving in slow traffic). Finally, the popular Black Optic package, which adds darkened wheels and exterior trim, is available for the entry-level 45 trim level.

When equipped with its optional 335-horsepower V6 engine, the Q7 is also one of the quicker big, standard-performance family haulers. It needed just 5.6 seconds to dash from 0 to 60 mph in our testing. But even the lower-horsepower 45 TSFI entry-level model, powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder, is adequate for the Q7 primary mode as a luxury family shuttle. The Q7's smooth braking and well-controlled body roll also make it one of the more satisfying big cars to take fast around a corner.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Q7 impresses with a lush interior, smooth performance and a comprehensive set of tech features. Previously optional features coming as standard should only help sweeten the deal for the 2022 Audi Q7. The only downsides are the cumbersome infotainment interface and tight third-row seating.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Audi Q7.

