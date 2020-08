Close

Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island

Thank you for visiting another one of Apollo Auto Sales 's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2010 Audi Q7 3.0L TDI Premium Plus with 104,000mi. Want more room? Want more style? This Audi Q7 3.0L TDI Premium Plus is the vehicle for you. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2010 Audi Q7: The Q7 packs a lot of safety and luxury features into a large SUV. It's longer than almost any other luxury SUV (only the Mercedes-Benz GL beats it by a half inch), with lots of room for seven passengers in comfy leather seats. The NHTSA bestowed a 5-star crash-test rating on the Q7, and the IIHS granted it a Top Safety Pick nod. Opting for the TDI clean diesel engine adds extra value in the form of fuel economy, with 17 mph in the city and 25 mpg on the highway. Strengths of this model include engine choices include a TDI clean diesel, Improved Multimedia Interface, and updated design inside and out Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1LMAFE2AD002055

Stock: 139083

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020