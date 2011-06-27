Used 2010 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me
- $9,995
2010 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro47,656 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Convoy Motors - National City / California
This vehicle has been priced below the market value because was involve in an accident and has salvage title. 2010 Audi Q7 3.0T quattro DIESEL, Premium Plus AWD 4 doors, SUV. 6 cylinder 3.0 Liter supercharger engine with 8-speed automatic tiptronic transmission, all wheel drive. 47 K miles, finished in black over black leather interior. Very well equipped with third row seat, rollover protection, hill descent control, traction control, electronic stability control, ABS (4-wheel), anti-theft system, key less entry. air conditioning front and rear, servotronic steering, tilt and telescoping wheel, AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 (single disc), sirius xm satellite, navigation system, Bluetooth wireless, Audi connect, parking sensors, daytime running lights, fog lights, roof rack, alloy wheels and much more. Trade in welcome. Financing available. This vehicle has been priced below the market value because was involve in an accident and has salvage title. For more information call and make a appointment at (619) 779-8958 Antonio Munoz Convoy Motors LLC 1040 National City Blvd. National City, CA 91950 Website: www.ConvoyMotors.com Monday - Friday : 9:00 am-6:00 pm Saturday : 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. Sunday by appointment only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE9AD001792
Stock: D001792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,195Fair Deal
2010 Audi Q7 3.6 Premium quattro120,133 milesDelivery available*
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... CLEAN CAR-FAX! Has over 20 service records! 2010 Audi Q7 3.6L quattro Premium Plus AWD. ONLY 120,000 MILES. This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, push-to-start, cd, am/fm radio, xm radio, 3rd row seating, aux radio input, blue tooth, power seats, heated seats, cruise control, back up camera, navigation system, dual sunroof, rear heated seats, tinted windows and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q7 3.6 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LYAFE3AD008161
Stock: 008161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$12,000Good Deal | $236 below market
2010 Audi Q7 3.6 Premium quattro124,785 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cable Dahmer of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
Come in today to Cable Dahmer Chevrolet of Kansas City and experience the Cable Dahmer difference or call to set up a free test drive in this 2010 Audi Q7. 2010 Audi Q7 3.6 Premium Plus 4D Sport Utility quattro 3-Panel Panorama Sunroof, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote Keyless Entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 742-5901 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q7 3.6 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1MYAFE1AD001780
Stock: X6327B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $15,560Fair Deal
2010 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro79,856 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Royal Volkswagen of Bloomington - Bloomington / Indiana
SLEEK, SAFE, AND READY TO GO!! This 2010 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Premium Plus features a smooth gray coat with Audi's signature 3.0L V6 TDI DOHC engine under the hood. Athletic handling on and high-tech luxury and safety features are among the many make this car stand out and surpass its competitors. This car also features a superior interior design and excellent thoughtful craftsmanship. The craftsmanship doesn't stop there, our masterful technicians put in a FRESH AND FREE OIL CHANGE just for you! though its an SUV, and by nature you'd feel like they drive a bit clunkier than your average sedan, but the space and weight of this car feel good with the handling, and isn't overbearing. Come see what this car can offer you! Give us a call at (812)332-3333 and schedule your test drive today! Our team here at Royal on the Eastside is not only professional but friendly and happy to work with you! Here at Royal on the Eastside we offer a no-pressure environment, and We would be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Do not hesitate to call with questions or to seek information about our expansive inventory!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE3AD001285
Stock: P9652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $13,460
2010 Audi Q7 3.6 Premium quattro98,682 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Cincinnati North - Cincinnati / Ohio
3.6L Premium Plus trim. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, "Delivers a sense of sure-footedness and stability." -KBB.com.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air. Audi 3.6L Premium Plus with Graphite Gray Metallic exterior and Limestone interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP at 6200 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PLUS PKG: Audi MMI navigation plus, APS advanced w/rearview camera, Audi xenon plus w/LED daytime running lights & turn signals, memory function for driver seat and driver side mirror, auto-dimming & power-folding mirrors, panorama sunroof, Bose surround sound.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com's review says "A combination of luxury features, excellent build quality and a smart-looking interior.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.MORE ABOUT USAt BMW of Cincinnati North, a Jake Sweeney Company, we are currently serving Cincinnati, Mason, West Chester, Ross, Monroe, Maineville and Middletown Ohio. We know that customer service is of the utmost importance as we treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q7 3.6 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LYAFE0AD005928
Stock: B72630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- $13,500Fair Deal
2010 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro104,436 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
Thank you for visiting another one of Apollo Auto Sales 's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2010 Audi Q7 3.0L TDI Premium Plus with 104,000mi. Want more room? Want more style? This Audi Q7 3.0L TDI Premium Plus is the vehicle for you. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2010 Audi Q7: The Q7 packs a lot of safety and luxury features into a large SUV. It's longer than almost any other luxury SUV (only the Mercedes-Benz GL beats it by a half inch), with lots of room for seven passengers in comfy leather seats. The NHTSA bestowed a 5-star crash-test rating on the Q7, and the IIHS granted it a Top Safety Pick nod. Opting for the TDI clean diesel engine adds extra value in the form of fuel economy, with 17 mph in the city and 25 mpg on the highway. Strengths of this model include engine choices include a TDI clean diesel, Improved Multimedia Interface, and updated design inside and out Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE2AD002055
Stock: 139083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $14,945Fair Deal
2010 Audi Q7 3.6 Premium quattro66,637 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW Mt. Kisco - Mount Kisco / New York
Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Orca Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q7 3.6 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LYAFE5AD001583
Stock: AD001583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $10,900
2010 Audi Q7 4.2 Prestige quattro116,106 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Audi Q7 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Surround Sound, Satellite Radio, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Xenon, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q7 4.2 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DVBFE2AD002970
Stock: 122338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $13,498Great Deal | $1,653 below market
2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro118,178 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Field - Jamaica / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1WMAFE4BD009037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,995
2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro76,568 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE0BD005053
Stock: LVCA005053R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,395Good Deal | $1,071 below market
2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro110,071 milesDelivery available*
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... CLEAN CAR-FAX! 2011 Audi Q7 3.0T Turbocharged quattro Premium Plus AWD. ONLY 110,000 MILES. This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, push-to-start, cd, am/fm radio, xm radio, aux radio input, blue tooth, power seats, heated seats, cruise control, back up camera, navigation system, dual sunroof, rear heated seats, tinted windows and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE6BD008734
Stock: 008734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$15,490Fair Deal | $294 below market
2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro109,929 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
***CARFAX CERTIFIED****NAVIGATION****FULL LEATHER PKG*****BACKUP CAMERA*****WE DELIVER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS****CALL OR STOP BY TODAY****Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE5BD001239
Stock: 001239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,470Good Deal | $559 below market
2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro126,659 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sculpted to perfection, our Accident Free 2011 Audi Q7 Premium Plus quattro SUV shows off in a fantastic Ibis White. Powering this sporty yet sophisticated machine is a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that produces 272hp and is tethered to a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination provides ample grip and control while being rewarded with near 22mpg on the open road. This full-size seven-passenger luxury SUV is a true stand-out with alloy wheels, adaptive Xenon headlights, and LED running lights. The interior of our Premium Plus exudes understated elegance while being thoughtfully crafted with your needs and desires in mind. Enjoy a panoramic sunroof, the sensation of heated 12-way power leather seats, and stay connected with Bluetooth. Appreciate the ease of our multimedia Interface and premium full-color navigation with Google Earth while listening to a premium surround sound with HD radio and DVD audio capability. Audi has a reputation for safety that continues throughout the Q7 with ABS, stability w/traction control, back up camera, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and rear parking sensors. You've got to get behind the wheel of this beautiful Audi to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE3BD002518
Stock: 002518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $19,646Fair Deal
2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro58,213 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Our great looking 2011 Audi Q7 TDI Prestige quattro shown in a beautiful Lava Gray Pearl is sleek and sporty with all the latest technology. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter Diesel V6 that offers 225hp while tethered to a smooth shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The sure-footed prowess of this All Wheel Drive SUV provides nearly 25mpg out on the open road. This full-size seven-passenger luxury SUV is a true head-turner with Alloy wheels, and Adaptive Xenon LED headlights. The interior of the Q7 Prestige exudes an understated elegance and was thoughtfully crafted with your needs and desires in mind. Enjoy the panoramic sunroof, sensation of heated and ventilated 12-way power leather front seats, the comfort of four-zone automatic climate control, heated second row and stay connected with Bluetooth. Appreciate the ease of our Multi Media Interface and premium full-color navigation with Google Earth while listening to a surround-sound system with HD radio and DVD audio capability. Of course, Audi has a reputation for safety that continues throughout the Q7 with anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, backup camera, rear parking sensors and a blind-spot notification system. You've got to get behind the wheel of this beautiful SUV to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VMAFE0BD001660
Stock: 001660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-28-2020
- $19,745
2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro69,115 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE9BD002832
Stock: DC119399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,980
2009 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro127,537 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
FULLY LOADED SUV!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1AM74L89D036380
Stock: A3329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$15,899
2011 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro73,569 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Sculpted to perfection, our One Owner 2011 Audi Q7 Premium Plus quattro SUV shows off in a fantastic Ice Silver Metallic. Powered by a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 272hp and is tethered to a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination provides ample grip and control while being rewarded with nearly 22mpg on the open road. This full-size seven-passenger luxury SUV is a true stand-out with alloy wheels, adaptive Xenon headlights, and LED running lights. The interior of our Premium Plus exudes an understated elegance and thoughtfully crafted with your needs and desires in mind. Enjoy the sensation of heated 12-way power leather seats, a power sunroof, and stay connected with Bluetooth. Appreciate the ease of our Multi-Media Interface and premium full-color navigation with Google Earth while listening to a premium surround-sound system with available HD radio. Of course, Audi has a reputation for safety that continues throughout the Q7 with ABS, stability w/traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera, and rear parking sensors. You've got to get behind the wheel of this Q7 to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE5BD007789
Stock: BD007789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $18,995
2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro72,479 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VMAFE0BD002730
Stock: D002730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020