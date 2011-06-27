Close

Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas

Sculpted to perfection, our One Owner 2011 Audi Q7 Premium Plus quattro SUV shows off in a fantastic Ice Silver Metallic. Powered by a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 272hp and is tethered to a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination provides ample grip and control while being rewarded with nearly 22mpg on the open road. This full-size seven-passenger luxury SUV is a true stand-out with alloy wheels, adaptive Xenon headlights, and LED running lights. The interior of our Premium Plus exudes an understated elegance and thoughtfully crafted with your needs and desires in mind. Enjoy the sensation of heated 12-way power leather seats, a power sunroof, and stay connected with Bluetooth. Appreciate the ease of our Multi-Media Interface and premium full-color navigation with Google Earth while listening to a premium surround-sound system with available HD radio. Of course, Audi has a reputation for safety that continues throughout the Q7 with ABS, stability w/traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera, and rear parking sensors. You've got to get behind the wheel of this Q7 to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1LGAFE5BD007789

Stock: BD007789

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020