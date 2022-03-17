What is the Audi Q7?

The 2023 Audi Q7 is a midsize three-row luxury SUV, and the current model is one of our top-rated vehicles in its category. It competes with its fellow German luxury SUVs such as the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE. Our editors have praised the Q7's comfortable ride quality, premium-feeling interior, and athletic handling for a vehicle its size.

There were a few changes to the Q7 for the 2022 model year. The midtier model gained adaptive cruise with Traffic Jam Assist, and rear side airbags and heated, power-folding exterior mirrors became standard features.

Given that this Q7 generation has spanned six model years, there's a good chance that the 2023 Audi Q7 will get a full redesign and usher in the third generation. There has already been a camouflaged test model spotted in the wild. Expect this new Q7 to be more spacious and loaded with the latest technology. Some outlets are speculating that the Q7's current engines — a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 248 horsepower or a 335-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 paired to a mild hybrid system) — will carry over into the new model.