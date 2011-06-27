  1. Home
2009 Audi Q7 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Athletic handling on air-suspension-equipped models, high-tech luxury and safety features, superior interior design and craftsmanship, available diesel model.
  • Heavy curb weight hampers acceleration and fuel economy, cramped third-row seat, no factory rear-seat entertainment system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A combination of luxury features, excellent build quality and a smart-looking interior make the 2009 Audi Q7 a solid choice for a five- or seven-passenger luxury crossover SUV. However, the Q7 isn't the quickest or roomiest crossover on the block.

Vehicle overview

Now in its third year, the Audi Q7 offers everything you'd expect from a German-engineered large crossover SUV: high-end accoutrements, sporty handling and the ability to transport kids and cargo with relative ease. This distant relative of the Volkswagen Touareg and Porsche Cayenne is more than a foot longer than the others, and as such, offers more space to accommodate cargo and a third row of seats. With this added size, the Audi is even heavier than its brethren, and this has taken its toll on both acceleration and fuel consumption in the past.

Audi has come up with a partial answer to these dilemmas for 2009 with a new TDI model, which is scheduled to arrive in dealerships shortly after its gasoline-powered counterparts. The 3.0-liter clean-burning diesel engine is 50-state legal. It's rated at a modest 225 horsepower, but as is typical of diesel power plants, makes an enormous amount of torque -- 406 pound-feet. The advantages of the TDI Q7 include not only improved overall fuel economy, but also increased range, which in turn reduces the number of trips to the pump.

Still, the 2009 Audi Q7 has faults. In addition to mediocre acceleration and fuel economy in models with gasoline engines, the Q7 suffers from a rather cramped third-row seat. Saving graces include a well-crafted interior, agile handling and a collection of luxury features that make the Q7 ideal for daily family use and long-distance drives. But we also suggest taking a look at the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which offers more room and more than ample performance. Also, the Cadillac Escalade, while not a unibody crossover, provides class-leading passenger and cargo space. A new hybrid version of that SUV, which boasts 20-mpg-combined fuel economy, is a good competitor to the Q7 TDI.

2009 Audi Q7 models

The 2009 Audi Q7 is a large luxury crossover SUV that seats five or seven passengers, depending on the trim level. The base 3.6 model seats five and comes standard with 18-inch wheels, power front seats, leather upholstery, a trip computer, dual-zone automatic climate control and a premium audio system with a six-CD changer and satellite radio.

The seven-passenger 3.6 models come in three additional variants: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. The 3.6 Premium level adds rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, Bluetooth, the Multi Media Interface (MMI) with a display monitor, heated front seats, and Audi's music interface with an iPod connector and an auxiliary jack. The midlevel Premium Plus trim adds front parking sensors, a navigation system with a rearview camera, driver seat memory settings and a Bose surround-sound audio system. The range-topping Prestige trim adds xenon headlights, a blind-spot warning system and voice recognition for the audio and navigation systems.

The same three trim levels are available on 3.0 TDI versions, but all trims with the diesel engine get an S line exterior package that includes distinctive front and rear bumpers, a modified front grille and headlight washers. Models equipped with the 4.2-liter V8 engine come standard with 20-inch wheels and are available only in the Prestige trim.

Stand-alone options include fancier 20- or 21-inch wheels, a towing package, a cold weather package (which includes a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats), a panoramic sunroof, extra interior leather coverage and four-zone climate control. The 4.2 can also be had with second-row captain's chairs, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system, an adaptive air suspension and adaptive cruise control.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, Audi debuts the diesel-powered Q7 TDI, which will be available later in the year. Other Q7 models are unchanged, save for some feature and trim level updates: The base 3.6 gets a standard premium sound system, a trip computer, telescoping sun visors and satellite radio. Also, Audi's MMI control interface is now optional on that model. Standard front parking sensors are dropped from the midlevel Premium trim. Q7s with the 4.2-liter V8 engine receive a cleaner ULEV tailpipe emission rating and see a slight improvement in fuel economy. The Prestige trim on the 4.2 model gets voice recognition and a blind-spot warning system.

Performance & mpg

Beneath the Q7's hood lies a choice of three engines: a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 280 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque, a 4.2-liter V8 that's good for 350 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, or a new 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 good for 225 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. All models come with Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive, and all engines are matched with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. Although the power plants are capable, the Q7's beefy weight of 5,000-plus pounds blunts their performance. Expect a 0-60 time of 8.3 seconds for the V8, an almost equally quick 8.4 seconds for the diesel V6, and about 10 seconds for the V6. Properly equipped, the Q7 can tow 6,600 pounds.

Fuel economy for the 2009 Audi Q7 V6 is rated at 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined. The V8 has 13/18/15 ratings, and the TDI comes in at an impressive 17/25/20.

Safety

The 2009 Audi Q7's standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes, a stability control system with hill-descent control and rollover detection, traction control, active front headrests, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat side airbags. Seat-mounted side airbags for the second row are optional. In addition, Audi's blind-spot warning system alerts the driver when another vehicle is along the Q7's side. Optional lane assist alerts the driver if the car drifts out of its lane.

In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Q7 performed very well, scoring five out of five stars in front- and side-impact testing.

Driving

The 2009 Audi Q7, with its sharp looks and Quattro AWD system, is better suited for navigating slippery pavement in inclement weather than for tackling a muddy trail. The Q7's size and weight can make it feel a bit unwieldy around town, but the available back-up camera makes parking easier.

In terms of performance, acceleration with the 3.6-liter V6 is noticeably lacking and even the 350-hp V8 struggles to get things moving, but the turbodiesel's ample low-end torque moves the Q7 off the line smartly. Handling is good, especially with the adaptive air suspension on the Q7's 4.2 model. The air suspension's adjustable settings enable the driver to switch between a well-mannered cruiser and a more dynamic people mover that's ready to tackle curving mountain roads.

Interior

Like all Audis, the Q7 ranks high in interior materials and build quality. The dash layout is driver-oriented, and Audi's MMI (on trims so equipped) is relatively easy to use once you've had some practice. The amount of interior space depends on seating configuration; while the second row is relatively roomy, the optional third row is cramped and can only comfortably seat children or small adults -- which is a little disappointing, considering the Q7's size. With the second and third rows folded flat, the 2009 Audi Q7 has just 72.5 cubic feet of cargo space, which is unimpressive compared with other crossovers in its class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Audi Q7.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my Tdi
wabisabi,10/07/2009
I have owned this fine vehicle for about 8,000 miles and I absolutely love it. Aside from everything a luxury vehicle provides, this thing is quite frugal. On long highway trips, I commonly see 27 to 29 mpg. Driving from my home in Minneapolis to downtown St. Paul, I see MPG readings from 24 to 29 depending on how heavy traffic is. Although the HP is lower than the V6 gas or the V8 gas engines, the torque is quite substantial and I have never felt that the vehicle was underpowered in any way. Towing a 23 fishing boat around really exemplifies the advantage of large torque numbers. The Q7 has a super quiet interior, very comfortable. If you are looking at the Q7, get the Tdi.
Keep looking
Adrian,04/19/2017
3.6 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Nothing but problems. The truck has now 62000 miles. Expect to change tires and brakes often. High pressure fuel pump went at 45k. The exhaust system had a leak at 60k. Bulbs go out frequently. No way to reset the service intervals without visiting your dealer or spend $$$ for a vag-com cable or pay the dealer. Expect to pay a lot for regular maintenance at the dealer.
q7 Diesel
q7 TDI,09/09/2009
I've had this vehicle a little over 3 moths and really enjoy driving it. Fit and finish on interior are excellent. Seats are very supportive and comfortable. Handling is very good for a vehicle of this size. Fuel economy has been better than expected. I have about 5000 miles on vehicle and my combined average is 22.5 mpg - with mostly around town driving. Regularly get 27-28 mpg on highway @ 75 mph and I have actually achieved over 30 mpg on a couple of longer, purely highway trips. 3rd row is very tight on legroom - really just for kids. 2nd row does adjust fore and aft to provide some slight relief for 3rd row passengers.
OK Car - Won't Buy Again
hoonie99,08/17/2009
Car design and comfort are great. Service, reliability and build quality are weak. If you must have this car, you will be taking a gamble as it seems that most people will come across at least one or two issues. Maintenance is expensive. Can't complain about fuel economy as you know what you are getting into. Compared to other heavy cars, about the average. The Audi Care Maintenance package only covers scheduled maintenance. Loved the car for the first two years, then things started to fall apart.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
225 hp @ 3750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Audi Q7

Used 2009 Audi Q7 Overview

The Used 2009 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV, Q7 Diesel. Available styles include 3.6 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4.2 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), 3.6 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

