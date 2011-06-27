Vehicle overview

Now in its third year, the Audi Q7 offers everything you'd expect from a German-engineered large crossover SUV: high-end accoutrements, sporty handling and the ability to transport kids and cargo with relative ease. This distant relative of the Volkswagen Touareg and Porsche Cayenne is more than a foot longer than the others, and as such, offers more space to accommodate cargo and a third row of seats. With this added size, the Audi is even heavier than its brethren, and this has taken its toll on both acceleration and fuel consumption in the past.

Audi has come up with a partial answer to these dilemmas for 2009 with a new TDI model, which is scheduled to arrive in dealerships shortly after its gasoline-powered counterparts. The 3.0-liter clean-burning diesel engine is 50-state legal. It's rated at a modest 225 horsepower, but as is typical of diesel power plants, makes an enormous amount of torque -- 406 pound-feet. The advantages of the TDI Q7 include not only improved overall fuel economy, but also increased range, which in turn reduces the number of trips to the pump.

Still, the 2009 Audi Q7 has faults. In addition to mediocre acceleration and fuel economy in models with gasoline engines, the Q7 suffers from a rather cramped third-row seat. Saving graces include a well-crafted interior, agile handling and a collection of luxury features that make the Q7 ideal for daily family use and long-distance drives. But we also suggest taking a look at the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which offers more room and more than ample performance. Also, the Cadillac Escalade, while not a unibody crossover, provides class-leading passenger and cargo space. A new hybrid version of that SUV, which boasts 20-mpg-combined fuel economy, is a good competitor to the Q7 TDI.