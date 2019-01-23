5 star reviews: 54 %

4 star reviews: 17 %

3 star reviews: 8 %

2 star reviews: 21 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 24 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Great all around vehicle

Alan564 , 07/23/2019

3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

I got this car for its high towing capacity for a car this size, and it can fit in a standard garage. I terms of power, it has plenty, and the 3.0 liter has to turbo lag, because it has a supercharger. In terms of negatives are the run-flat tires which give a rough ride, and with no spare tire, I hope they work. Tire technology is evolving so hopefully new self-repairing tires will replace them soon. All the driver assistance features work pretty well, but they can be complex to learn. On other Audi's and on the 2020 Q7 they have gone to a touchscreen display, but in AZ where its bright and hot, the touchscreens are not good. I'm glad I got this version before the change. Only had the car a few weeks, but so far, so good. Just be warned, this car, and maybe many today are complex and take some time to learn. Many of the "features" can be more annoying than helpful, until you learn how to turn them off. The third row seats are really emergency only but good to have. I have the 23 speaker audio system, and in my opinion, sound could be better. Also, many warning messages are useless. They tell you to see the users guide. Yeah right. Good luck finding anything in it. Overall, a solid car, not cheap, but worth the cost. Update: While the car is performing good, there are some annoyances that have come up. One is the navigation system that doesn't seem to recognize commands good (this is the Google based system, not Siri with Apple Carplay) For example, I said "Go to McDonalds" a very simple command, and it came back asking me if I meant McDonald Mortuary about 500 miles away. Its often very hard to pinpoint a destination. Second, the engine stop-start drives me batty. Not the system working, but what it does when I put my car in the garage, or stop by my mailbox to get my mail. One of three things happen, 1) nothing, the car engine stays running, 2) the engine stops, but the car is still "ready" or 3) the car turns completely off. Ir seems almost completely random what it picks. So go get my mail, and say #3 occurs, now when I get back in the car, I have to press the start/stop button to get going. If #2 occurred, and I press the start/stop button, now the car will turn off, so I have to press it again to start it. Often, I'll pull in my garage, and the car will go off, so not realizing it I press the start/stop to turn the car off, like a normal person would, and the car starts. Hopefully whomever in Germany who created this system was fired. There there is the automatic front breaking. Twice it has thought I was going to crash into something, and nothing was really there. Luckily, it didn't slam on the brakes, just the working display turned on. Finally this car has adoptive cruise control and it reads the speed limit signs. Lets say the speed limit is 45 but I boost it up to 50. Everything is fine until the speed limit changes to 40. Now the car will slam on the brakes to go 40, but the traffic was moving at 50. How I haven't been rear-ended, I do not know. Some of this is not the car's fault, but where humans just ignore stupid speed limit changes, this car follows them. I was driving on the highway to 65, the speed limit, and out-of-the-blue, maybe on a side street it sees a 35mph sign, slams on the brakes again. This is VERY VERY dangerous. In general, this is a car that thinks its smarter than it actually is, causing you to have to undo its wrong decisions. And in an attempt to follow speed limits to the tee, it will likely cause more accidents.

3 out of 5 stars, Buyer beware Update

Matt , 08/18/2019

3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

It started with a crack in the windshield that wasn't caused by road debris. Not covered by Audi but I had glass insurance on my auto policy. Next came the GPS system getting lost. It took 12 days to fix due to parts. Then came warning lights coming on telling of steering malfunction and distance errors. That was caused by a loose wire to a sensor another few days in the shop. The latest is a drivetrain warning that is real. The whole car started vibrating. It goes back on Monday. This is all in the space of less than 9 months. Really poor quality!!! It's been 6 months and there haven't been any additional problems so I'm upping my review to 3 stars. It is a nice vehicle but the original quality was very poor. One other note. If you are interested in a remote starter, forget Audi.

2 out of 5 stars, Fantastic except for FATAL FLAW & Expensive

Brian , 05/20/2019

3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Bought a loaded 2019 prestige which with taxes and prepaid maintenance was over $90k. Comments: B&O Sound is fantastic, Comfort Seats excellent (massage nice to keep you awake but not much more), performance and handling outstanding for an SUV, build quality and safety great, electronics relatively easy to use, good looking car. FATAL FLAW: TIRES-THERE IS NO SPARE TIRE AND TIRES ARE HARD TO FIND FOR THE 21" I have gotten an amazing 5 flat/damaged tires in 1 year and discovered the hard way that a) there was no spare tire and b) run flats only work to limp you to a service facility. Try being stuck 5 states away with a screw in your tire on a family trip on a Sunday where the nearest tire that fits your car is another 5 states away and would take 2-3 days to get to the local dealer. I got the 21" wheels which have made finding tires even harder-have YET to find an Audi dealer (my local or when have had issues while traveling) who has them in stock, much less local tire place. And every time it happens I'm looking at $700-900 between the tire cost ($300-400), mounting and balancing. Had no idea when I bought the car it didn't have a spare as this is something I just assumed it did (and I have a '16 S6 which has one). And will NEVER buy a car with any sort of large/nicer wheels without seeing what it's like to get those particular tires. Also, the car comes with Summer Tires which need to be switched for Winter Tires (separate purchase of course)...which is sort of ridiculous on an SUV, another major pain and expense.

4 out of 5 stars, Misses on the little Things

RbR , 11/10/2019

3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Great ride, very comfortable, and plenty of power but there is absolutely no storage in the center console. Not even a place to store sun glasses. Cup holders are extra small and windshield washer sprayers sub par. Small but very annoying defects for a high end vehicle.

