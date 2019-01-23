2019 Audi Q7
What’s new
- Integrated navigation is now standard on every Q7
- Audi Virtual Cockpit, wireless charging and LED headlights are now standard, starting with Premium Plus trim
- New Convenience package adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert
- Part of the second Q7 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Exceptional interior materials and build quality
- Excellent ride quality regardless of road surface
- Cutting-edge safety and infotainment technology features
- Surprisingly agile handling
- Less cargo space than most competitors
- Cramped third-row seat
- Voice controls are not as accurate as in rival systems
Which Q7 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.1 / 10
It would seem automakers can't have enough SUVs in their lineups these days. Audi, for instance, just doesn't have a range-topping SUV — it has three of them. There's the new five-passenger Q8, which is a sort of flagship luxury car on stilts, and the new e-tron, which is Audi's electric competitor to the Tesla Model X. And then you've got the 2019 Audi Q7.
Among them, the Q7 is the least exciting but also the most sensible and family-oriented choice. Although it's missing a few of the latest gadgets and gizmos available on the Q8, its various technology features remain among the most advanced, user-friendly and well-executed in the luxury car game.
Everything supporting those tech features is worth plenty of attention as well. The cabin's design is appealing and the quality is exceptional, even in the lower-priced Q7 trim levels. The driving experience also impresses thanks to a buttery-smooth ride quality, confident handling and whisper-like noise levels. "Serene" would be the best descriptor.
If there's a word that holds the Q7 back, however, it's "space." Yes, this is the biggest Audi around, but most competitors provide a more usable and comfortable third-row seat. It will be something to consider if you have to schlep around a bunch of kids frequently. Overall, however, the 2019 Audi Q7 is one of the better choices to be had for a luxury SUV — even if it is less flashy compared to its new corporate siblings.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Audi Q7 as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.
2019 Audi Q7 models
The 2019 Audi Q7 is available in two trims that are associated with a different engine. The Q7 2.0T has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It is only available with the Premium and Premium Plus trim levels. The Q7 3.0T has a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 good for 329 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. It's available in all three trim levels, including the range-topping Prestige. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic and Quattro all-wheel drive.
Standard equipment highlights for the Premium include 18-inch wheels (19s with the 3.0T), heated power-folding mirrors, xenon headlights, LED running lights, a hands-free power liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, parking sensors, keyless entry with push-button start, and Audi Pre-Sense City (a low-speed forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic braking).
Other features include three-zone automatic climate control, heated power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, a 7-inch central display, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a navigation system and a 10-speaker sound system. The optional Convenience package adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, auto-dimming exterior mirrors and wireless smartphone charging.
The Premium Plus adds LED headlights, a top-view parking camera system, the Convenience package contents, Audi's Virtual Cockpit all-digital instrument panel and a Bose surround-sound audio system. The Warm Weather package offers four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats and rear-seat sunshades. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control, automatic parking system, automatic high beams, lane keeping assist, and upgraded forward collision warning and braking system.
Topping the Q7 range is the 3.0T Prestige. It has the above features plus 20-inch wheels, power-closing doors and a head-up display.
Several packages are exclusive to the Prestige. The Luxury package adds massaging and ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim and simulated-suede headliner. The Adaptive Chassis package comes with an adaptive air suspension and four-wheel steering. There are also special interior and exterior design packages available, plus a Bang & Olufsen sound system, night-vision assist, and a choice of 21- or 22-inch wheels.
Optional on all trim levels is the Cold Weather package that includes a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and all-weather floor mats. Other stand-alone items include a rear-seat entertainment system, rear side airbags, running boards and a tow package.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving8.5
Even without a significantly update since 2017, the Audi Q7 remains a strong performer in the luxury midsize three-row SUV class thanks to the smooth and quiet thrust of its supercharged 3.0-liter V6 and excellent handling. When pushed at our test track, the Q7 sprinted to 60 mph in only 5.9 seconds, among the quickest times for a midsize three-row SUV.
It's impressive how this SUV moves, even with less sporty all-season tires. It's not only tidier than its proportions would have you expect, but it's even a bit fun to throw around corners, assuming your passengers are up for it. And in more everyday driving, shifts from the eight-speed transmission are smooth and jerk-free, and the steering and brakes offer effort-free confidence.
Comfort8.5
The Q7 is one of the more comfortable class options across the board. The eight-way front seats provide all-day comfort, though they're light on lateral support. The sliding and reclining second-row seats are also comfy for adults, though third-row seats are not as accommodating as some of those in more modern three-row SUVs. Adults can fit back there in a pinch, but most won't want to for long.
The standard suspension expertly smooths out road imperfections while maintaining composure at higher speeds. There's a rare and excellent balance of sport and comfort here. The automatic climate control is quiet yet powerful, and it's great at maintaining a set temperature. There's virtually no road or wind noise at most speeds, which makes conversations easy.
Interior8.5
There are a lot of features to command, but the simple MMI controllers (Audi's previous-generation infotainment) make it easy to navigate a large array of menus. All buttons and knobs are placed within easy reach, and the redundant displays and controls keep your attention on the road. The steering wheel is sized perfectly to not obstruct the driver's configurable gauge cluster.
Compared to other three-row SUVs, the Q7 feels slightly more compact. Front- and second-row passengers have generous space. But access to the cozier third-row isn't as easy as in many of today's new SUVs due to a two-step process to tumble the second-row seat forward. Excellent natural visibility all around makes the Q7 pretty easy to maneuver, and that's aided further by the optional around-view monitor.
Utility7.5
Cargo capacity ranges from 14.8 cubic feet (behind the third row) to a max of 71.6 cubic feet with all rows folded — not the smallest in the segment, but others offer more volume. The power-folding third-row seats are a nice touch and can fold in any second-row seat position. Interior storage is average as well, with the sizable door pockets the best for stashing stuff.
A bit rare for the class are three sets of LATCH anchors across the second row and two in the third row, providing some good child seat placement options. Audi cites a 7,700-pound towing capacity for our V6-powered Q7 with the optional tow package, and 4,400 pounds if you have the base engine. That's an impressive upper limit for a class that's usually capped at 5,000 pounds.
Technology7.5
Audi's last-generation MMI system is straightforward and more intuitive than the touchscreen-based system found in Audi's newest models. The navigation employs Google Earth maps and can be viewed within the driver's configurable gauge cluster as well as on the center screen. Still one of the better executions in the industry. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and worked well with easy cable pairing. Newer Audis offer wireless CarPlay, but we're not sure we prefer it.
The Q7 offers a basic level of advanced driver aids as standard, but to get the full suite with blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise, lane keeping assist and a surround-view camera system, you'll need a higher trim and a few packages. The systems all work well and are worth the reasonable premium they command.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi Q7.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I got this car for its high towing capacity for a car this size, and it can fit in a standard garage. I terms of power, it has plenty, and the 3.0 liter has to turbo lag, because it has a supercharger. In terms of negatives are the run-flat tires which give a rough ride, and with no spare tire, I hope they work. Tire technology is evolving so hopefully new self-repairing tires will replace them soon. All the driver assistance features work pretty well, but they can be complex to learn. On other Audi's and on the 2020 Q7 they have gone to a touchscreen display, but in AZ where its bright and hot, the touchscreens are not good. I'm glad I got this version before the change. Only had the car a few weeks, but so far, so good. Just be warned, this car, and maybe many today are complex and take some time to learn. Many of the "features" can be more annoying than helpful, until you learn how to turn them off. The third row seats are really emergency only but good to have. I have the 23 speaker audio system, and in my opinion, sound could be better. Also, many warning messages are useless. They tell you to see the users guide. Yeah right. Good luck finding anything in it. Overall, a solid car, not cheap, but worth the cost. Update: While the car is performing good, there are some annoyances that have come up. One is the navigation system that doesn't seem to recognize commands good (this is the Google based system, not Siri with Apple Carplay) For example, I said "Go to McDonalds" a very simple command, and it came back asking me if I meant McDonald Mortuary about 500 miles away. Its often very hard to pinpoint a destination. Second, the engine stop-start drives me batty. Not the system working, but what it does when I put my car in the garage, or stop by my mailbox to get my mail. One of three things happen, 1) nothing, the car engine stays running, 2) the engine stops, but the car is still "ready" or 3) the car turns completely off. Ir seems almost completely random what it picks. So go get my mail, and say #3 occurs, now when I get back in the car, I have to press the start/stop button to get going. If #2 occurred, and I press the start/stop button, now the car will turn off, so I have to press it again to start it. Often, I'll pull in my garage, and the car will go off, so not realizing it I press the start/stop to turn the car off, like a normal person would, and the car starts. Hopefully whomever in Germany who created this system was fired. There there is the automatic front breaking. Twice it has thought I was going to crash into something, and nothing was really there. Luckily, it didn't slam on the brakes, just the working display turned on. Finally this car has adoptive cruise control and it reads the speed limit signs. Lets say the speed limit is 45 but I boost it up to 50. Everything is fine until the speed limit changes to 40. Now the car will slam on the brakes to go 40, but the traffic was moving at 50. How I haven't been rear-ended, I do not know. Some of this is not the car's fault, but where humans just ignore stupid speed limit changes, this car follows them. I was driving on the highway to 65, the speed limit, and out-of-the-blue, maybe on a side street it sees a 35mph sign, slams on the brakes again. This is VERY VERY dangerous. In general, this is a car that thinks its smarter than it actually is, causing you to have to undo its wrong decisions. And in an attempt to follow speed limits to the tee, it will likely cause more accidents.
It started with a crack in the windshield that wasn't caused by road debris. Not covered by Audi but I had glass insurance on my auto policy. Next came the GPS system getting lost. It took 12 days to fix due to parts. Then came warning lights coming on telling of steering malfunction and distance errors. That was caused by a loose wire to a sensor another few days in the shop. The latest is a drivetrain warning that is real. The whole car started vibrating. It goes back on Monday. This is all in the space of less than 9 months. Really poor quality!!! It's been 6 months and there haven't been any additional problems so I'm upping my review to 3 stars. It is a nice vehicle but the original quality was very poor. One other note. If you are interested in a remote starter, forget Audi.
Bought a loaded 2019 prestige which with taxes and prepaid maintenance was over $90k. Comments: B&O Sound is fantastic, Comfort Seats excellent (massage nice to keep you awake but not much more), performance and handling outstanding for an SUV, build quality and safety great, electronics relatively easy to use, good looking car. FATAL FLAW: TIRES-THERE IS NO SPARE TIRE AND TIRES ARE HARD TO FIND FOR THE 21" I have gotten an amazing 5 flat/damaged tires in 1 year and discovered the hard way that a) there was no spare tire and b) run flats only work to limp you to a service facility. Try being stuck 5 states away with a screw in your tire on a family trip on a Sunday where the nearest tire that fits your car is another 5 states away and would take 2-3 days to get to the local dealer. I got the 21" wheels which have made finding tires even harder-have YET to find an Audi dealer (my local or when have had issues while traveling) who has them in stock, much less local tire place. And every time it happens I'm looking at $700-900 between the tire cost ($300-400), mounting and balancing. Had no idea when I bought the car it didn't have a spare as this is something I just assumed it did (and I have a '16 S6 which has one). And will NEVER buy a car with any sort of large/nicer wheels without seeing what it's like to get those particular tires. Also, the car comes with Summer Tires which need to be switched for Winter Tires (separate purchase of course)...which is sort of ridiculous on an SUV, another major pain and expense.
Great ride, very comfortable, and plenty of power but there is absolutely no storage in the center console. Not even a place to store sun glasses. Cup holders are extra small and windshield washer sprayers sub par. Small but very annoying defects for a high end vehicle.
Features & Specs
|3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$68,700
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|329 hp @ 5500 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$56,900
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$63,300
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|329 hp @ 5500 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$53,550
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q7 safety features:
- Audi Side Assist
- Monitors blind spots and alerts the driver to potential obstacles during lane changes. Generically known as blind-spot warning.
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Anticipates collisions and applies brakes, stopping the car at speeds up to 25 mph. Reduces impacts at higher speeds.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Helps the driver stay in the lane by making subtle steering corrections. Generically known as lane keeping assist.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi Q7 vs. the competition
Audi Q7 vs. BMW X5
The X5 has been completely redesigned for 2019. It receives a more expressive design, upgraded tech features and greater interior space. It's certainly more competitive now. Unlike the Q7, the X5 comes standard with two rows of seating and offers a third as an option. Space back there is even more cramped than in the Q7, however. If seven-passenger space is important, you should also consider the new BMW X7 that's more or less an expanded version of the X5.
Audi Q7 vs. Volvo XC90
The Volvo XC90 offers compelling styling, a strong emphasis on safety, and a cabin with more comfortable and spacious seating in each of its three rows than the Q7. It also has a plug-in hybrid model the Audi can't match. Some may also appreciate the functionality of its vertically oriented touchscreen, but others may find it confusing and prefer MMI. Volvo's engines and ride quality are less sophisticated than Audi's offerings.
Audi Q7 vs. Acura MDX
The MDX offers tremendous value to be sure, providing far more equipment for your money than the Q7. Interior space is also comparable despite feeling a little smaller when behind the wheel. There's also a hybrid model, however. If you value the latest tech, though, the MDX will seem decidedly behind the times. Acura also presents a less stylish and overtly luxurious cabin.
FAQ
Is the Audi Q7 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi Q7?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi Q7:
- Integrated navigation is now standard on every Q7
- Audi Virtual Cockpit, wireless charging and LED headlights are now standard, starting with Premium Plus trim
- New Convenience package adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert
- Part of the second Q7 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Audi Q7 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi Q7 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi Q7?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi Q7 is the 2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,550.
Other versions include:
- 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $68,700
- 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $56,900
- 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $63,300
- 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,550
- 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $59,950
- 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,850
- 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $62,250
- 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,900
- 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $66,000
What are the different models of Audi Q7?
More about the 2019 Audi Q7
2019 Audi Q7 Overview
The 2019 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV. Available styles include 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi Q7?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi Q7 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Q7 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Q7.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi Q7 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Q7 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi Q7?
Which 2019 Audi Q7s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Audi Q7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi Q7.
Can't find a new 2019 Audi Q7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi Q7 for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,292.
Find a new Audi for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,560.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi Q7?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
