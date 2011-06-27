  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q7
  4. Used 2014 Audi Q7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2014 Audi Q7 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Premium, high-tech interior
  • sophisticated driving character
  • strong and fuel-efficient TDI diesel engine.
  • Cramped third-row seat
  • subpar cargo capacity
  • lackluster fuel economy with gasoline engines.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Audi Q7 for Sale
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$19,777 - $21,695
Used Q7 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The aging 2014 Audi Q7 remains a stylish and competent seven-passenger luxury crossover, but its newer rivals are generally more appealing.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Audi Q7 must not be broken, because Audi sure isn't in a hurry to fix it. Believe it or not, the three-row Q7 is still basically the same crossover that first reached our shores in 2007, even though its platform-mates from Porsche (the Cayenne) and Volkswagen (the Touareg) have since moved on to second-generation designs. "Broken" would be a strong word for the Q7 anyway, as good fundamentals plus numerous updates over the years have kept it in the hunt among seven-passenger luxury crossover SUVs. Nonetheless, it's hard for us to recommend Audi's venerable SUV given the strength of its newer competition.

One category in which the Q7 remains competitive is performance. On the gasoline-powered side, the supercharged 3.0T V6 is smooth and capable, and it's offered in a 333-horsepower state of tune in case the standard 280-hp rating seems insufficient. On the diesel side, the recently updated TDI V6 moves the Q7 with authority, and it gets 28 highway mpg to boot. Both are paired with an excellent eight-speed automatic, and all Q7s are surprisingly rewarding to drive, somehow managing to impart an athletic feel despite their imposing dimensions.

But the Q7 has some drawbacks in regard to practicality that can only be rectified by a full redesign. Chief among them is the Q7's lack of interior space. Despite having a larger footprint than its main competitors, the Q7 ranks below average for cargo capacity and passenger room in the third row. Furthermore, the Q7 is pretty heavy, and that drags down fuel economy to the point that you have to get the pricier diesel if you want respectable mpg.

In these respects, the Q7's advancing age is unmistakable, and newer alternatives will likely serve you better. To wit, the Land Rover LR4 and Mercedes-Benz GL-Class offer roomier cabins with adult-friendly third rows, while the Acura MDX delivers more space and better gas-powered fuel economy at a lower price. The same could be said of the Infiniti QX60, which can also be had as a hybrid. Then, there's the BMW X5, which is closest in spirit to the Q7, but thoroughly updated for the 2014 model year.

If you find yourself coming back to the 2014 Audi Q7, though, we can't blame you, because even after all these years, it's still a pretty nice ride. There are certainly things that could be better, though, and we'd advise you to consider all your options before going with Audi's large crossover.

2014 Audi Q7 models

The 2014 Audi Q7 is a full-size, seven-passenger luxury SUV offered in three trim levels: 3.0T Premium, TDI Premium and 3.0T S line Prestige.

The Premium comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights and turn signals, rear parking sensors, roof rails, a power liftgate (with programmable opening angle), heated mirrors, automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power heated front seats (with four-way lumbar), a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Technology features include Bluetooth phone connectivity and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface. The TDI Premium gets 19-inch wheels and additional exterior chrome trim.

Opting for the Premium Plus package (with either engine) adds a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, front parking sensors, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless entry/ignition, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver memory functions, Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) with a 7-inch display screen, Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and WiFi access), a navigation system with voice control and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with HD radio.

The 3.0T S line Prestige includes the above equipment and adds 20-inch wheels, special exterior styling details, a blind-spot warning system, ventilated front seats and the Warm Weather package (optional on Premium Plus), which includes a deep-tint panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control and manual sunshades for the rear doors and tailgate.

The S line Prestige's extra features can be added to the TDI via an essentially identical Prestige option package. Other options for Prestige-equipped Q7s include an adaptive air suspension, 21-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, a corner-view camera system, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system and an S line interior trim package.

Some features offered on upper trim levels are available on lower trims. Optional on all trims are rear side airbags, a rear-seat entertainment system, a Towing package and a Cold Weather package, which adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

2014 Highlights

Adaptive xenon headlights with LED running lights are standard on all Q7 models for 2014, and the Premium Plus trim gets standard keyless ignition/entry.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2014 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium and Premium Plus is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 280 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque. The more potent 3.0T S line version of this engine cranks out 333 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

In Edmunds performance testing, a 3.0T Premium went from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds -- an average time for this segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy for both versions of the 3.0T is an unimpressive 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/22 mpg highway).

The Audi Q7 TDI is powered by a turbocharged, 3.0-liter diesel V6 that produces 240 hp and a robust 406 lb-ft of torque. The eight-speed automatic also reports for duty here. Fuel economy is estimated at a more laudable 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Audi Q7 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. A rearview camera is standard on Premium Plus and Prestige trims, while a blind-spot warning system is standard on the Prestige. Second-row side airbags are optional on all trims.

In Edmunds brake testing, the 3.0T came to a stop from 60 mph in 132 feet, which is long for SUVs in this class. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Q7 the highest rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The base 3.0T engine serves up respectable passing power in the 2014 Audi Q7, while the more powerful S line version delivers extra punch with no penalty at the gas pump. Nonetheless, our pick is the TDI turbodiesel, which is even quicker in around-town driving and has notably better fuel economy.

The Q7's prodigious weight is evident when you get behind the wheel, and it's not the easiest-to-maneuver luxury crossover SUV in tight spaces. However, if you find yourself on a back road in this large Audi, it rewards you with surprisingly quick reflexes. Some consumers find that the Audi Q7 rides a bit too firmly with its standard suspension setup. Opting for the Prestige trim's air suspension broadens this crossover's appeal, as you can select a ride setting to fit your mood.

Interior

The 2014 Q7's interior is par for the course with Audi, which means a tastefully designed dashboard with top-quality materials all around. The front compartment is clearly built around the driver, creating a cockpit-like feel that's unusual in an SUV. The MMI electronics interface boasts logical menus and crisp graphics,  although we still prefer BMW's iDrive or Mercedes' COMAND for overall ease of use. Bundled with it is Audi Connect, which provides an in-vehicle 3G Wi-Fi connection, Google Earth data for the navigation system and simplified Google search for POIs.

Adult-sized passengers will have plenty of space in the Q7's first two rows, but the third row is suitable only for kids. Cargo space falls short of the competition, with only 72.5 cubic feet of space with the second and third rows folded flat -- about the same as a Honda CR-V.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Audi Q7.

5(30%)
4(20%)
3(40%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
3.7
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

brake issues at low mileage
Nick C,08/04/2016
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Front brake noise first appeared at ~13K. Had an oil change done at 15K only find out that we are staring at brake job, pads and rotors, for both front and rear, estimated at $1,600. Both dealerships commented on this as "normal wear" and so did Audi Customer Care. Dealing with Customer Care is a joke. Apparently my 20+ year driving experience and owning multiple SUVs/trucks and not having the brakes shot at 15K means nothing. I suggested that the dealer pays for rotors and I pay for pads, so will hear back from Audi in a couple of days. Complaints about the breaks/rotors replacement at early mileage is something that various Audi forums cover well. Thinner break pads (7mm) vs. other luxury SUVs and softer break pad material, all seem to contribute to the issue of premature brake failure. Single use rotors, which are not supposed to be serviced until ~35,000 miles according to Audi Q7 Maintenance Schedule, need to be replaced with every brake job, which can drive the cost up to $2,000 for parts and labor. I'm excited at the 2017 Q7, but who needs a brake job that soon, so may not be trading in next year.
I almost love this car!
Jason W Theis,07/15/2018
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
As an owner, you know that every car purchase has some degree of weighing the vehicle's pros against its cons. As long as you go into this with your eyes wide open and willing to accept the cons, your satisfaction is likely to be high. And, so it is for the Q7. This TDI has fantastic fuel economy, gobs of power, handles well for the 5,500# beast it is, looks classy, rides like a dream, and is comfortable enough to drive all day every day without fatigue. So, what are the cons? Well, two major things: 1., space use for cargo is horrible; Audi really should have made the car six inches taller. As it is, cargo room is quite height-limited, and this is something I find quite annoying (quite often). The fact that it has a third row for seating simply means that there is less cargo space for a useless row that no normal (or even relatively small) human can use with any level of practicality. 2., Too many sensors. If anyone ever asked the question, "Is it possible for a car to have too many sensors?" Audi answered it for us: Yes, it is!!!!! Honestly, many of the sensors main purpose in life is to give false-positives because they are in damage-prone areas and are for things that even the worst car owner should be entirely capable of managing on their own. Example? Brake pad sensors.... seriously! Update (4/20/19): After owning for over two years, I must say that overall I'm satisfied with it. It still has all the faults it had last time I reviewed, and the diesel modification that VAG performed is... underwhelming, at best...., the vehicle remains an excellent highway cruiser.
Junk
Myra Ferrante ,07/12/2019
TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
I have a 2014 Audi Q7 and have had nothing but problems,under 50,000 miles,I have had to replace the water pump and the plastic lens on the headlight is cracking,Even though the vehicle is still under warranty Audi refuses to replace the 1 defective plastic lens on headlight they say it is nothing to do with manufacturers defect,the cracking is due to outside interest....they are the worse to deal with,just deny and delay till warranty is up..They are the HMO's of the auto industry.....I will never buy another..Buyer beware...
Audi Q7 Prestige
J Ham,05/01/2017
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Tire and maintenance are very expensive
See all 10 reviews of the 2014 Audi Q7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 4920 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 4920 rpm
See all Used 2014 Audi Q7 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Audi Q7

Used 2014 Audi Q7 Overview

The Used 2014 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV, Q7 Diesel. Available styles include 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Audi Q7?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Audi Q7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $19,777 and$20,758 with odometer readings between 73601 and89356 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro is priced between $19,790 and$21,695 with odometer readings between 97255 and99757 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Audi Q7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Audi Q7 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 Q7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,777 and mileage as low as 73601 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Audi Q7.

Can't find a used 2014 Audi Q7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi Q7 for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,107.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,911.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi Q7 for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,466.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,371.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Audi Q7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi Q7 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Audi Q7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles