Vehicle overview

The 2014 Audi Q7 must not be broken, because Audi sure isn't in a hurry to fix it. Believe it or not, the three-row Q7 is still basically the same crossover that first reached our shores in 2007, even though its platform-mates from Porsche (the Cayenne) and Volkswagen (the Touareg) have since moved on to second-generation designs. "Broken" would be a strong word for the Q7 anyway, as good fundamentals plus numerous updates over the years have kept it in the hunt among seven-passenger luxury crossover SUVs. Nonetheless, it's hard for us to recommend Audi's venerable SUV given the strength of its newer competition.

One category in which the Q7 remains competitive is performance. On the gasoline-powered side, the supercharged 3.0T V6 is smooth and capable, and it's offered in a 333-horsepower state of tune in case the standard 280-hp rating seems insufficient. On the diesel side, the recently updated TDI V6 moves the Q7 with authority, and it gets 28 highway mpg to boot. Both are paired with an excellent eight-speed automatic, and all Q7s are surprisingly rewarding to drive, somehow managing to impart an athletic feel despite their imposing dimensions.

But the Q7 has some drawbacks in regard to practicality that can only be rectified by a full redesign. Chief among them is the Q7's lack of interior space. Despite having a larger footprint than its main competitors, the Q7 ranks below average for cargo capacity and passenger room in the third row. Furthermore, the Q7 is pretty heavy, and that drags down fuel economy to the point that you have to get the pricier diesel if you want respectable mpg.

In these respects, the Q7's advancing age is unmistakable, and newer alternatives will likely serve you better. To wit, the Land Rover LR4 and Mercedes-Benz GL-Class offer roomier cabins with adult-friendly third rows, while the Acura MDX delivers more space and better gas-powered fuel economy at a lower price. The same could be said of the Infiniti QX60, which can also be had as a hybrid. Then, there's the BMW X5, which is closest in spirit to the Q7, but thoroughly updated for the 2014 model year.

If you find yourself coming back to the 2014 Audi Q7, though, we can't blame you, because even after all these years, it's still a pretty nice ride. There are certainly things that could be better, though, and we'd advise you to consider all your options before going with Audi's large crossover.