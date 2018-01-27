Used 2018 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me

1,270 listings
Q7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,270 listings
  • 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro

    16,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,890

    $2,934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    41,088 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,997

    $4,761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro

    15,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,170

    $4,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    27,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $39,999

    $3,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro

    50,141 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,995

    $4,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    27,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,998

    $3,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    31,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,901

    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    25,874 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $41,999

    $3,523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro

    41,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $41,500

    $5,972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    41,101 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,981

    $3,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    24,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,927

    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    80,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,880

    $4,467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    42,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,989

    $4,379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    24,023 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $43,170

    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    35,811 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,000

    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro

    20,472 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,800

    $2,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    38,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,988

    $3,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    62,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,995

    $3,253 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi Q7

Read recent reviews for the Audi Q7
Overall Consumer Rating
462 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 62 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (8%)
No spare tire???
Danny,01/27/2018
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I was going to place an order for a fully equipped Prestige Q7 but the night before, while going over the list of features, I discovered the Q7 is not equipped with a spare tire nor is there space to carry one . The next morning I called the tire dealer I generally use, Les Schwab Tires, and was told the 20” tires I was going to have the Q7 equipped would be a special order. The can of fix a flat and compressor, that is included in lieu of a spare, is only good for 1/4”, or smaller, puncture in the tread of the tire. The fix a flat goop is of no use on a side wall cut which is not an uncommon occurrence on an SUV especially one as capable off road as the Q7. The run flat tires have a recommended driving range of 50 miles. As I frequently travel in Central Nevada, Idaho and Wyoming, often outside of phone coverage, anyone familiar with these areas is aware that 50 miles is an inconsequential distance in many parts of the West. However if I were to be fortunate enough to be within miles of say Beatty Nevada what are the chances of finding a tire there that I could not find in Denver? The Q7 I was about to order was 93K which is too much to spend for a vehicle that could leave me stranded for something as simple as a flat tire.
Report abuse
