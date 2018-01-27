Used 2018 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me
- 16,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,890$2,934 Below Market
Audi Fletcher Jones - Costa Mesa / California
Audi Fletcher Jones presents this 2018 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium. Low miles, only 16,999! Have peace of mind knowing this is a 1-Owner, Southern California Audi. This Audi had a stout original MSRP of $55,675! This Q7 comes in a luxurious Night Black on Black and upgraded with the Audi MMI Navigation Plus package and 20 10-Spoke Wheels. This Q7 includes the added versatility of quattro all-wheel drive, and is perfect for weekend adventures to the mountains. Live out of the area? Contact us to discuss convenient delivery options. (949) 791-1500 UPGRADED EQUIPMENT: Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, 20 10-spoke wheels, Black cloth headliner, Audi MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch, Audi connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi connect CARE, Audi smartphone interface CONDITION: We offer the best cars in the country, at the best price. This vehicle has been meticulously inspected and reconditioned by factory trained technicians. Investing in state of the art facilities, tools and training, our technicians go above and beyond the expectations of your pre-owned vehicle purchase. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Audi courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, John Wayne Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Audi Fletcher Jones is located at 375 Bristol Street, in Costa Mesa California. As an authorized Audi dealer, we offer a large selection new and pre-owned vehicles. We likely have the vehicle you’ve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. If you live out of the area, ask us about our door-to-door delivery options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1AHAF7XJD006531
Stock: U2081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 41,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,997$4,761 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2018 Q7 PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, VISION PACKAGE, 20" 10-SPOKE WHEELS; 285/45 ALL-SEASON RUN-FLAT TIRES, VENITLATION PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, TOWING PACKAGE, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $61,885!! *ENJOY AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT PRIME & PLUS (6-MONTH SUBSCRIPTION), AUDI CONNECT CARE (LIMITED TIME SUBSCRIPTION), AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST W/ PRE SENSE REAR, POWER TILT/TELESCOPING STEERING COLUMN W/ MEMORY, HEATED AUTO-DIM POWER-FOLD EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/ MEMORY, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING PACKAGE, BOSE 3D SURROUND SOUND, AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, TOPVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS W/ FOUR-WAY POWER LUMBAR, SUNSHADES FOR REAR DOOR SIDE WINDOWS AND TAILGATE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND HEATED REAR SEATS, ALL-WEATHER BLACK RUBBER FLOOR MATS W/ Q7 LOGO, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PREWIRING, SEVEN PIN CONNECTOR FOR TOWING HITCH, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR W/ COMPASS, HEATED 8-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY AND 4-WAY LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT, PANORAMIC SUNROOF (2-PANEL) W/ ELECTRIC SUNSHADE, POWER TAILGATE, RAIN & LIGHT SENSOR, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE (W/ 3 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION), REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LHAF72JD002112
Stock: PJD002112
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro15,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,170$4,071 Below Market
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, XM RADIO, NAVIGATION, CARPLAY, 19 WHEELS With an Audi Certified pre-owned vehicle , you not only get an impressive CPO luxury vehicle, you also get the peace of mind that comes with an Audi backed limited warranty coverage. That means your Audi will have a solid backing. To put this into perspective, let's just say you have the desire to explore every last mile of the U.S. Interstate Highway System. With this kind of warranty behind you, there's no reason you couldn't do so in total confidence, especially knowing you can pull into any one of our dealerships across the country, should an unlikely mechanical issue arise. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1AHAF78JD012165
Stock: JD012165
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 27,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,999$3,076 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2521 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LAAF79JD022054
Stock: O306000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 50,141 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,995$4,986 Below Market
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Stand out in style in our One Owner 2018 Audi Q7 Prestige quattro that reaches new heights of performance and refinement in Graphite Gray Metallic! Powered by a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 333hp while paired with a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission for astonishing passing authority. You'll score near 24mpg on the open road with our All Wheel Drive while enjoying a satisfying driving experience tailored to your mood thanks to the Drive Select modes. Take on winding roads or even go off-road and know you can see 60mph in just 5.7 seconds. Make a bold statement with the commanding, sleek stance of our Q7 Prestige that's enhanced by xenon headlights, LED running lights, and unique 20-inch alloy wheels. With exceptional comfort for 7 passengers, the Prestige interior greets you with keyless ignition/entry, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, a prominent color driver information display, heated and cooled leather front seats with driver memory, and a rearview camera. Enjoy next-level connectivity with our Audi MMI infotainment featuring a central display, Bluetooth, smartphone integration, available WiFi hotspot, full-color navigation, fantastic upscale audio, available satellite radio, and more! A Top Safety Pick, this Audi Q7 lets you get to your destination with peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features including collision warning with automatic braking, parking sensors, advanced airbags, and stability/traction control. Boasting class-leading power, legendary quattro drive handling, a wealth of amenities, and head-turning style, this Q7 is certainly a smart choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VAAF72JD002642
Stock: 19121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 27,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,998$3,601 Below Market
CarMax Capital Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Raleigh / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LAAF73JD043241
Stock: 18423478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,901
Audi Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Audi Grapevine is excited to offer this 2018 Audi Q7 Premium Plus. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Audi Q7 Premium Plus is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Audi Q7, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LAAF73JD000261
Stock: JD000261
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 25,874 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$41,999$3,523 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium Plus Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Night Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Thank you for visiting another one of Audi South Orlando's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Audi Q7 Premium Plus with 25,867mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Audi Q7 Premium Plus defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi Q7 Premium Plus. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi Q7 Premium Plus is in a league of its own All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LAAF79JD022992
Stock: JD022992
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 41,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,500$5,972 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro Graphite Gray Metallic Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Sirius XM, Front Rear Heated Seats, Head-Up Display, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Wheels: 20' 10-Spoke-Star Design Bi-Color. quattro 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VAAF77JD002331
Stock: 000J9377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 41,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,981$3,537 Below Market
Audi Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland
Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3D Bose Surround Sound System, 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Paddles, 7 Pin Connector for Towing Hitch, ABS brakes, Audi Connect CARE, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Audi Smartphone Interface, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Black Rubber All-Weather Floor Mats (Set of 4), Cold Weather Package, Compass, Electric Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full LED Headlights, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Illuminated entry, LED Interior Lighting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Plus Package, Remote keyless entry, Topview Camera System, Towing Package, Traction control, Vision Package, Wheels: 20" 10-Spoke-Star Design Bi-Color. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Buy this Audi Certified Pre-Owned with peace of mind! It is still under NEW CAR WARRANTY 4yr/50,000 miles; PLUS an additional 1 yr / unlimited miles comprehensive-limited warranty for a total of up to 5 yr / unlimited mile coverage. With 24/7 Roadside Assistance, balance of the original 12 yr Corrosion Warranty, a complimentary service loaner, 24-hour customer service support, Carfax history report and Maryland State inspection. We perform a rigorous 300+ point Audi Certification and Inspection process, the most comprehensive in the industry. Every mechanical, electrical and safety system is checked to be in like new condition. *See Dealer For Details* *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LAAF75JD000519
Stock: WP0849
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 24,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,927
Audi South Austin - Austin / Texas
Come see this beautiful 2018 Q7 with only 24,820 miles! Audi Certified means 1-additional year of warranty & peace of mind. Superb Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Panoramic Roof, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, VENTILATION PACKAGE.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCERigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Complimentary Service Loaner, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service dateKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather SeatsOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE 3D Bose Surround Sound System, LED Interior Lighting Package, door insert, door inlay, contour, instrument panel contour and door pocket LED accents, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Audi Smartphone Interface, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, subscriptionWHY BUY FROM USAUDI SOUTH AUSTIN was the first dealership in the Austin area to be owned by the Hendrick Automotive Group and now the Only Back to Back Audi Magna Award Winning Dealer in Central Texas! We are excited to offer an exceptional buying experience with the Audi Brand and our ability to showcase a Large offering of Pre Owned vehicles. Come visit us in Austin's Newest Audi Showroom. Easy to get to, just off South IH35 Frontage Road on The Motor Mile.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LHAF70JD017613
Stock: L08288A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 80,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,880$4,467 Below Market
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE * ORIGINAL MSRP $64,175 * PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE ($4,000) -inc: 3D Bose Surround Sound System, LED Interior Lighting Package, door insert, door inlay, contour, instrument panel contour and door pocket LED accents, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Audi Smartphone Interface, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, 6 month trial subscription, Audi Connect CARE, limited time subscription, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, INRIX XD Traffic, Audi connect w/6 month trial subscription, Audi smartphone integration and MMI all-in-touch w/handwriting-recognition technology, Electric Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, memory * VISION PACKAGE ($2,000) AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, TOP VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM * COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ($650) HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND HEATED REAR SEATS, ALL-WEATHER BLACK RUBBER FLOOR MATS W/ Q7 LOGO * REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PRE-WIRING ($150) *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LAAF75JD003193
Stock: Z03193PX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 42,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,989$4,379 Below Market
Right 1 Auto - Huntersville / North Carolina
1-Owner 2017 Audi Q7 Premium Plus with Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Leather Interior, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Smartphone Integration with TouchPad, 3rd Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound, and much more! Please contact our internet department today to schedule your VIP appointment!All of our vehicles have been serviced and reconditioned in accordance with our stringent 138-point inspection process giving you piece of mind and making every qualified vehicle eligible for Right 1 Auto Certification. Please contact our internet department today to schedule your VIP appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LAAF7XJD001861
Stock: 001861P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 24,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,170
Crest INFINITI - Frisco / Texas
Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Graphite Gray Metallic. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus Come visit us at our new location in Frisco, TX at 121 and Legacy. Our new home defines the Crest Experience with luxurious waiting areas that feature full service Cafes with menus from our own Executive Chef and Baristas to make your favorite coffee. Or just come and practice your short game on either of our two Professional Golf Putting Greens. Come visit us for lunch anytime we look forward to seeing you. Thank you for viewing our vehicle. You can see more Premium Pre-Owned vehicles like this one at CrestCars.com. Crest Automotive Group proudly serving the following communities: Plano, Mckinney, Allen, Richardson, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Grapevine, Bedford, Hurst, Mesquite, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, Arlington, Coppell, Grand Prarie, Euless, Colleyville, Wylie, Lavon, Prosper, Denton, Murphey, Anna, Celina, Sherman, Southlake, Flowermound, DFW, Addison, Irving, Las Colinas, Garland, Aubrey, Oak Point, Corinth, University Park, Highland Park, Carrolton, Richardson, Melissa, Azle, Lake Dallas, Krum, Roanoke, Keller, Trophy Club, Farmers Branch. Haslet, Bedfprd. Euless, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Saginaw, Justin, Benbroook, White Settlement, Hudson Oaks, Weatherford, Crowley, Watauga, Cedar Hill, Desoto, Duncanville, Midlothian, Waxahachie, Mansfield, Red Oak, Lancaster, Ennis, Palmer, Balch Springs, Mesquite, Cleburne, Alvarado, Seagoville, Combine, Terrell, Rockwall, Sachase, Allen, The Colony, Pilot Point, Gainsville, Whitesboro, North Texas, Durant, Ardmore, Bridgeport, Decatur, Paris, Oklahoma, Greenville, Princeton, Farmersville, Lucas, Sanger, Heath, Springtown, Boyd, AlvorD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LAAF77JD048555
Stock: 73324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 35,811 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,000
Grapevine Ford Lincoln - Grapevine / Texas
At Grapevine Ford we have the best prices in DFW! We're are the #1 Ford Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Dallas. We just got this.. 2018 Audi Q7 Night Black 3.0T Premium Plus LEATHER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, Navigation / Navi / GPS, BLUETOOTH, Backup Camera / Rear view Camera / Backup Cam, HEATED SEATS, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. quattro 4D Sport Utility 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Grapevineâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LAAF74JD049856
Stock: TJD049856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 20,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,800$2,091 Below Market
Audi Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1AAAF78JD053853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,988$3,439 Below Market
US Motors - San Diego / California
**Our vehicles include a limited warranty. See dealer for more details. Dare to turn heads with our 2018 Audi Q7 Premium Plus quattro that reaches new heights of performance and refinement in Night Black! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 252hp while paired with a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission for astonishing passing authority. You'll score near 24mpg on the open road with our All Wheel Drive while enjoying a satisfying driving experience tailored to your mood thanks to the Drive Select modes. Go ahead - take on winding roads or even go off-road and know you can see 60mph in just 5.7 seconds. Make a bold statement with the commanding, sleek stance of our Q7 Premium that's enhanced by xenon headlights, LED running lights, and unique alloy wheels. With exceptional comfort for 7 passengers, the Premium Plus interior greets you with keyless ignition/entry, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, a prominent color driver information display, heated/ventilated leather front seats with driver memory, and a rearview camera. Enjoy next-level connectivity with our Audi MMI infotainment featuring a central display, Bluetooth, smartphone integration, available WiFi hotspot, full-color navigation, fantastic upscale BOSE audio, available satellite radio, and more! A Top Safety Pick, this Audi Q7 lets you get to your destination with peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features including collision warning with automatic braking, parking sensors, advanced airbags, and stability/traction control. Boasting class-leading power, legendary quattro drive handling, a wealth of amenities and head-turning style, this Q7 is certainly a smart choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LHAF74JD021843
Stock: 11760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 62,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,995$3,253 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Orca Black Metallic 4D Sport Utility Save yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LHAF76JD008270
Stock: 4874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
