Used 2018 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me

I was going to place an order for a fully equipped Prestige Q7 but the night before, while going over the list of features, I discovered the Q7 is not equipped with a spare tire nor is there space to carry one . The next morning I called the tire dealer I generally use, Les Schwab Tires, and was told the 20” tires I was going to have the Q7 equipped would be a special order. The can of fix a flat and compressor, that is included in lieu of a spare, is only good for 1/4”, or smaller, puncture in the tread of the tire. The fix a flat goop is of no use on a side wall cut which is not an uncommon occurrence on an SUV especially one as capable off road as the Q7. The run flat tires have a recommended driving range of 50 miles. As I frequently travel in Central Nevada, Idaho and Wyoming, often outside of phone coverage, anyone familiar with these areas is aware that 50 miles is an inconsequential distance in many parts of the West. However if I were to be fortunate enough to be within miles of say Beatty Nevada what are the chances of finding a tire there that I could not find in Denver? The Q7 I was about to order was 93K which is too much to spend for a vehicle that could leave me stranded for something as simple as a flat tire.

