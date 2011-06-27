Used 2013 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me
- $13,000Great Deal | $2,905 below market
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro123,698 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
REVERSE/BACKUP CAMERA--NAVIGATION--AWD/4X4--3RD ROW SEAT--DVD ENTERTAINMENT**WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTION Q7 S-LINE PRESTIGE HAS TO OFFER----SUNROOF------MONITOR--HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEAT--HEATED MIRRORS--MEMORY SEATING--AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3/SATELLITE--BACKUP/REVERSE SENSOR--MULTI-ZONE A/C--BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY--PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM --GRAY EXTERIOR and GRAY Leather interior .Features include--power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options Rear Window Defogger (4) 12V pwr outlets (4) bottle holders (4) tie-down eyelets w/luggage net 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD) 4-wheel vented disc brakes 5-MPH front/rear bumpers Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Backlit instrumentation -inc: tachometer speedometer fuel gauge coolant temp gauge digital clock w/date Child safety rear door locks Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking interior lighting on hazard warning lights on engine & fuel pump shut off Dual exhaust tips Dual front cupholders Front & rear footwell LED lighting Front & rear reading lights Front 2-stage airbags -inc: occupant detection Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags Front wipers -inc: rain sensor heated washer nozzles higher resting position in colder temps to prevent freezing Front/rear fog lights Front/rear side curtain airbags -inc: 3rd row protection HomeLink universal garage door opener Hydraulic brake assist Illuminated pwr glovebox -inc: valet lockout drink cooling air conditioning Illumination for interior door release handles & air vent controls Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers reinforced bumpers rigid occupant cell Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension Leather-wrapped shift knob LED tail lights Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Privacy glass Puddle lights Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column Pwr windows -inc: 2-stage button pwr retention pinch protection 1-touch up/down at all locations illuminated driver switch Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH) -inc: 2nd & 3rd row Removable cargo floor w/waterproof storage underneath Retractable cargo cover Seat belts -inc: 3-point pretensioners front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts front belt force limiters Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr steering Tire Pressure Monitoring System 3.0L TFSI supercharged V6 engine quattro permanent all-wheel drive system w/asymmetric/dynamic torque distribution Tool kit w/jack 18 x 6.5 temporary inflatable spare tire w/attached compressor Single frame grille in gloss black w/vertical chrome strips Lower bumper & door trim in body color paint S line front/rear bumpers & side valences Anodized aluminum roof rails Anodized aluminum window trim Rear wiper w/washer system Xenon plus automatic headlights Audi adaptive light Headlight washer Pwr folding auto dimming pwr adjustable heated outside mirrors -inc: passenger side tilt feature for parking in reverse w/LED turn signal repeaters driver side memory Bluetooth connectivity & streaming SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: (3) months complimentary service 12-way heated pwr front bucket ventilated seats -inc: 4-way pwr lumbar adjustment adjustable head restraints 40/20/40 split-folding 2nd row seat w/adjustable recline 50/50 split-folding 3rd row seat -inc: 1-action lowering from rear dual cupholders collapsible outboard headrests Driver seat memory Net map pockets on front seatbacks Rear center armrest -inc: dual cupholders S line door sills Digital trip odometer Alu-optic air vents Storage net in passenger footwell Manual window shades for rear doors & tailgate Electronic stabilization program -inc: electronic differential lock (EDL) traction control (ASR) off-road mode w/hill descent assist roll-over mitigation LED daytime running lights Audi side assist
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFE9DD004756
Stock: I5EL98U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$17,862Great Deal | $1,292 below market
2013 Audi Q7 TDI Prestige quattro98,148 milesDelivery available*
Mastria Cadillac - Raynham / Massachusetts
*AWD!* *Navigation System!* *Panoramic Moonroof!* *Leather Interior with Heated and Ventilated Front Seats!* *Bose Audio System!* *Backup Camera!* *Pushbutton Start!* *Power Liftgate!* *Rear Window Shades!* *Four-Zone Climate Control!* *Xenon Headlights!* *Bluetooth!* *Only 98K Miles!* *Clean CARFAX!* The Audi Q7 is the flagship of the automakers SUV lineup. Featuring a powerful supercharged V6 engine or an economical diesel engine, a suitably luxurious interior and an exterior design that is not only upscale but athletic looking. On the road, the Q7 drives how you'd expect a large German SUV to drive with excellent steering feedback and surprisingly capable handling for its size. The long wheelbase allows for a smooth ride even with the 20-inch wheels. The interior is constructed of high quality materials and fit and finish is top notch. Overall, the Q7 represents a tremendous value in the preowned market for those searching for a premium 3-row SUV. Welcome to Mastria Buick Cadillac GMC, CALL or click TODAY to make sure it's still here and to schedule your no-hassle test drive to find out if it's the right car for you! We are your award winning, Mark of Excellence dealer that pays top dollar for all trades. Ask our certified professional team any questions that come to mind. On top of this, our entire inventory undergoes an intensive MASTRIA CERTIFICATION program based on our 161 POINT INSPECTION. Shop SMART, Mastria SMART at Mastria Buick Cadillac GMC, Southeastern Massachusetts largest Buick Cadillac GMC dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 TDI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VMAFE8DD011811
Stock: SG0129A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $18,598Great Deal | $2,669 below market
2013 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro86,988 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMBFE8DD012616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,495
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro94,343 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE1DD011146
Stock: T06423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,499
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro108,302 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoSource Lindon - Lindon / Utah
**3rd ROW SEATS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, NAVIGATION / GPS, **LEATHER SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, POWER SEAT(S), ALLOY WHEELS, XM RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.Awards:* Ward's 10 Best Engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGBFE5DD016744
Stock: TBFB2162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $14,500Good Deal | $2,703 below market
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro102,257 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Hills Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
PANORAMIC ROOF NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA ALLOY WHEELS KEY LESS ENTRY HEATED SEATS SUPERCHARGER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE8DD010706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,995
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro63,374 milesDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2013 Audi Q7 4dr quattro 4dr 3.0T Premium Plus features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Daytona Gray Pearl Effect with a Beige Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE0DD001062
Stock: 001062W7182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2018
- $16,788Good Deal
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro92,333 milesDelivery available*
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
This 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus is proudly offered by Maxwell Ford This 2013 Audi Q7 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. The Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus's pristine good looks were combined with the Audi high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. The Q7 3.0T Premium Plus has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 92,300mi put on this Audi. More information about the 2013 Audi Q7: The Q7 packs a lot of safety and luxury features into a large SUV. It's longer than almost any other luxury SUV, with lots of room for seven passengers in comfy leather seats. The NHTSA bestowed a 5-star crash-test rating on the Q7, and the IIHS granted it Top Safety Pick status. Opting for the TDI clean diesel engine adds extra value in the form of fuel economy, with estimates of 19 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. This model sets itself apart with excellent handling, Excellent multimedia interface, luxurious interior amenities, and two new, more efficient gasoline engines, available TDI clean diesel engine option
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE3DD016705
Stock: DD016705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $19,500
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro61,820 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Unisell Auto - Omaha / Nebraska
This 2013 Audi Q7 4dr quattro 4dr 3.0T S line Prestige features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 402-933-9577 or daler@unisellauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFE4DD005345
Stock: KARIM-Q7
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- Price Drop$15,995Good Deal | $3,123 below market
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro68,553 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classic Motorcars - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE4DD012498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,999Fair Deal
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro68,168 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas
Technology Pkg S Line Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Daytona Gray Pearl Effect This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Katy 's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige with 68,168mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Q7 3.0T S line Prestige doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Audi marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige. When the Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Audi Q7. A rare find these days. More information about the 2013 Audi Q7: The Q7 packs a lot of safety and luxury features into a large SUV. It's longer than almost any other luxury SUV, with lots of room for seven passengers in comfy leather seats. The NHTSA bestowed a 5-star crash-test rating on the Q7, and the IIHS granted it "Top Safety Pick" status. Opting for the TDI clean diesel engine adds extra value in the form of fuel economy, with estimates of 19 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. This model sets itself apart with excellent handling, Excellent multimedia interface, luxurious interior amenities, and two new, more efficient gasoline engines, available TDI clean diesel engine option All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFE8DD000178
Stock: DD000178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $14,969Fair Deal | $707 below market
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro97,092 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Subaru Pacific - Hawthorne / California
LUXURY FOR LESS!, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHCAwards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFEXDD008925
Stock: S7747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- $17,500Fair Deal | $489 below market
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro89,866 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woody Buick GMC - Naperville / Illinois
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro quattro Q7 3.0T Premium quattro, 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC, quattro. 16/22 City/Highway MPGWoody Buick GMC helps keep Chicagoland moving! We are a family-owned and operated dealership conveniently located at the corner of Ogden & Aurora Ave in Naperville with the largest Buick and GMC inventory around. If you're in the neighborhood, stop by to say hello! Woody will be standing in the showroom with his checkbook ready to give you top dollar for your trade-in. Our philosophy is: If you have a trade, you have a deal! Valet Service provides complimentary pick up and drop off of loaner vehicles, and a service department open until midnight enjoyed by customers from the cities of Naperville, Aurora, Downers Grove, Lisle, Saint Charles, Plainfield, Oswego and Montgomery, as well as Chicago and the surrounding communities.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE0DD014135
Stock: GN8159B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $18,499Good Deal | $725 below market
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro88,596 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Amazing Luxury Cars - Marietta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFE0DD011336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,457Fair Deal
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro93,654 milesDelivery available*
Emich Volkswagen - Denver / Colorado
Equipped with: 3-Panel Panorama Sunroof, 6-Step Heated Front Bucket Seats, 6-Step Heated Rear Seats, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated 4-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Recent Arrival!Awards: * Ward's 10 Best EnginesDenver, Aurora, Littleton, Lakewood, Boulder, Colorado Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE7DD017162
Stock: T017162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- Price Drop$13,989Fair Deal | $302 below market
2013 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro121,789 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Worden-Martin Buick GMC - Savoy / Illinois
NO HAGGLE BEST PRICE DEALER ! This vehicle is part of our Budget Row Collecton, These cars sell quickly, hurry in for a test drive, All cars in the Budget Row are sold AS-IS with no implied or expressed warranty, Call us at 217-356-0303. 2013 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Premium Plus quattro quattro 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 TDI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic Gray 19/28 City/Highway MPG We are Central Illinois low pressure high volume real time market based pricing Dealer. We have more inventory so we can offer more selection and volume discounts. We now offer a wide selection of Certified vehicles. Our Service Department and Collision Center offer many types of repairs. Our Finance Department can provide Special Financing for all types of Credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE6DD009417
Stock: P2986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $18,641Fair Deal
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro83,889 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Clean CarFax with good service history, AWD Quattro, Prestige, Cold weather and Towing PKGS with many options, 310hp Supercharged V6 engine, Navigation System, Blind Spot monitoring, 3rd Row seating, Rearview camera, Panorama glass roof, Heated & Cooled front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated sport steering wheel, HID Headlights, Power folding mirrors, 19" 5- Spoke Design Wheels, Power liftgate, Parking sensors and Advance key system. These are just some of the reasons to buy this Q7.Performance, Confident handling, Luxury, Cool electronics & German engineering makes this Audi very desirable SUV to own.Nice and clean inside & out, originally it sold for $62,495 (MSRP in glove box) this gently driven Q7 presents a great value today. Plus, it comes with:-Free! clean CarFax report.-Quattro - All Wheel Drive for safe year around driving.-4 wheel ABS, Traction control, many airbags.-Bluetooth smart phone connectivity, Bose Sound. -Fun smooth and powerful to drive.-With only 83,888 miles it was serviced, mechanic inspected and certified for additional four-year optional Bumper to Bumper extended service contract.-Call for more information & a test drive.-We offer a full spectrum of finance options low rates and terms up to 72 months. Yes, we do take trades.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFE0DD001647
Stock: C2106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- $17,989
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro87,641 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Michael's Motor Company - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2013 Audi Q7 4dr 2013 AUDI Q7, AWD, PREMIUM PLUS, LOADED features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Orca Black Metallic with a Cardamom Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2013 AUDI Q7 ALL WHEEL DRIVE PREMIIUM PLUS LOADED LEATHER NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS PANO SUNROOF CALL US TODAY - Non-Smoker, This Audi is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE9DD017020
Stock: 69986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020