Vehicle overview

On outward appearances, the 2012 Audi Q7 is big: as big as most full-size SUVs, actually, along with an equally imposing 5,500-pound curb weight. The natural assumption would be that the bloated dimensions would at least deliver an abundance of passenger space and useful cargo capacity, but you'd be wrong. Inside, the Q7 isn't nearly as accommodating as its competition in terms of interior volume.

But that's not to say the Audi Q7 suffers from cramped quarters. At least in the first two seating rows, adults will likely enjoy plenty of space, and those passengers will also be treated to one of the nicest cabins in the segment. It's only when you try to shoehorn an adult-sized passenger into the child-sized back row or try to haul many bulky items that the Q7 begins to show its weakness.

The Q7's strengths, as with most Audis, lie with its road-going prowess. With three available engine choices to suit your tastes and the added confidence of standard all-wheel drive, the Q7 still manages to keep most drivers satisfied. For some, these driving dynamics might be well worth the sacrifices in space. Then again, Audi's smaller Q5 might be a smarter choice if passenger and cargo capacity isn't a priority.

If space is a deal breaker, rivals like the Cadillac Escalade, Land Rover LR4 or Mercedes-Benz GL-Class might be better suited to your needs. All of these alternatives will provide more comfortable third-row seating and greater cargo capabilities. But if you do happen to fall into that Goldilocks zone of needing a five-passenger luxury hauler that can fit two more kids on rare occasions, the 2012 Audi Q7 could still be worth consideration.