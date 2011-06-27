  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
2012 Audi Q7 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Well-crafted interior
  • Autobahn-bred high-speed stability
  • available diesel engine.
  • Cramped third-row seat
  • limited maximum cargo capacity
  • hefty vehicle weight
  • no DVD entertainment system available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its large size, the 2012 Audi Q7 is actually short on interior space when compared to the competition. It is well crafted, though, and a superior long-distance road tripper, at least for passengers in the first two rows.

Vehicle overview

On outward appearances, the 2012 Audi Q7 is big: as big as most full-size SUVs, actually, along with an equally imposing 5,500-pound curb weight. The natural assumption would be that the bloated dimensions would at least deliver an abundance of passenger space and useful cargo capacity, but you'd be wrong. Inside, the Q7 isn't nearly as accommodating as its competition in terms of interior volume.

But that's not to say the Audi Q7 suffers from cramped quarters. At least in the first two seating rows, adults will likely enjoy plenty of space, and those passengers will also be treated to one of the nicest cabins in the segment. It's only when you try to shoehorn an adult-sized passenger into the child-sized back row or try to haul many bulky items that the Q7 begins to show its weakness.

The Q7's strengths, as with most Audis, lie with its road-going prowess. With three available engine choices to suit your tastes and the added confidence of standard all-wheel drive, the Q7 still manages to keep most drivers satisfied. For some, these driving dynamics might be well worth the sacrifices in space. Then again, Audi's smaller Q5 might be a smarter choice if passenger and cargo capacity isn't a priority.

If space is a deal breaker, rivals like the Cadillac Escalade, Land Rover LR4 or Mercedes-Benz GL-Class might be better suited to your needs. All of these alternatives will provide more comfortable third-row seating and greater cargo capabilities. But if you do happen to fall into that Goldilocks zone of needing a five-passenger luxury hauler that can fit two more kids on rare occasions, the 2012 Audi Q7 could still be worth consideration.

2012 Audi Q7 models

The 2012 Audi Q7 is a full-size seven-passenger luxury SUV. It is available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trims, with slight differences based on whether you opt for the TDI or 3.0T engines.

The Premium comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, roof rails, a power liftgate (with programmable opening angle), automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated 12-way power front seats and leather upholstery. Other standard features include a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) and an 11-speaker sound system with console-mounted six-CD changer, in-dash single-CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface. The TDI Premium gets 19-inch wheels and additional exterior chrome trim.

The Q7 Premium Plus gains adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights, a panoramic sunroof (optional on Premium), a rearview camera, front parking sensors, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, driver memory functions, a navigation system (optional on Premium) and a Bose surround-sound system with HD radio and DVD audio capability. The Warm Weather package adds a deep-tint panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control and manual sunshades for the rear doors and tailgate.

The TDI Prestige adds 20-inch wheels (optional on Premium Plus), cornering lights, keyless ignition/entry, a blind-spot warning system, power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ventilated front seats and the Warm Weather package. The 3.0T S line Prestige adds those extra items, plus a more powerful supercharged V6 than the other 3.0T trims, different 20-inch wheels, headlight washers and special S line exterior trim and styling flourishes. The S line items are available on the TDI Prestige in an option package. Other options for both Prestige trims include an adaptive air suspension, 21-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system and an S line package that adds special interior trim.

Optional on all trims are rear side airbags, a Towing package and a Cold Weather package, which adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Audi Q7 receives a modest 8-horsepower increase for the base 3.0T engine. Otherwise, it returns unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium and Premium Plus is a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 that produces 280 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The 3.0T S line increases power output to 333 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, a 3.0T Premium went from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds -- an average time for this segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy for both versions of the 3.0T is 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined.

The 2012 Audi Q7 TDI is powered by a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 that produces 225 hp and a robust 406 lb-ft of torque. In performance testing, this engine brought the Q7 from zero to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds. Fuel economy is estimated to be 17/25/20.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 Audi Q7 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. A rearview camera is standard on Premium Plus and Prestige trims, while a blind-spot warning system is standard on the Prestige. Second-row side airbags are optional on all trims.

In Edmunds brake testing, both the Q7 3.0T and TDI came to a stop from 60 mph in 132 feet, which is long for SUVs in this class. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Q7 the highest rating of "Good" in both the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

Although the 2012 Audi Q7 features full-time all-wheel drive, it is not well suited for off-road excursions. Instead, the Quattro system is more at home supplying ample grip on slippery pavement or enhancing cornering prowess. The Q7's large dimensions and ponderous weight put a damper on maneuverability, particularly in tight parking spaces, but the available rearview camera eliminates much of the guesswork. Opting for the Prestige trim's air suspension broadens the Q7's appeal, as the driver can select a more luxurious or athletic setting.

The base 3.0T engine will likely suffice for a vast majority of drivers, while the more powerful S line delivers V8-like power without the fuel economy penalty. Our pick remains the TDI turbodiesel, with its prodigious torque and favorable fuel consumption.

Interior

As is the case with nearly all Audis, the 2012 Audi Q7's interior receives high marks for its understated design and use of top-notch materials. The dash is clearly built around the driver, and controls are fairly easy to operate with some practice.

In terms of comfort, adult-sized passengers will be well accommodated in the first two rows. The third row, however, is suitable only for smaller children; most rivals provide quite a bit more space. Furthermore, cargo space falls short of the competition, with only 72.5 cubic feet of space with the second and third rows folded flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Audi Q7.

5(72%)
4(14%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Really impressed....Love my Q7
audifan2011,05/06/2012
I thought I'd wait until I hit around 1 year before I left a review. It's been about 1 year since I bought my Q7 TDI and I thought I'd share my thoughts on it. I've been very happy with the Q7. Originally I wasn't planning on going with the TDI but the dealership happened to have one in stock on their showroom floor and it had all the features that I wanted. It would have taken about 2 months to custom order one so I decided to go with the TDI even though it was more expensive.
New to 35K review
boyracer3,01/21/2013
Phenominal vehicle. The engine delights me still. Lots of torque, feels sporty despite its size. 7000 lb towing capacity, seats 7 and will get 32 mpg on the highway. There's a 400 mile stretch of desert through AZ and NM where I've done this twice! Gets almost as good mileage, in town, as my A8 gets on the highway. love the wifi hotspot, thought it was a silly gimmick, but my wife uses it with the iPad often. Wifi is tmobile so coverage isn't great but it's great for looking at restaurant reviews and researching hotels etc. Love the google driven Nav. The satellite overview makes exploring easier and adds visual interest. Makes driving at night and in the rain more engaging.
Audi Q7 PRESTIGE S-LINE
Jake from StateFarm,01/23/2016
3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This vehicle has one of the best factory stereo systems I have ever heard. The original owner paid for the $6300.00 optional Bang & Olsen 14 speaker, 1000 watt digital amp system. The front dash speakers both raise up out of the dash for proper staging and clarity. All of the speakers have aluminum grilles and sound amazing no matter what type of music you prefer. The vehicle has the 295/35/21 in tires mounted on 21×10in wheels that give the vehicleft an aggressive stance and look. I love the vehicle but my wife wants something smaller. We are considering the 2016 BMW M4 M edition and the Audi SQ5 S-Line. I wish this vehicle was mine but I bought it for my wife and she wants to trade it towards something smaller.
Amazing
analyzthis02,07/31/2011
It is beautiful, fast (I'm gonna get a ticket... I can just tell), quiet- the only thing I can hear is the 1,000 watt B and O system that puts music into your soul, advanced technology- that will take me years to figure out... have I mentioned it is a head turning German engineered machine?
See all 7 reviews of the 2012 Audi Q7
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 4920 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
225 hp @ 3750 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2012 Audi Q7 Overview

The Used 2012 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV, Q7 Diesel. Available styles include 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Audi Q7?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Audi Q7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro is priced between $15,703 and$20,745 with odometer readings between 70244 and97405 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro is priced between $17,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 76495 and86582 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Audi Q7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Audi Q7 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2012 Q7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,703 and mileage as low as 70244 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Audi Q7.

Can't find a used 2012 Audi Q7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi Q7 for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,482.

Find a used Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,244.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi Q7 for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,104.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,901.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Audi Q7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

