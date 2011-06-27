  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q7
  4. Used 2007 Audi Q7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(87)
Appraise this car

2007 Audi Q7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sport-oriented handling on models with the adjustable air suspension, advanced luxury and safety features, high-quality interior design and craftsmanship.
  • Hefty curb weight dulls acceleration and saps fuel economy, can't get a rear DVD entertainment system from the factory.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Audi Q7 for Sale
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$1,979 - $3,011
Used Q7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

An impressive collection of premium features and a sharp interior design make the 2007 Audi Q7 a solid choice for those desiring a seven-passenger luxury SUV.

Vehicle overview

The luxury SUV segment has existed for about 10 years now. It's been a party for automakers and consumers alike. And just when there are signs that the good times are starting to slow down a bit, Audi shows up with its first SUV, the Q7. Considering the stakes, one would hope that Audi thought to bring more than just the equivalent of a bag of discount tortilla chips and some plastic cups.

The design brief for the 2007 Audi Q7 is familiar. Like the Volkswagen Touareg and Porsche Cayenne -- vehicles with which the Q7 shares some mechanical similarity -- this is a crossover SUV, which means its underlying architecture is car-based for better on-road performance and comfort. It also has a V6 or V8 for power, can seat up to seven passengers and will no doubt look very shiny and prestigious in the company parking lot. Seen it all before, right? Well, sort of. Dig a bit deeper and you'll find that the Audi Q7 does have some distinctive attributes and features that should make it worth your SUV shopping attention.

Compared to its VW sibling, the Q7 is about the same width but rides on an extended wheelbase. Overall length is plus 13 inches in the Q7's favor, and it's been put to use to provide a third-row seat. Audi is offering the Q7 with a traditional suspension with steel springs and an optional air spring system with electronically controlled dampers. The Touareg can also be equipped with an air suspension, but the Q7 is tuned for better handling and steering response. Furthering the Q7's distinctiveness is Audi signature styling, an advanced adaptive cruise control system, a blind-spot monitoring feature and a huge sunroof.

Overall, the 2007 Audi Q7 is very impressive and we highly recommend it. Its collection of luxury features, its versatile interior and its agile handling make it ideal for family-oriented daily use and long-distance drives. It will also do fine for light off-roading, though anything more will be a challenge given the SUV's lack of low-range gearing, meaty tires or a mechanical rear-differential lock. Consumers serious about off-road use would probably be better off with a Lexus GX 470. A truer competitor for the Q7 will be the all-new 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which also boasts an available third-row seat, V8 power and many similar features.

2007 Audi Q7 models

The Audi Q7 is a luxury crossover SUV that can seat up to seven passengers (third row seating is standard on the V8, optional on the V6 model). For now, there are two styles available: base and Premium. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, adaptive bi-HID headlights, a power rear liftgate, automatic dual-zone climate control, Audi's MMI control interface and a Bose audio system with an in-dash six-CD player. Leather upholstery, three rows of seating with a second-row bench, power front seats and a memory function for the driver seat are also included. The Premium adds 19-inch wheels, a navigation system, park assist with a rearview camera, a large three-panel sunroof, heated front and rear seats, second-row captains' chairs, an additional rear air conditioning unit and satellite radio. An optional "S line" package adds sport seats, unique front and rear fascias and 21-inch alloys wearing performance tires. Most of the Premium features can also be ordered individually on the base Q7. Other standalone options include an air suspension system, 20-inch wheels and advanced adaptive cruise control.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Audi Q7 is an all-new luxury SUV. Highlights include car-based unit-body construction, high-quality interior materials, available seven-passenger seating and advanced luxury and safety features. Audi is releasing the V8-powered Q7 in the spring of 2006 and will follow up with the V6 style later in the year.

Performance & mpg

Underneath the hood is either a 3.6-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 266 pound-feet of torque) or 4.2-liter V8 (350 hp and 325 lb-ft). Both engines are equipped with the latest engine technologies, including direct fuel injection. A six-speed transmission with manual-shift control is standard on both. All Q7s come with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system. Although the power plants are certainly strong, the Q7's considerable weight of 5,000-plus pounds blunts performance. Expect a 0-60 mph time of about 8 seconds for the V8 and about 10 seconds for the V6. Properly equipped, the Q7 can tow 6,600 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes with brake assist, a stability control system with hill descent control and rollover detection, tire-pressure monitoring, side curtain airbags for all outboard passengers and front-seat side airbags. Seat-mounted side airbags for the second row are optional. Also optional is Audi's Side Assist. This feature notifies the Q7's driver when other motorists have entered the vehicle's blind spots by lighting up yellow LEDs in the exterior mirror housings.

Driving

On-road performance is the Q7's specialty. Hard on the throttle, the V8 engine emits a satisfying growl and revs cleanly to redline. Traction is always on hand thanks to the all-wheel-drive system. Acceleration is not particularly impressive, however, nor is fuel economy. Blame the vehicle's 5,300-pound base curb weight. More likable is the handling on Q7s equipped with the adaptive air suspension. The driver can select from three main suspension modes. Placed in "Dynamic" mode, the vehicle can be hustled easily on a curvy road.

Interior

The Audi Q7's interior is notable for its high-quality construction and materials. Much of the dash layout is similar to that of the A6 sedan, and Audi's Multi-Media Interface (MMI) is standard. The Q7 has three rows of seating and accommodates six or seven passengers, depending on what is specified for the second row. As with many vehicles of this type, the third-row seat is cramped and useful for children only. With the second and third rows folded flat, the Q7 can hold 88 cubic feet of cargo, which is more than what's available from most five-passenger SUVs and competitive with other large luxury SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Audi Q7.

5(66%)
4(15%)
3(16%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.4
87 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 87 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A big lemon I want to love.
Rich Argentieri,04/18/2016
4.2 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
Let me start out by saying that we absolutely love the look and performance of this vehicle.... when it's working. The electrical system in this car is complete junk. We have had repeated issues with the keyless entry, keyless ignition, rear gate closure, trailer electrical (lights won't work), air suspension, window switches, and now the HVAC fan motor is squeaking. Each trip to the dealer averages $1,200-$1,500 for repairs. Both Maplewood Audi and Audi of Minneapolis have the most lackluster service departments (they are owned by the same company, so if you're in the Twin Cities you're S.O.L.). I want to state again, that my wife and I love our Q7 when it's working. However, the service costs are obscene. Also, I have a 2014 Porsche Cayenne and I'm starting to have the same electrical/sensor gremlins creeping in. The only thing that makes it tolerable is that our Cayenne is under warranty, but it still sucks to drop it off for maintenance every 5,000-10,000 miles because a sensor or system is malfunctioning. I think we are going to avoid products from Volkswagen Group until they shape up on the electrical front.
Great car with unfortunate design flaws
Leaking Audi,12/05/2010
All cars have + & -; from a high end luxury SUV you expect mostly +. That's the case. My problem was leaking draining tubes resulting in water in the front passenger well and in the back, invisibly in the area with the unprotected amplifier, MMI, GPS units. Result: all failed + battery drained. Cost:$3,500 (not covered by warranty). That's the most disturbing part to me: this car has been maintained by Audi as recommended but I still end up with a problem I could not avoid. This is not compatible with the premium price you pay for a Q7, you expect peace of mind. Moreover it is a known problem since Audi/VW lost a class action suit on this problem. Details at LeakingAudi website and Twitter.
Worth the wait
jim,11/21/2006
We ordered our S-line Q7 in August... well worth the wait! The driving experience is everything we expected and more. The motor sounds authoritative and has plenty of power. Seating is comfortable with plenty of head room for the tall ones. Third row seat is designated for small passengers on short trips. Once we became familiar with the MMI and other options they were very user friendly and worth the time to learn. We live in a warm climate and had solar tint installed on the sunroof which helps with reflective heat. Learned the battery is under the drivers seat and will need to take to dealer to get battery replaced. Why? (Bummer). Overall great ride and meets our expectations on all fronts.
Lasting quality through the years!
cosicoop5,03/01/2014
3.6 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I have I had my Q7 for 11 years and loved it since day one. This is the only car I have kept for this length of time in my life and the reason is, it never disappoints. For a family of 5 it has been a great traveling car and very comfortable and convenient for every day carpooling and regular use. No major problems popped up along the way, just the usual...squeaking breaks, break replacement a few times, tire replacement 3 times and leather cracking in the driver's seat base (which grew to 5 inches long) and passenger seat. Check-ups and other service visits usually end up over $500 a piece, but overall the car has been wonderful to have, reliable and very comfortable. I have loved owning an Audi so much that I, reluctantly moved on to a Q5, which I really enjoy. I have never enjoyed owning a car as much as having my Q7! One thing I would have done differently, is that if I had known we were going to keep it as long as we did I would have purchased an extended warranty, it would have eventually paid for itself....lesson learned. OVERALL GREAT CAR!!
See all 87 reviews of the 2007 Audi Q7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Audi Q7 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Audi Q7
More About This Model

For the lazy automotive writer, it would be tempting to label the 2007 Audi Q7 as another "me, too!" luxury SUV, plug in a clichéd "Q Ship" headline and retire to the local bar for 5 o'clock happy-hour wings.

After all, Audi is pretty much the last luxury automaker to offer an SUV (Jaguar is now the lone holdout), and the Q7 is built at the same facility that produces the Porsche Cayenne and Volkswagen Touareg. But Audi officials are quick to point out that the Q7 shares only a small percentage of its parts with its relatives.

Audi's engineers and designers also strived to make the Q7 distinct and provide it with some truly innovative features. In regards to nomenclature, "Q" has been designated for all future Audi SUV-related products and "7" refers to the SUV's approximate positioning between the A6 and A8 sedans.

Another crossover
The Q7 is what we would describe as a crossover SUV, with a unibody structure for stiffness and crashworthiness. Compared to the Touareg, the Q7 is about the same width but rides on an extended wheelbase and is 13 inches longer. And as is typically the case with SUVs, the growth spurt has been utilized to provide room for an optional third-row seat.

Its suspension is fully independent and features a double-wishbone design at every corner. Up front, the wishbones are made from aluminum to reduce unsprung weight. Audi is offering the Q7 with a traditional steel spring setup or an optional air spring system with electronically controlled dampers.

Between the two, the air suspension is the one to get all geeked up over. The driver can select different modes for specialized on-road or off-road performance. At high speeds, the system lowers the Q7's ride height to reduce its center of gravity and aerodynamic drag. Off-road, the ride height elevates to improve body clearance.

In addition, damper operation is tied into the different modes, and body roll is actively monitored and minimized during cornering through the control of damping force. Compared to an air suspension-equipped Touareg, the Q7 is more on-road-oriented and trades some maximum ground clearance for better handling dynamics.

In terms of handling, the air suspension-equipped and V8-powered Q7 we drove was surprisingly competent given its weight. On curvy roads, the SUV was secure and exhibited minimal body motions. In fact, we had a niggling feeling that a few drivers might find the Q7's ride quality to be a bit too sporty for normal driving.

We also took the Q7 on a dirt road. The road, alas, was a bit of a disappointment, as it provided the opportunity to kick up huge clouds of dust and do World Rally Championship navigator imitations but not much in the way of testing ground clearance. Then again, we don't expect Q7 owners to do much more off-roading than this, as the Q7 is not meant to be a serious boulder-bashing machine.

RS4-related V8 and plenty of features
To get the Q7's not-so-insubstantial weight of 2.5 tons moving, there are two engines available. The larger of the two, and the one that will be in all North American Q7s to start out with, is a new 4.2-liter V8. Related to the engine in the RS4 high-performance sedan, it features direct fuel injection, a new two-stage variable intake manifold and modifications to improve lubrication during off-road situations. Audi rates it at 350 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and a maximum of 325 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm.

As a reduced-cost alternative, a 3.6-liter V6 will become available in the second half of 2006. It's the same engine used in the 2006 Touareg and is rated at 280 hp at 6,200 rpm and 265 lb-ft of torque from 2,500 rpm to 5,000 rpm.

For both engines, power is channeled through a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission to all four wheels. In this particular application of Audi's quattro system, the normal front-to-rear torque split is 42-to-58.

Acceleration is on par for a luxury crossover SUV. Official 0-to-62-mph acceleration times are 7 seconds for the V8 Q7 and 8.2 seconds for the V6. For comparison, Mercedes-Benz lists a 0-to-60-mph time of 6.7 seconds for the 2006 ML500. The last BMW X5 4.4i we tested hit 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. Audi also says the Q7 can tow 6,600 pounds when properly equipped, which is considerably more than the 3,500-pound limit for the Cadillac SRX and Infiniti FX45.

Carlike interior
On the inside, the Q7's dash layout is similar to the one in the A6. Audi's Multi-Media Interface (MMI), which features a console-mounted controller that allows the driver to adjust and select many of the car's features, is standard. MMI options are viewed on both the center stack's main screen and on the smaller screen in the gauge cluster. And as is the case with all modern Audis, the quality of the interior materials and detailing is extremely high.

As mentioned earlier, the Q7 can be had with a third-row seat, which bumps maximum occupancy to seven. The seats in the second row can be adjusted fore and aft and have a recline feature. Seating in the third row, as one might expect, is rather tight in terms of headroom for adults. Dropping the second and third rows for a flat load floor reveals 88 cubic feet of cargo space. A BMW X5 tops out at 69 cubic feet.

Unexpected extras
Most of the typical luxury and safety features expected on this class of vehicle are either standard or optional. The Q7 also boasts three special options not found on the typical SUV: an extended sunroof, an advanced adaptive cruise control system and Side Assist.

The three-section panorama sunroof extends nearly the entire length of the roof. Adaptive cruise control (ACC) uses radar to monitor and maintain the Q7's position in traffic and, in certain situations, can even bring the Q7 to a complete stop without any input from the driver. Also associated with ACC is a two-stage warning system that alerts the driver when a vehicle ahead has braked suddenly. Side Assist is another driver aid. It also utilizes radar but in this case notifies the Q7's driver when other motorists have entered the vehicle's blind spots by lighting up yellow LEDs in the exterior mirror housings.

Sort of like sending payments through online banking, both ACC and Side Assist require a bit of faith that they are working properly. Caught in heavy highway traffic, we turned on the ACC system. Though we will certainly assess it more thoroughly in a full road test, our initial observations confirmed that it does indeed work as advertised. Side Assist will probably be more useful for Q7 owners on a daily basis. It minimizes the need to turn one's head for lane checks and should help drivers who don't position the Q7's mirrors properly.

A competitive crossover SUV
Overall, we're impressed with the Q7. Certainly, there are many choices available for luxury SUVs these days. For buyers interested in the crossover type, the 2007 Audi Q7 should be one to check out. Its interior is top-notch, its feature content is attractive and its handling is vastly better than traditional seven-passenger SUVs.

Pricing for the V8 is set to start at $49,900, which pits the Q7 directly against the Mercedes-Benz M-Class and the next generation of BMW's X5. Only a comparison test will give us a winner out of that trio but for now the Audi Q7 has proved that it's more than just a "me, too!" SUV.

Used 2007 Audi Q7 Overview

The Used 2007 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV. Available styles include 4.2 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), 3.6 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4.2 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and 3.6 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Audi Q7?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Audi Q7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Audi Q7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Audi Q7.

Can't find a used 2007 Audi Q7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi Q7 for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,345.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,937.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi Q7 for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,112.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,117.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Audi Q7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi Q7 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Audi Q7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles