  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q7
  4. 2021 Audi Q7

2021 Audi Q7

MSRP from $54,950 - $72,000
Audi Q7 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Audi Q7 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV Front Badge. Black Optic Package Shown.
Audi Q7 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV Exterior
Audi Q7 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV Exterior. Black Optic Package Shown.
Audi Q7 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV Exterior. Black Optic Package Shown.
+24
MSRP$54,950
Edmunds suggests you pay$57,574
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
6 for sale near you
Save as much as $3,218 with Edmunds

2021 Audi Q7 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Also Consider
Ad
2021 Volvo XC60
250 Horsepower
2021 Volvo XC60
Driven by Safety
VolvoCars.us
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Q7 lease offers
2021 Audi Q7 price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi Q7.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Audi Q7
    2018
    2017
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007

    Features & Specs

    Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$54,950
    MPG 19 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$57,200
    MPG 19 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$63,800
    MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$72,000
    MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Audi Q7 features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.7%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    Audi Q7 for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007

    FAQ

    Is the Audi Q7 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Q7 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi Q7 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Q7 gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Q7 has 14.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi Q7. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Audi Q7?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi Q7:

    • Minor changes to trim-level content and optional features
    • Part of the second Q7 generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Audi Q7 reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi Q7 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Q7. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Q7's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Audi Q7 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi Q7 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Q7 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi Q7?

    The least-expensive 2021 Audi Q7 is the 2021 Audi Q7 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,950.

    Other versions include:

    • Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,950
    • Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $57,200
    • Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $63,800
    • Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $72,000
    • Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $60,800
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Audi Q7?

    If you're interested in the Audi Q7, the next question is, which Q7 model is right for you? Q7 variants include Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of Q7 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Audi Q7

    2021 Audi Q7 Overview

    The 2021 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV, Q7 Hybrid. Available styles include Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Audi Q7?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi Q7 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Q7.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi Q7 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Q7 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi Q7?

    2021 Audi Q7 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2021 Audi Q7 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $76,875. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi Q7 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $3,218 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,218 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $73,657.

    The average savings for the 2021 Audi Q7 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 4.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 6 2021 Audi Q7 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2021 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $69,015. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $2,872 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,872 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $66,143.

    The average savings for the 2021 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 4.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 15 2021 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2021 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,915. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,736 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,736 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $58,179.

    The average savings for the 2021 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 4.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 12 2021 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Audi Q7 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2021 Audi Q7 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,915. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi Q7 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,610 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,610 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,305.

    The average savings for the 2021 Audi Q7 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 4.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 6 2021 Audi Q7 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Audi Q7 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2021 Audi Q7 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,145. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi Q7 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $2,592 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,592 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $61,553.

    The average savings for the 2021 Audi Q7 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Audi Q7 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Audi Q7s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi Q7 for sale near. There are currently 96 new 2021 Q7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $57,325 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi Q7. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,320 on a used or CPO 2021 Q7 available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Audi Q7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Audi Q7 for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,272.

    Find a new Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,253.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi Q7?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Audi lease specials

    Related 2021 Audi Q7 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles