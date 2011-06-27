  1. Home
2008 Audi Q7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sport-oriented handling on air-suspension-equipped models, high-tech luxury and safety features, superior interior design and craftsmanship.
  • Heavy curb weight hampers acceleration and fuel economy, cramped third-row seat, no factory DVD entertainment system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An impressive collection of premium features and a sharp interior design make the 2008 Audi Q7 a solid choice for those who desire a seven-passenger luxury crossover SUV. Be advised, however, that several competitors are quicker and more practical for transporting kids.

Vehicle overview

Audi introduced its first SUV, the Q7, just last year. Despite its tardiness, the Q7 is packed to its 18-inch wheels with luxury goodies and the type of exceptional quality that has characterized Audis for more than a decade. A crossover SUV, the Q7 is a distant cousin of the Volkswagen Touareg and Porsche Cayenne, but it has (among many other things) been lengthened by more than a foot to accommodate a third row of seats. With this added size, the Audi is even heavier than its brethren, which are already big-boned in their own right. The Q7 does have generous maximum cargo capacity, so at least the girth translates into some utility.

What it also translates into is a premium-brand SUV crammed with luxury niceties and tech-based convenience features. For 2008, more of those niceties are standard on the three trim levels (the 4.2 has been dropped in favor of the 4.2 Premium only), including leather upholstery, six-CD changer and 18-inch wheels. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system is still standard on all Q7s, while the V8-powered 4.2 Premium can be equipped with an adaptive air suspension that improves the big Audi's handling and steering responses. Buyers can also choose between V6 and V8 engines.

Though its subpar acceleration (yes, even with the V8), fuel economy and third-row accommodations should give you pause, the 2008 Audi Q7 is otherwise very impressive. We've put thousands of miles on our long-term Q7 test vehicle and remain impressed by its collection of luxury features, versatile and beautifully crafted interior and agile handling. This largest Audi is ideal for family-oriented daily use and long-distance drives -- provided you don't have too many children. But we also suggest taking a look at the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, a roomier vehicle that the Q7 matches most closely and that we also hold in high regard.

2008 Audi Q7 models

The 2008 Audi Q7 is a luxury crossover SUV that seats between five and seven passengers depending on seating configuration. There are three trim levels: 3.6, 3.6 Premium and 4.2 Premium. Getting the exact collection of features you want can be tricky, as Audi groups a lot of items into specific packages.

The base model comes standard with 18-inch wheels, five-passenger seating, eight-way power front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) all-in-one control system and an eight-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer. A base Q7 3.6 with the Comfort Package has a third-row seat, heated front seats, a power tailgate, satellite radio and an upgraded sound system. The 3.6 Premium has those features plus a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity and auxiliary audio jack with iPod direct connection. One can also add a convenience package to the 3.6 Premium to receive adaptive xenon headlights, driver memory functions and a Bose surround-sound system. The 4.2 Premium offers much of the same features as the 3.6 Premium, but adds that trim's convenience package features plus a standard voice-activated navigation system, four-zone climate control, 20-inch wheels and front parking sensors.

On the Premium trims, the Technology Package includes a blind-spot warning system, lane departure warning system, keyless ignition and voice-activated navigation (on the 3.6 Premium). There's also the Cold Weather package, the Offroad Style Package, a pair of "S line" interior and exterior styling packages and fancier 20- or 21-inch wheels. Stand-alone options include a panoramic sunroof, extra interior leather coverage, four-zone climate control (3.6 Premium), second-row captain's chairs and a towing package. The 4.2 Premium can also be had with an adaptive air suspension and adaptive cruise control.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Audi Q7 is unchanged save for some feature and trim level updates. The base 3.6, 3.6 Premium and 4.2 Premium trim levels all have extra standard equipment this year (and higher MSRPs to match.) Last year's base 4.2 trim level has been dropped.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood rests either a 3.6-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 266 pound-feet of torque) or a 4.2-liter V8 (350 hp and 325 lb-ft). A six-speed transmission with manual-shift control is standard on both. All Q7s come with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system. Although the power plants are certainly strong, the Q7's beefy weight of 5,000-plus pounds blunts performance. Expect a 0-60-mph time of 8.3 seconds for the V8 and about 10 seconds for the V6. Properly equipped, the Q7 can tow 6,600 pounds.

Safety

The 2008 Audi Q7's standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes, a stability control system with hill descent control and rollover detection, traction control, front occupant whiplash protection, side curtain airbags for all outboard passengers, and front-seat side airbags. Seat-mounted side airbags for the second row are optional. Also optional is Audi's Side Assist, which notifies the driver when other motorists have entered the vehicle's blind spots by lighting up yellow LEDs in the exterior mirror housings. Optional lane assist alerts the driver if the car drifts out of its lane. In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Q7 performed very well, scoring five out of five stars in front and side crash protection.

Driving

The 2008 Audi Q7 is a dedicated on-roader, with its quattro all-wheel-drive system intended for keeping the vehicle out of a snowbank rather than encouraging it to tackle a rutted trail. The Q7's size and weight can make it feel a bit unwieldy around town, but the available back-up camera makes parking easier.

In terms of acceleration, the 3.6-liter V6 is noticeably lacking in oomph, and even the 350-hp V8 struggles at times to get the mighty Q7 moving. The six-speed automatic transmission is also not the smoothest in the world, providing a jerky response when accelerating slowly. More agreeable, though, is the handling on Q7 4.2 Premium models equipped with the adaptive air suspension. The driver can select from three main suspension modes. Placed in "Dynamic" mode, the vehicle can be hustled relatively easily on a curvy road.

Interior

Like other Audis, the Q7 is a model for high-quality construction and materials. If you buy one for its luxurious interior alone, you won't be disappointed. The dash layout is very similar to that of the A6, with its driver-oriented cockpit highlighted by the standard MMI system. Utilizing an LCD screen controlled by a knob and various menu buttons mounted on the center console and steering wheel, the driver can operate entertainment, climate, communications and navigation functions. There's a steep learning curve involved, but the system is effective at corralling the Q7's various features and is certainly more intuitive than BMW's reviled iDrive.

All but the base 3.6 Q7 come standard with a third row, providing either six- or seven-passenger capacity depending on whether the buyer selects second-row captain's chairs. As with many vehicles in this category, the third-row seat is cramped and useful for children only. Considering the Q7's size, this is a little disappointing. However, with the second and third rows folded flat, this Audi boasts 88 cubic feet, which is competitive with the cargo holds of other luxury crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Audi Q7.

5(69%)
4(11%)
3(12%)
2(3%)
1(5%)
4.4
26 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Disappointed
tazzygirl,01/11/2012
I purchased my Q7 October 2008 & loved it for the first 2 years. October 2010 things started to go wrong. I drive a lot of highway miles so it was out of warranty. The lane side assist went out, the latch for the rear moonroof broke ($900.00 for a latch!) & in November 2010 the heat went out, only on the drivers side, then both motors on the mirros went out at a cost of over $300.00 each. It is now January 2012 & I am still dealing with heat issues after spending $1500.00 in repairs it still doesn't work properly, sometimes not at all. Now my remote is beginning to fail. I have spent the last 15 months dealing with failures & expenses. I'm done! Will never buy Audi again!
Doesn't Get Any Better
bigsur64,08/07/2007
The 08 has front and rear parking sensors which are perfect addition. The front seats have a slight bucket which is also new. The MMI is very easy to use but have to agree with others that the nav. system takes getting used too. The handling and acceleration are incredible, taking hard S turns in the Q7 is a lot of fun. The brakes aren't as sensitive as the 07's. The 20 inch wheels are also standard. The ride with these at lower speeds is a little noisy but over 45 it's smooth sailing. Better to have these 20s than have the 18s or 19s with less handing. This Q7 needs to be driven hard on the highways or along coastal or mountain passes. This is not a putt around town SUV.
Best vehicle I've owned!
Ben,08/29/2016
3.6 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I've owned 3 Japanese cars, 2 Americans, and this SUV by far is the best vehicle I've driven. It is so enjoyable and comfortable. Besides the fact that it drinks more gas than my dad drink his beers in a week, the Q7 is a fantastic vehicle. Just one thing, WHY THE HELL AUDI DOESN'T HAVE A REGULAR AUX PORT LIKE THE REST OF THE WORLD? I have to open the iPod box every time and it's just not very convenient. Other than that, I have no complaint about this beautiful SUV.
So Far So Good
2008 Q7,11/26/2009
Good car so far. Lots of comments on the great looks. No major issues to date. Ready for new tires at 27K. Brakes are coming. Pull a 5000lb boat with some difficulty. Pulls well up to about 50mph then struggles trying to maintain 60mph+, even on the slightest hill. I manually shift to keep the gearing correct or the engine just rev's really high. Recommend the 3.0 TDI or the 4.2 V8 if you plan to pull more than 3000lbs. My biggest beef is the lack of a rear hatch close feature on the key fob. Audi seems to think your hands are full when loading, but not full when unloading. Can't reach the button with full hands. Wife wants another when the lease is up. Probably the TDI Prestige.
See all 26 reviews of the 2008 Audi Q7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2008 Audi Q7 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2008 Audi Q7 Overview

The Used 2008 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV. Available styles include 3.6 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4.2 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and 3.6 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

