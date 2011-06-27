Vehicle overview

Audi introduced its first SUV, the Q7, just last year. Despite its tardiness, the Q7 is packed to its 18-inch wheels with luxury goodies and the type of exceptional quality that has characterized Audis for more than a decade. A crossover SUV, the Q7 is a distant cousin of the Volkswagen Touareg and Porsche Cayenne, but it has (among many other things) been lengthened by more than a foot to accommodate a third row of seats. With this added size, the Audi is even heavier than its brethren, which are already big-boned in their own right. The Q7 does have generous maximum cargo capacity, so at least the girth translates into some utility.

What it also translates into is a premium-brand SUV crammed with luxury niceties and tech-based convenience features. For 2008, more of those niceties are standard on the three trim levels (the 4.2 has been dropped in favor of the 4.2 Premium only), including leather upholstery, six-CD changer and 18-inch wheels. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system is still standard on all Q7s, while the V8-powered 4.2 Premium can be equipped with an adaptive air suspension that improves the big Audi's handling and steering responses. Buyers can also choose between V6 and V8 engines.

Though its subpar acceleration (yes, even with the V8), fuel economy and third-row accommodations should give you pause, the 2008 Audi Q7 is otherwise very impressive. We've put thousands of miles on our long-term Q7 test vehicle and remain impressed by its collection of luxury features, versatile and beautifully crafted interior and agile handling. This largest Audi is ideal for family-oriented daily use and long-distance drives -- provided you don't have too many children. But we also suggest taking a look at the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, a roomier vehicle that the Q7 matches most closely and that we also hold in high regard.