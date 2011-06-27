  1. Home
2010 Audi Q7 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Athletic handling on air-suspension-equipped models, high-tech luxury and safety features, superior interior design and craftsmanship, available diesel model.
  • Heavy curb weight hampers acceleration and fuel economy, cramped third-row seat, no factory rear-seat entertainment system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Many luxury features, excellent build quality and a smart-looking interior make the 2010 Audi Q7 a solid choice for a seven-passenger luxury crossover SUV. However, the Q7 isn't the quickest or roomiest crossover on the block.

Vehicle overview

With its powerful stance, fine build quality and confident performance, the 2010 Audi Q7 has everything you'd expect from a German-engineered large crossover SUV. A platform mate to its Volkswagen Touareg and Porsche Cayenne cousins, the Q7 is more than a foot longer, offering more space for shopping spoils as well as allowing a third-row seat, the latter being something not available in the two others.

The Q7 is also available with a diesel-fueled engine, something only offered on the VW. Opt for the 3.0-liter clean diesel V6 ("TDI"), introduced last year and legal in every state, and you'll enjoy massive low-end grunt (over 400 pound-feet of torque) and much better fuel economy. This year's Q7 remains relatively unchanged, though the latest-generation MMI (Multi Media Interface) controller is a welcome addition as it includes a joystick atop the knob for more intuitive use.

Enticing as it is, the 2010 Audi Q7 is not without its faults. Saddled with more than 5,000 pounds of metal to move, the gas-fueled engines can only offer so-so performance along with their thirsty ways. Another downside is the third-row seat, which is rather cramped and disappointing considering the vehicle's large footprint.

The Q7's saving graces include a well-crafted interior, relatively agile handling and a number of luxury features that make the Q7 ideal for daily family use and road trip vacations. But we'd be remiss if we didn't also suggest that you consider the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which offers more room and quicker performance. Two other choices include the Cadillac Escalade, which is brawnier and bigger but less refined, and the VW Touareg, which provides a very similar driving experience for considerably less money.

2010 Audi Q7 models

The 2010 Audi Q7 is a large luxury crossover SUV that seats seven passengers. There are three trim levels that correspond to engine choice: the 3.6 Premium (3.6-liter gas V6), the TDI Premium (diesel V6) and the 4.2 Prestige (4.2-liter V8).

The 3.6 Premium comes standard with two-tone paint, 18-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, power heated front seats, leather upholstery, a trip computer, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, the Multi Media Interface (MMI) with a display monitor and a premium audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, iPod integration and an auxiliary audio jack.

There are also two packages for the 3.6 that further up the luxury ante. The Premium Plus package adds xenon headlights, front parking sensors, a rearview camera, a navigation system (with voice control and traffic reporting), driver-seat memory settings and a Bose surround-sound audio system. The Prestige package has the above equipment plus 20-inch wheels, keyless entry/ignition and a blind-spot warning system.

The Q7 TDI has the 3.6 Premium features along with a monochromatic color treatment, 19-inch wheels and additional exterior chrome trim. One may add more features to the diesel Q7 via the same two packages available on the 3.6 Premium.

The 4.2 Prestige has all the features of the 3.6 with the Prestige package along with S line exterior trim (unique bumpers, grille and body-side moldings), a power-adjustable steering column, the Warm Weather package (with four-zone climate control and rear side-window and cargo-area shades) and a wood shift knob.

The TDI and 4.2 also offer a Luxury package with upgraded leather upholstery, an Alcantara headliner and ventilated front seats. Stand-alone options include fancier 20- or 21-inch wheels, a towing package, a cold weather package (which includes a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats), a panoramic sunroof, extra interior leather coverage and four-zone climate control. The TDI and 4.2 are available with an adaptive air suspension, while the 4.2 can also be had with second-row captain's chairs, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system and adaptive cruise control.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Audi Q7 sees a light refresh in the form of revised front and rear fascias, new head- and taillights and new wheels. There are also distinct lower-body panel treatments to better define the various trim levels. Inside, there is additional ambient lighting and an updated MMI system. Audi has dropped the Q7's base 3.6 trim level.

Performance & mpg

Beneath the Q7's hood lies a choice of three engines: a 3.6-liter V6 (280 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque), a 4.2-liter V8 (350 hp and 325 lb-ft) or a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 (225 hp and 406 lb-ft). All models come with all-wheel drive, and all engines are matched with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control.

Although the power plants are capable, the Q7's beefy weight of 5,000-plus pounds blunts their performance. Expect a 0-60-mph time of 8 seconds flat for the V8, an almost equally quick 8.3 seconds for the diesel V6, and about 9.5 seconds for the V6. Properly equipped, the Q7 can tow 6,600 pounds.

Fuel economy ratings for the 2010 Audi Q7 V6 stand at 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined. The V8 has 13/18/15 ratings, and the TDI comes in at an impressive 17/25/20.

Safety

The 2010 Audi Q7's standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes, a stability control system (with hill-descent control and rollover detection), traction control, active front headrests, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat side airbags. Seat-mounted side airbags for the second row are optional. In addition, Audi's blind-spot warning system alerts the driver when another vehicle is along the Q7's side.

In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Q7 was tops, scoring five out of five stars in front- and side-impact testing. The Q7 also aced the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, scoring the top rating of "Good" in that agency's frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2010 Audi Q7, with its sharp looks and AWD system, is better suited for navigating slippery pavement in inclement weather than for tackling a muddy trail. The Q7's size and weight can make it feel a bit unwieldy around town, but the available back-up camera makes parking easier.

In terms of performance, acceleration with the 3.6-liter V6 is noticeably lacking and even the 350-hp V8 struggles to get things moving, but the turbodiesel's substantial low-end torque moves the Q7 off the line and up to speed smartly. Handling is good, especially with the available adaptive air suspension. The air suspension's adjustable settings enable the driver to switch between a well-mannered cruiser and a more dynamic people mover that's ready to tackle curving roads.

Interior

Like all Audis, the Q7 ranks high in interior materials and build quality. The dash layout is driver oriented, and Audi's MMI (on trims so equipped) is relatively easy to use once you've had some practice. The amount of passenger space is mixed, with a relatively roomy second row but a cramped third row. The latter can only comfortably seat children or small adults; this is a little disappointing given the Q7's size. With the second and third rows folded flat, the Q7 has just 72.5 cubic feet of cargo space, which is unimpressive compared with other crossovers in its class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Audi Q7.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Crossover
Picky,07/30/2010
I don't usually feel compelled to review a vehicle but with the 2010 Audi Q7 I could not help myself. I traded in an 07 MBSL550 and a '08 Lexus RX400h and the new Q7 is like both of those cars in one. The diesel is quiet and the power is amazing. Mileage so far is 23 combined, 21 city, 29 on highway cruising from Vegas to LA at 82mph.The biggest seller for me on the Q7 is the ride quality it is smooth like a Lexus but corners flat like a sedan. NO body roll and motion sickness. I drove the new MDX, MBML and X5 35 the Audi beat them all on total all around comfort and blended performance. The X5 was to hard to steer in parking, MB was pricey with no real advantage over the Audi.
very nice CUV
billyq,09/07/2012
had this truck for about six months has less than 11,000 miles very fun to drive a tank this size like a sports car really drive great on the twisties, and off road - WOW i cannot believe some of the stuff i've climbed with this truck it just goes up dirt and mud road, will report back when snow finally falls in the Lake Tahoe area, i gave a "3" for interior design cause a small spill on the MMi cost $1,100 dollars to replace, oh well no drinking in the truck.
Roomy, sporty and not a minivan
r8rcr8z,09/17/2009
We just purchased the 2010 Audi TDI S- Line with the Prestige Pkg. It was one of the first to land here in the US. For reference, we traded in our 2006 Mercedes ML 500 - which we loved, but had many problems. First of all, the Diesel is absolutely great. It has the pickup of a V8 with the fuel economy of a V4. With 14 miles on the car, I drove it from Houston to Dallas. I averaged 28.9 MPG. The gauge barely moved off off 'F'. It is very roomy, drives extremely smooth, is very quiet and has conveniences that not only make it safer (i.e., side assist), but more enjoyable to drive. Also, the 3rd gen MMI is very easy to use and practical.
Absolutely Trust Audi Q7 TDI for Long Road Trips
Sam Seetin, LTC (Ret) SF, USA,10/20/2015
TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
Best SUV, truck or car I've ever owned out of the many. Added running stainless steel boards and wind deflectors. Always serviced on time. At age 74 comfortably drove accompanied with wife to Salem, Oregon and back from Atlanta, Georgia averaging 26.2 MPG over 8,000 miles...awesome torquewithout a maintenance mishap. Only challenge was finding correct diesel nozzle size for fill at truck stops. Not a biggie. Currently have 103,000 miles on odometer. Received loyalty card because of EPA over played hyperbole regarding clean diesel dispute. Expect new administration to put shorter leash on EPA gone wild. Used card for service. Thank you Audi. Overall my trust remains strong. Currently waiting for Audi emission settlement for 3.0 TDI. Really don't want to sell it back. Q7 remains bullet proof reliable.
See all 12 reviews of the 2010 Audi Q7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
225 hp @ 3750 rpm
See all Used 2010 Audi Q7 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Audi Q7

Used 2010 Audi Q7 Overview

The Used 2010 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV, Q7 Diesel. Available styles include 3.6 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4.2 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Audi Q7?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Audi Q7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Audi Q7 4.2 Prestige quattro is priced between $10,900 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 116106 and116106 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Audi Q7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Audi Q7 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 Q7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,900 and mileage as low as 116106 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Audi Q7.

Can't find a used 2010 Audi Q7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi Q7 for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,548.

Find a used Audi for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,443.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi Q7 for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,046.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,804.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Audi Q7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi Q7 lease specials

