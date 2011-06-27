Vehicle overview

With its powerful stance, fine build quality and confident performance, the 2010 Audi Q7 has everything you'd expect from a German-engineered large crossover SUV. A platform mate to its Volkswagen Touareg and Porsche Cayenne cousins, the Q7 is more than a foot longer, offering more space for shopping spoils as well as allowing a third-row seat, the latter being something not available in the two others.

The Q7 is also available with a diesel-fueled engine, something only offered on the VW. Opt for the 3.0-liter clean diesel V6 ("TDI"), introduced last year and legal in every state, and you'll enjoy massive low-end grunt (over 400 pound-feet of torque) and much better fuel economy. This year's Q7 remains relatively unchanged, though the latest-generation MMI (Multi Media Interface) controller is a welcome addition as it includes a joystick atop the knob for more intuitive use.

Enticing as it is, the 2010 Audi Q7 is not without its faults. Saddled with more than 5,000 pounds of metal to move, the gas-fueled engines can only offer so-so performance along with their thirsty ways. Another downside is the third-row seat, which is rather cramped and disappointing considering the vehicle's large footprint.

The Q7's saving graces include a well-crafted interior, relatively agile handling and a number of luxury features that make the Q7 ideal for daily family use and road trip vacations. But we'd be remiss if we didn't also suggest that you consider the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which offers more room and quicker performance. Two other choices include the Cadillac Escalade, which is brawnier and bigger but less refined, and the VW Touareg, which provides a very similar driving experience for considerably less money.