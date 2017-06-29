I purchased 2018 Audi Q7 (Sep 2017). I confirmed the purchase trusting the dealership to do the right thing. The car I purchased was just unloaded off from delivery the day that I inquired. The unit was still wrapped. I did not able to test drive the car. I was assured that the new Q7 will be inspected and will be thoroughly cleaned. . . However, the car was delivered with serious paint defect - heavy pitting on rear quarter panel and tail gate (It looked like chemical that ate the paint. Deep pitted surfaces). And, driver side doors are not aligned. I requested Keyes Audi to replace it with non-defective one or cancel the sale. The arrogant GM said "Sorry, it's not going to happen". Long story short I was forced to bring in the car (never used). It took 2 weeks for the brand new 2018 Audi Q7 in the dealership. Later I found out that it was sent to a auto body shop 3 miles away. I was able to get in touch with the manager of the body shop. Job order: remove paint from tail gate and rear quarter panel, feather fill and repaint. It looked OK - but it is not factory process. . . Door alignment never got fixed. Gen Manager of Keyes Audi said that there is no more adjustment possible. Front and Rear door off by 3mm. That's the Audi quality? And the defect is not even repairable. Audi of America is not even doing anything to make up for the defects. All they do is check the dealership on what they have to say. And they talk like parrots, kept saying "Audi will continue work within the terms of any applicable manufacturer's warranty" when I spoke with them. Adding more insult, I checked in the car with 53 miles then checked out with almost 30 miles added - GM will not even investigate. Also, the tire jack was not in the car (I checked that FREE option when I build up the unit I prefer). Keyes Audi GM said the jack is available for $270 (scissor jack). . . In short, I was forced to accept the car. In November 2017, I drove the car to Las Vegas on a 4-hour trip. Halfway my trip, the alarm sounded off. I immediately made an emergency call to Audi Support Center. But all they can say is to bring it back to dealership. Having no other option. We proceeded to our destination. The car kept beeping every couple of minutes for 2 hours! On our way home, it still kept beeping the whole duration of the trip (4 hours!). But the worse part was when we took a detour to Barstow, CA for a short rest, the car just slammed the break by itself and made a hard stop at the freeway off-ramp, then a louder beep sounded off with indicator lights flashing. It was a very dangerous occurrence. It is fortunate that it was in an isolated road at that time. Otherwise, it could have been a serious accident. I filed another complaint and still no commitment from dealership on my request to replace it. The car was picked up by dealer for series of checks and repairs (3 week duration). I finally decided to start a legal remedy and this time Audi USA took me seriously. I was offered to have a brand new replacement but I changed my mind already and demanded for full refund. Took couple of months of negotiation. I got my full refund + customer loyalty $2,500 if I buy another car in the VW group. The dealership Keyes Audi is the worst I ever dealt with. . . I decided to lease a 2018 Camry SE Hybrid - driver assistance package (TSS) is a lot better than Audi. With actual MPG of 44+... I am waiting for the new Lexus 350 Hybrid with Apple Car play. Owning that 2018 Q7 dream car was a nightmare..

