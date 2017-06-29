2018 Audi Q7 Review
Pros & Cons
- Exceptional interior materials and build quality
- Best-in-class ride quality regardless of road surface
- Cutting-edge safety and technology features
- Less cargo space than most competitors
- Majority of options, including driver aids, not available on base trim
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
The Audi Q7 is one of the top luxury crossovers in the midsize segment. It offers an appealing combo of performance, comfort, technology and value. Its well-built interior and advanced suite of semiautonomous driver-assistance features are also noteworthy.
The Q7 may be Audi's biggest SUV, but it's surprisingly nimble for its size, especially when equipped with the optional adaptive air suspension and four-wheel steering. Combine that with good visibility and willing engines and the Q7 is a pleasure to drive. And if you're not in the mood to drive, the Q7's optional driver aids will not only keep you in your lane, but they will also anticipate turns and adjust to local speed limits.
Beyond the impressive technology features, the Q7's interior is filled with high-quality materials and offers exceptional comfort. It's also extremely quiet and capable of smoothing out rough roads. The engines offer usable power and reasonable fuel economy thanks to this generation Q7's weight loss.
As much as we like the 2018 Audi Q7, its biggest weakness is cargo capacity. Both the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and Volvo XC90 boast more space, along with appealing interiors. Prospective buyers might also want to look at the sporty and well-rounded Acura MDX and BMW X5. There are a lot of strong entries in this segment, but the Q7 is one of the best, whether in base trim or fully loaded.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Audi Q7 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury SUVs for 2018.
2018 Audi Q7 models
The 2018 Audi Q7 is available in three trim levels. The entry-level Premium trim comes with enough features to satisfy many buyers but has only limited access to optional upgrades. From there, the Premium Plus trim adds a few extras, and it can be more thoroughly upgraded and customized. Finally, the range-topping Prestige trim bundles quite a few features and has access to some exclusive options.
Two engines are available for the Q7. The base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. It's only available in the Premium or Premium Plus trim levels. The upgraded supercharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder produces 333 horsepower and 325 lb-ft, and is offered in all three trims. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.
The Premium trim includes leather upholstery, heated eight-way power-adjustable front seats, three-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, and a panoramic sunroof. Standard technology features include a rearview camera, 7-inch color driver information display in the gauge cluster, and Audi's MMI user interface with a 7-inch central display, Bluetooth connectivity, two USB ports and a 10-speaker sound system.
Some active safety features are also included on the Premium trim. Audi Pre-Sense Basic with Pedestrian Detection, which takes steps to mitigate injury and damage in a collision, is standard. You also get front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera along with a power-folding third-row bench, split-folding second row, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power rear liftgate, HomeLink garage door opener, heated power-folding side mirrors, and LED running lights and taillights.
Only two major packages are available for the Premium trim. The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The MMI Navigation Plus package adds navigation that allows you to search for locations with Google Voice Search, smartphone integration, and a handful of other connected features.
Moving up to the Premium Plus trim adds the MMI Navigation Plus package, along with an upgraded Bose sound system, an electric tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, blind-spot monitoring with Pre Sense Rear, auto-dimming exterior mirrors and interior LED accent lights.
The Premium Plus trim also has access to quite a few optional packages. The Driver Assistance package adds the entire menu of electronic driver aids, and the Vision package adds Audi's Virtual Cockpit, a 360-degree exterior camera and LED headlights. There's also the Warm Weather package, which adds four-zone climate control, seat ventilation and rear sunshade. The Ventilation package, meanwhile, adds seat ventilation and sunshades.
The range-topping Prestige trim includes the Vision package and Warm Weather package, and also adds larger 20-inch wheels, a head-up display, and power-closing doors. Only the Prestige can be equipped with the Adaptive Chassis package, which adds four-wheel steering and an adaptive air suspension. There's also a night-vision system available along with a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system.
Notable stand-alone options that can be added to all trims include a trailering package and rear side-impact airbags.
Driving9.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.5
Utility7.0
Technology9.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|9.0
- Audi Side Assist
- Monitors traffic behind the vehicle and alerts the driver to potential obstacles during lane changes.
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Anticipates impending collisions and applies brakes and takes other steps, such as tightening seat belts, to mitigate passenger injury.
- Adaptive Restraint System
- Manages airbag expansion and seat belt tension to distribute impact force in accidents, helping to protect passengers from serious injury.
