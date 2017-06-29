  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(62)
2018 Audi Q7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional interior materials and build quality
  • Best-in-class ride quality regardless of road surface
  • Cutting-edge safety and technology features
  • Less cargo space than most competitors
  • Majority of options, including driver aids, not available on base trim
Which Q7 does Edmunds recommend?

We think the Premium Plus is the one to get. This trim adds features like an upgraded sound system and blind-spot monitoring, but more importantly gives you access to more options. Buyers with heavy commutes will appreciate the Driver Assistance package and its suite of active driver aids. Those in extreme climates will want to consider the Cold or Warm Weather packages. Whatever your needs, the Q7 Premium Plus likely has a package to meet them. We like both engines, but keep in mind that the four-cylinder's advantage is a lower price tag more so than improved fuel economy.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

The Audi Q7 is one of the top luxury crossovers in the midsize segment. It offers an appealing combo of performance, comfort, technology and value. Its well-built interior and advanced suite of semiautonomous driver-assistance features are also noteworthy.

The Q7 may be Audi's biggest SUV, but it's surprisingly nimble for its size, especially when equipped with the optional adaptive air suspension and four-wheel steering. Combine that with good visibility and willing engines and the Q7 is a pleasure to drive. And if you're not in the mood to drive, the Q7's optional driver aids will not only keep you in your lane, but they will also anticipate turns and adjust to local speed limits.

Beyond the impressive technology features, the Q7's interior is filled with high-quality materials and offers exceptional comfort. It's also extremely quiet and capable of smoothing out rough roads. The engines offer usable power and reasonable fuel economy thanks to this generation Q7's weight loss.

As much as we like the 2018 Audi Q7, its biggest weakness is cargo capacity. Both the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and Volvo XC90 boast more space, along with appealing interiors. Prospective buyers might also want to look at the sporty and well-rounded Acura MDX and BMW X5. There are a lot of strong entries in this segment, but the Q7 is one of the best, whether in base trim or fully loaded.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Audi Q7 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury SUVs for 2018.

2018 Audi Q7 models

The 2018 Audi Q7 is available in three trim levels. The entry-level Premium trim comes with enough features to satisfy many buyers but has only limited access to optional upgrades. From there, the Premium Plus trim adds a few extras, and it can be more thoroughly upgraded and customized. Finally, the range-topping Prestige trim bundles quite a few features and has access to some exclusive options.

Two engines are available for the Q7. The base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. It's only available in the Premium or Premium Plus trim levels. The upgraded supercharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder produces 333 horsepower and 325 lb-ft, and is offered in all three trims. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

The Premium trim includes leather upholstery, heated eight-way power-adjustable front seats, three-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, and a panoramic sunroof. Standard technology features include a rearview camera, 7-inch color driver information display in the gauge cluster, and Audi's MMI user interface with a 7-inch central display, Bluetooth connectivity, two USB ports and a 10-speaker sound system.

Some active safety features are also included on the Premium trim. Audi Pre-Sense Basic with Pedestrian Detection, which takes steps to mitigate injury and damage in a collision, is standard. You also get front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera along with a power-folding third-row bench, split-folding second row, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power rear liftgate, HomeLink garage door opener, heated power-folding side mirrors, and LED running lights and taillights.

Only two major packages are available for the Premium trim. The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The MMI Navigation Plus package adds navigation that allows you to search for locations with Google Voice Search, smartphone integration, and a handful of other connected features.

Moving up to the Premium Plus trim adds the MMI Navigation Plus package, along with an upgraded Bose sound system, an electric tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, blind-spot monitoring with Pre Sense Rear, auto-dimming exterior mirrors and interior LED accent lights.

The Premium Plus trim also has access to quite a few optional packages. The Driver Assistance package adds the entire menu of electronic driver aids, and the Vision package adds Audi's Virtual Cockpit, a 360-degree exterior camera and LED headlights. There's also the Warm Weather package, which adds four-zone climate control, seat ventilation and rear sunshade. The Ventilation package, meanwhile, adds seat ventilation and sunshades.

The range-topping Prestige trim includes the Vision package and Warm Weather package, and also adds larger 20-inch wheels, a head-up display, and power-closing doors. Only the Prestige can be equipped with the Adaptive Chassis package, which adds four-wheel steering and an adaptive air suspension. There's also a night-vision system available along with a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Notable stand-alone options that can be added to all trims include a trailering package and rear side-impact airbags.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2017 Audi Q7 Prestige (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

9.0
The 2017 Audi Q7 is a strong performer in the three-row luxury crossover class thanks to the power and torque of its supercharged 3.0-liter V6. Handling is also admirable, whether you opt for the Adaptive Chassis option or not. And those sharp reflexes do not come at the expense of comfort either.

Acceleration

8.5
Smooth and quiet supercharged V6 delivers plentiful power with more than enough punch for easy passing and merging. When pushed on our track, the Q7 sprinted to 60 mph in only 5.9 seconds, a quick time for a midsize SUV.

Braking

9.0
Firm pedal instills confidence. Our panic stop from 60 mph required 112 feet, which is a short distance for the class. Even under such heavy use, the Q7 remains poised and controllable with very little nosedive.

Steering

8.0
Steering effort is appropriate at all speeds, from feather-light in parking lots to firm on the highway. And there are two driver-selectable ranges: Comfort and Dynamic. Optional four-wheel steering enhances high-speed stability and makes for easy maneuvering in tight spaces.

Handling

9.0
For a big three-row SUV, the Q7 is surprisingly agile. Comfort mode trades away some sharpness in the name of comfort, while Dynamic mode generates quick reflexes and tighter roll control that makes the Q7 more willing and able on winding roads.

Drivability

9.0
Shifts from the eight-speed transmission are seamless, and it always seems to be in the right gear at the right time. One of the best in the class.

Comfort

9.0
Think of the 2017 Audi Q7 as the luxurious A8 on a grander scale. It's that good. No matter how uneven the road or how fast you're traveling, the Q7 remains quiet as a crypt as the miles glide past.

Seat comfort

8.5
The Prestige trim's ventilated 12-way front seats ensure all-day comfort. Lateral support, however, may be a little light if you drive sinuous mountain roads frequently. Sliding and reclining second-row seats are also comfy for adults. Third-row seats are sized for smaller passengers.

Ride comfort

9.0
The base suspension expertly smooths out road imperfections, and the optional air suspension is as good as a flagship luxury sedan. Comfort mode emphasizes softness; Dynamic focuses on damping and precise control.

Noise & vibration

8.0
No road or wind noise to speak of, regardless of road conditions or speed. Conversations need little more than a whisper, and the Q7's silent cabin can also showcase the optional 23-speaker stereo.

Climate control

9.0
Simple-to-understand controls. Cools the Q7's large cabin quickly. Heated seats up front work well and stay on indefinitely, which isn't always a given.

Interior

8.5
The 2017 Q7's modern and luxurious interior is a great place to spend time. It's attractive without being gimmicky, and everything is thoughtfully designed, placed and executed. The only real downside is its relatively small cargo space.

Ease of use

9.0
There are a lot of features to command, but the simple MMI interface makes it easy after some familiarization. All buttons and knobs are placed right where you'd want them, and the redundant displays and controls allow you to keep your attention on the road ahead.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
With the air suspension, the vehicle height drops for easy entry. The second row folds and tumbles forward effortlessly for third-row access. The doors are short and thin enough to allow entry and exit space in a tight parking spot.

Driving position

8.0
Driving position is highly adjustable, and it's easy to find a comfy spot whether you prefer a relaxed position or like to sit close to the steering wheel for more enthusiastic driving.

Roominess

8.0
The front and middle-row seats easily accommodate larger adults and the standard panoramic sunroof enhances the airy feeling. The third-row seats are intended for occasional use and smaller passengers; the knees-up posture can feel confining.

Visibility

9.0
As big as the Q7 is, there's little or no guesswork on this front. Basic visibility is sound, and the Prestige trim's 360-degree camera allows the driver to get within an inch of an obstruction without drama.

Quality

9.0
The Audi Q7 is solidly built from nose to tail. Interior materials are excellent and in some cases better than you'll find in more expensive rivals. All buttons and controls have a consistent click and feel, which further enhances the premium feel.

Utility

7.0
While there's plenty of space when you fold the seats down, you'll have a harder time squeezing things into the Q7 if you've got several passengers. Luggage loads easily in the back thanks to a power-folding third row, hands-free liftgate and low floor height.

Small-item storage

6.5
The cupholders and center console are both a bit small, especially for a vehicle this big. The glovebox is average size and so are the door pockets, but upfront you'll want more storage especially when you take the family on road trips.

Cargo space

7.0
Cargo capacity ranges from 14.8 to 71.6 cubic feet — below the class average, but at least it's nearly all usable. The power-folding third-row seats, hands-free liftgate and low floor height make for easy loading.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Easy access pull tabs remove the covers for the child seat LATCH system, and though the second row has plenty of space for child seats, the third row is too cramped.

Towing

7.0
The four-cylinder Audi Q7 can tow up to 4,400 pounds, and the 3.0-liter V6 can tow as much as 7,700 pounds. That's above average for the class.

Technology

9.0
Audi's MMI technology interface is one of the best around. From the standard 7-inch touchscreen to the 8.3-inch display, there are crisp graphics and simple menus as well as easy-to-learn controls. You'll be hard-pressed to find a more user-friendly interface.

Audio & navigation

9.0
Multiple stereos are available in the Q7, and they have excellent sound quality up to the limit. Navigation is a simple, guided structure of commands that eventually leads you to a crisp, easy-to-understand map with instructions that are duplicated in the instrument panel.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Bluetooth connects easily, and Audi's system is easy to learn. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard, but Audi's systems are so logically designed that we used them most of the time instead. It's one of the best systems in the class.

Driver aids

9.0
Standard equipment includes a rear camera, parking sensors, forward collision warning and automatic braking. Optional features include a crisp surround-view system, lane departure intervention and adaptive cruise. The Q7's aids work well without intrusive interference during daily driving.

Voice control

8.0
Voice controls take clear, well-articulated commands, but they don't like much outside their parameters. Learning or reading the commands you need to know is relatively easy, though there is a learning curve for more complex instructions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi Q7.

5(53%)
4(19%)
3(7%)
2(13%)
1(8%)
4.0
62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No spare tire???
Danny,01/27/2018
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I was going to place an order for a fully equipped Prestige Q7 but the night before, while going over the list of features, I discovered the Q7 is not equipped with a spare tire nor is there space to carry one . The next morning I called the tire dealer I generally use, Les Schwab Tires, and was told the 20” tires I was going to have the Q7 equipped would be a special order. The can of fix a flat and compressor, that is included in lieu of a spare, is only good for 1/4”, or smaller, puncture in the tread of the tire. The fix a flat goop is of no use on a side wall cut which is not an uncommon occurrence on an SUV especially one as capable off road as the Q7. The run flat tires have a recommended driving range of 50 miles. As I frequently travel in Central Nevada, Idaho and Wyoming, often outside of phone coverage, anyone familiar with these areas is aware that 50 miles is an inconsequential distance in many parts of the West. However if I were to be fortunate enough to be within miles of say Beatty Nevada what are the chances of finding a tire there that I could not find in Denver? The Q7 I was about to order was 93K which is too much to spend for a vehicle that could leave me stranded for something as simple as a flat tire.
Overrated Audi Quality and Customer Satisfaction
Defective Brand New 2018 Q7,11/06/2017
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I purchased 2018 Audi Q7 (Sep 2017). I confirmed the purchase trusting the dealership to do the right thing. The car I purchased was just unloaded off from delivery the day that I inquired. The unit was still wrapped. I did not able to test drive the car. I was assured that the new Q7 will be inspected and will be thoroughly cleaned. . . However, the car was delivered with serious paint defect - heavy pitting on rear quarter panel and tail gate (It looked like chemical that ate the paint. Deep pitted surfaces). And, driver side doors are not aligned. I requested Keyes Audi to replace it with non-defective one or cancel the sale. The arrogant GM said "Sorry, it's not going to happen". Long story short I was forced to bring in the car (never used). It took 2 weeks for the brand new 2018 Audi Q7 in the dealership. Later I found out that it was sent to a auto body shop 3 miles away. I was able to get in touch with the manager of the body shop. Job order: remove paint from tail gate and rear quarter panel, feather fill and repaint. It looked OK - but it is not factory process. . . Door alignment never got fixed. Gen Manager of Keyes Audi said that there is no more adjustment possible. Front and Rear door off by 3mm. That's the Audi quality? And the defect is not even repairable. Audi of America is not even doing anything to make up for the defects. All they do is check the dealership on what they have to say. And they talk like parrots, kept saying "Audi will continue work within the terms of any applicable manufacturer's warranty" when I spoke with them. Adding more insult, I checked in the car with 53 miles then checked out with almost 30 miles added - GM will not even investigate. Also, the tire jack was not in the car (I checked that FREE option when I build up the unit I prefer). Keyes Audi GM said the jack is available for $270 (scissor jack). . . In short, I was forced to accept the car. In November 2017, I drove the car to Las Vegas on a 4-hour trip. Halfway my trip, the alarm sounded off. I immediately made an emergency call to Audi Support Center. But all they can say is to bring it back to dealership. Having no other option. We proceeded to our destination. The car kept beeping every couple of minutes for 2 hours! On our way home, it still kept beeping the whole duration of the trip (4 hours!). But the worse part was when we took a detour to Barstow, CA for a short rest, the car just slammed the break by itself and made a hard stop at the freeway off-ramp, then a louder beep sounded off with indicator lights flashing. It was a very dangerous occurrence. It is fortunate that it was in an isolated road at that time. Otherwise, it could have been a serious accident. I filed another complaint and still no commitment from dealership on my request to replace it. The car was picked up by dealer for series of checks and repairs (3 week duration). I finally decided to start a legal remedy and this time Audi USA took me seriously. I was offered to have a brand new replacement but I changed my mind already and demanded for full refund. Took couple of months of negotiation. I got my full refund + customer loyalty $2,500 if I buy another car in the VW group. The dealership Keyes Audi is the worst I ever dealt with. . . I decided to lease a 2018 Camry SE Hybrid - driver assistance package (TSS) is a lot better than Audi. With actual MPG of 44+... I am waiting for the new Lexus 350 Hybrid with Apple Car play. Owning that 2018 Q7 dream car was a nightmare..
never deal with Audi
AMEENA ALHASSANI,02/15/2018
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Last October, my husband bought me a brand-new 2018 Q7 car, as a gift, from Audi Silver Spring, Maryland. Surprisingly, in less than a month, a sudden annoying beep, repeatedly announcing an Emergency Call Malfunction, terrified us.  After contacting Audi Service, they took the car on November 24th, 2017, and promised to fix it in a day or two, saying they know about 2018 Q7 car defect. This comment rang a bell in our mind. If they already know about it, why Audi sell it without fixing it?! Is this a fair trade?! After more than 20 days later, Audi did not fix the car.  Going back and forth, finally Audi’s Service Department told us that they could not fix the car, because a part was not received from Germany! This was not just an irrational excuse; but, also, a gross insult to us for spending over sixty-seven thousand dollars on an Audi car, and receive such poor service! Is this a fair trade?! Anyhow, to solve this problem amicably, I told Audi’s Manager either to give us a full refund, or a new similar car.  The latter agreed to provide us a new similar car in a few days. Alas, Audi did not fulfill its promise, again.  For the benefit of doubt, we gave Audi’s Manager a longer delay; saying we are travelling and will be back around mid- January.  By then, we expect you to give us a similar car, or a full refund.  Sadly, Audi did not fulfill its promise, for the third time. By definition, a brand-new car means a defect-free car. Hiding the 2018 Q7 car defect is an act of misleading and dishonesty.  This defect is known by Audi and its dealership since some time. Yet, Audi did not tell us about it. Thus, Audi deceived us in selling this car.  Plus, our 2018 Q7 car is considered a lemon car by Federal and State Law. Audi’s Dealership knows that I am a science major and must concentrate on my studies.  Audi wasted our time for three months for no legitimate reason; during which we were – and still are – paying installments, interest, and insurance on a car, which we are not using since last November; because it is in Audi’s possession.  Audi’s dealership has frustrated us, disappointed us, caused us to suffer, and denied us the enjoyment of using our own brand-new car. By any standard, Audi’s transaction is – unethical and unfair.  Audi’s Director of Variable Operations offered us his apology for causing us this ordeal.  Does he really think that his apology shall alleviate our suffering?! Based upon the aforesaid trouble, we find it very difficult for us to trust Audi anymore!  We honestly believe that if Audi and its dealership care about their name, business and reputation, they must cancel this deal as well as its loan, immediately; pay us a full refund of our money, including all interest, insurance, and installments we made.
I love this SUV
Mainul,01/11/2018
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Update after a year: I lowered the Interior rating to 3 stars. I'm very conscious of unwanted cabin sounds, especially rattling noises. They ruin the driving experience for me. Around the 8 month mark, I had to take it to the dealer for a door rattle that turned out to be related to a defect in the window rail. I also hear some soft fluttering sounds from the roof area (with the curtain/shade open or closed) ... but it's intermittent and the dealer apparently won't even look at it if I can't reproduce it with one of their mechanics on a drive-along. The door pockets are hard molded plastic and makes some water bottles rattle. -------------------------- First, the negatives: There are a few things that are a little irritating. I sometimes bump my knee against the dash when getting in. The seat can be adjusted, of course, but when you are in hurry (like when it's raining), I suspect you'd bump your knee. The dash and headlight controls could be pushed a little further in. Also, I sometimes hear some low level vibration in the rear door panels. I think it is more noticeable when my daughter puts her water bottle in the door pocket, but sturdier materials would probably help with the noise. Also the dash panel switches are brushed plastic type things. BMW uses more glossy materials which just look better. But the thing handles like a boss. The acceleration is pretty impressive, even for the 2.0 T. I switch between the Dynamic and Sport mode mostly and performance level change is incredible. Only had this for a month, so reliability questions are not applicable. The seats are spacious and comfortable. The 3rd row can seat average sized adults if needed. The trunk has plenty of space. The panorama roof if beautiful. The cabin lights, exterior lights, and assist lights are thoughtfully designed and soberly placed (not a glaring bright wash of harsh lights when you open the door). The cameras and console display are great. The LCD display on the dash is very useful and adjustable. And the handling! Yes, the handling! All in all, a winner. I'd buy it again!
See all 62 reviews of the 2018 Audi Q7
Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts like the Q7 models:

Audi Side Assist
Monitors traffic behind the vehicle and alerts the driver to potential obstacles during lane changes.
Audi Pre Sense Front
Anticipates impending collisions and applies brakes and takes other steps, such as tightening seat belts, to mitigate passenger injury.
Adaptive Restraint System
Manages airbag expansion and seat belt tension to distribute impact force in accidents, helping to protect passengers from serious injury.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Audi Q7

Used 2018 Audi Q7 Overview

The Used 2018 Audi Q7 is offered in the following submodels: Q7 SUV. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi Q7?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Audi Q7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $27,880 and$48,587 with odometer readings between 14924 and80535 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $37,599 and$42,995 with odometer readings between 19316 and43622 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro is priced between $41,500 and$48,988 with odometer readings between 15916 and50315 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $41,989 and$41,989 with odometer readings between 25277 and25277 miles.

Which used 2018 Audi Q7s are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2018 Audi Q7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi Q7 for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,660.

Find a used Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,836.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi Q7 for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,023.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,129.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Audi Q7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

