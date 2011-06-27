Used 2011 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews
Excellent Family Car
This Q7 replaces my 2008 A4. Q7 is huge. A lot of room. I love the 3.0 Supercharge engine with 8 speed auto. Pickup is very smooth. Mileage is OK. It does better than my 2005 X5 3.0i. It feels very heavy and during braking, I need to step heavier to stop it. I took it to the snow and it was fun driving at 70mph and passing other cars with chain. It is a excellent family car.
We will never let it go***
*update* After 250,000 miles, we did let it go. Only to buy a 2013 Q7 with 200,000 fewer miles. We still love this vehicle. My wife was first introduced to the Q7 in 2009 when her cousin came down from Boston in hers. My wife fell in love with the drivability, the appointments, and it not having the stigma of elitism (buying a brand badge versus a quality car). Most of the people we knew at the time had never heard of Audi. Maybe because we were too poor to even afford one, but we all knew Mercedes and BMW! My wife didn’t want to drive a badge, she wanted to drive a well-crafted machine that would last a long time. A few years later, I found a lease return TDI Prestige in Florida that was well priced. I jumped on it. Why really did we want the Q7 over anything else? We wanted a 7 passenger vehicle. There are only four of us in the family, but randomly we will transport friends to and from school and ball games. So the third row seat didn’t need to cavernous, just legal for short trips. We wanted a comfortable long distance vehicle. We regularly travel 2,500 miles across the United States, so we desired something comfortable. I’m 6’1” and many vehicles don’t fit me. This fit me like a glove. In these travels, we travel through all types of weather, including snow. We also travel back roads a bit also, so we desired a four wheel drive. We needed something that could tow a 5,000 pound camper. And we desired 20+ mpg. This wish list narrowed us down very quickly. The Q7 was at the top of the list. With nearly 180,000 miles on our Q7, we have done NO major maintenance. Brakes, oil, tires, battery and other small things like this; but we have done nothing major. We continue to drive this car as our primary cross-country conveyance. We have no squeaks, no rattles, no clunks and to broken nobs. The seats have no tears, rips or bad wearing spots. This car has really held up to my family. It has truly held up to the price I paid for it. Even my fuel mileage increased as I put miles on it. Currently, we average 25 MPG on the highway, and around 18 in the city. The bad: The OEM brakes. This is a heavy machine, and the brakes remind you that it is heavy! Our first brake replacement, we upgraded the rotors and pads and reprogrammed the sensitivity of the brake pedal. It made an immense difference. Tires. This is a heavy machine, and it eats tires faster than a minivan. I finally went to a Conti DWS with a 50,000 warranty. This way, every time I swap tires at about 40,000 miles, I get $125 discount off the new set. MMI The interface with the computer is like jumping from Windows to Apple. There is a lot of getting used to the strange interface. My wife loves it, so I won’t expound on it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First Audi and LOVING it...
This is my first Audi and I'm really loving it. I've never owned a Diesel auto before but the gas mileage is great. But the fuel is more expensive so I'm not sure if it's not a wash by the time it's all said and done. Here in CA, diesel is at least 30 cents more per gallon for diesel vs. unleaded. The quality is great and I'm at 3,500 miles and not any problems at all. It runs smoothly and I'm averaging about 22 miles per gallon driving a mix of the city and highway (mostly city). I've averaged about 560 miles on a full tank of gas. The tank holds 26 gallons of diesel fuel. I test drove many different SUV's including Mercedes, Lexus, BMW, and a few others but none could compare
@ 3,000 miles
Traded in Allroad (wish they still sold that in US) for diesel - like the excellent mileage and lower emissions. Decision motivated by lower environmental impact. Compared to BMW X5, LR4, Lexus, MB BluTech. Excellent choice if you need space and winter surefootedness. Lots of torque, but it's a heavy car (noticeable in stop-and- go traffic). Drives very well - particularly on highway. Towing package did not include electrical harness - took a day at dealership to install. Major irritation is driver's seat position - simply too high for comfortable posture.
Unreliable electronics, worst customer support
I purchased a new Audi Q7 S-Line in 2011. Multiple repairs and recalls during and after warranty period. Electrical is particularly problematic. Changed first sensor door handle in 2014, under warranty. Now, with just over 70,000, all FOUR handles failed, had to replace new battery AND all four handles, total cost over $2,500. Clearly a manufacturer defect and if you search you'll find multiple complaints about the problem, so I called Audi Customer Service. The car was always dealer-maintained and repaired, with all records, but they've been "researching my inquiry" for over a month now with no decision. NOT what I would have expected of a "premium" car brand
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Q7
Related Used 2011 Audi Q7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4