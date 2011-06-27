Estimated values
2009 Audi Q7 3.6 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,409
|$5,587
|$6,330
|Clean
|$4,158
|$5,263
|$5,946
|Average
|$3,657
|$4,615
|$5,178
|Rough
|$3,157
|$3,967
|$4,410
2009 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,970
|$8,359
|$9,843
|Clean
|$5,631
|$7,874
|$9,246
|Average
|$4,953
|$6,904
|$8,052
|Rough
|$4,274
|$5,935
|$6,858
2009 Audi Q7 3.6 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,173
|$6,974
|$8,096
|Clean
|$4,879
|$6,570
|$7,605
|Average
|$4,292
|$5,760
|$6,623
|Rough
|$3,704
|$4,951
|$5,641
2009 Audi Q7 4.2 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,589
|$8,820
|$10,211
|Clean
|$6,215
|$8,308
|$9,592
|Average
|$5,467
|$7,285
|$8,353
|Rough
|$4,718
|$6,262
|$7,114