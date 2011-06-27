Used 2009 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews
Love my Tdi
I have owned this fine vehicle for about 8,000 miles and I absolutely love it. Aside from everything a luxury vehicle provides, this thing is quite frugal. On long highway trips, I commonly see 27 to 29 mpg. Driving from my home in Minneapolis to downtown St. Paul, I see MPG readings from 24 to 29 depending on how heavy traffic is. Although the HP is lower than the V6 gas or the V8 gas engines, the torque is quite substantial and I have never felt that the vehicle was underpowered in any way. Towing a 23 fishing boat around really exemplifies the advantage of large torque numbers. The Q7 has a super quiet interior, very comfortable. If you are looking at the Q7, get the Tdi.
Keep looking
Nothing but problems. The truck has now 62000 miles. Expect to change tires and brakes often. High pressure fuel pump went at 45k. The exhaust system had a leak at 60k. Bulbs go out frequently. No way to reset the service intervals without visiting your dealer or spend $$$ for a vag-com cable or pay the dealer. Expect to pay a lot for regular maintenance at the dealer.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
q7 Diesel
I've had this vehicle a little over 3 moths and really enjoy driving it. Fit and finish on interior are excellent. Seats are very supportive and comfortable. Handling is very good for a vehicle of this size. Fuel economy has been better than expected. I have about 5000 miles on vehicle and my combined average is 22.5 mpg - with mostly around town driving. Regularly get 27-28 mpg on highway @ 75 mph and I have actually achieved over 30 mpg on a couple of longer, purely highway trips. 3rd row is very tight on legroom - really just for kids. 2nd row does adjust fore and aft to provide some slight relief for 3rd row passengers.
OK Car - Won't Buy Again
Car design and comfort are great. Service, reliability and build quality are weak. If you must have this car, you will be taking a gamble as it seems that most people will come across at least one or two issues. Maintenance is expensive. Can't complain about fuel economy as you know what you are getting into. Compared to other heavy cars, about the average. The Audi Care Maintenance package only covers scheduled maintenance. Loved the car for the first two years, then things started to fall apart.
lemon
From the start of this new car i did everything audi, maintenance, repairs, parts. After 95,000 it star to ed falling apart. Not counting maintenance, brakes every 15000, tires every 25,000, i just spent $7800 on parts and labor. A car should last a bit longer then 100000 miles.
Sponsored cars related to the Q7
Related Used 2009 Audi Q7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4