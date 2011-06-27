Used 2009 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews

Love my Tdi wabisabi , 10/07/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have owned this fine vehicle for about 8,000 miles and I absolutely love it. Aside from everything a luxury vehicle provides, this thing is quite frugal. On long highway trips, I commonly see 27 to 29 mpg. Driving from my home in Minneapolis to downtown St. Paul, I see MPG readings from 24 to 29 depending on how heavy traffic is. Although the HP is lower than the V6 gas or the V8 gas engines, the torque is quite substantial and I have never felt that the vehicle was underpowered in any way. Towing a 23 fishing boat around really exemplifies the advantage of large torque numbers. The Q7 has a super quiet interior, very comfortable. If you are looking at the Q7, get the Tdi. Report Abuse

Keep looking Adrian , 04/19/2017 3.6 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Nothing but problems. The truck has now 62000 miles. Expect to change tires and brakes often. High pressure fuel pump went at 45k. The exhaust system had a leak at 60k. Bulbs go out frequently. No way to reset the service intervals without visiting your dealer or spend $$$ for a vag-com cable or pay the dealer. Expect to pay a lot for regular maintenance at the dealer. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

q7 Diesel q7 TDI , 09/09/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've had this vehicle a little over 3 moths and really enjoy driving it. Fit and finish on interior are excellent. Seats are very supportive and comfortable. Handling is very good for a vehicle of this size. Fuel economy has been better than expected. I have about 5000 miles on vehicle and my combined average is 22.5 mpg - with mostly around town driving. Regularly get 27-28 mpg on highway @ 75 mph and I have actually achieved over 30 mpg on a couple of longer, purely highway trips. 3rd row is very tight on legroom - really just for kids. 2nd row does adjust fore and aft to provide some slight relief for 3rd row passengers. Report Abuse

OK Car - Won't Buy Again hoonie99 , 08/17/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Car design and comfort are great. Service, reliability and build quality are weak. If you must have this car, you will be taking a gamble as it seems that most people will come across at least one or two issues. Maintenance is expensive. Can't complain about fuel economy as you know what you are getting into. Compared to other heavy cars, about the average. The Audi Care Maintenance package only covers scheduled maintenance. Loved the car for the first two years, then things started to fall apart. Report Abuse