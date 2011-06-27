Estimated values
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,253
|$29,038
|$32,217
|Clean
|$25,672
|$28,390
|$31,481
|Average
|$24,510
|$27,095
|$30,011
|Rough
|$23,347
|$25,800
|$28,540
Estimated values
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,114
|$33,274
|$36,882
|Clean
|$29,447
|$32,532
|$36,040
|Average
|$28,114
|$31,048
|$34,356
|Rough
|$26,781
|$29,563
|$32,673
Estimated values
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,090
|$32,161
|$35,668
|Clean
|$28,446
|$31,444
|$34,854
|Average
|$27,158
|$30,009
|$33,226
|Rough
|$25,870
|$28,575
|$31,597
Estimated values
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro Summer of Audi 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,071
|$36,562
|$40,549
|Clean
|$32,339
|$35,747
|$39,623
|Average
|$30,875
|$34,116
|$37,772
|Rough
|$29,411
|$32,485
|$35,921
Estimated values
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,041
|$36,314
|$40,054
|Clean
|$32,309
|$35,505
|$39,140
|Average
|$30,847
|$33,885
|$37,311
|Rough
|$29,384
|$32,265
|$35,483
Estimated values
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,011
|$28,872
|$32,138
|Clean
|$25,435
|$28,228
|$31,405
|Average
|$24,284
|$26,940
|$29,938
|Rough
|$23,132
|$25,652
|$28,471