Used 2010 Audi Q5 Consumer Reviews

Buyer Beware stma1 , 02/02/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Audi Q5 is a great vehicle as long as you do not drive under 10 mph, I have a major transmission issue, 3rd replacement in 2 months, Audi corporate will not stand behind their products and work with you to satisfy yourself as a consumer, my vehicle has lurched and hesitated when coming to a stop causing 2 near accidents, I have never experienced such poor customer service form a corporate and a dealer standpoint, they act like it is my fault there is an issue, you have been warned!

Design flaw maverick , 06/23/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful During snow or rain, when the rear hatch is opened, to gain access to the rear compartment, water, snow, dirt and salt build up in the drain channel and then run into the rear compartment. I've seen the mess run over the rubber seal. The dealer said they cannot do anything but maybe Audi will contact me and see if the problem can be solved. To date, no additional contact.

2010 Auid Q5 Quattro Premium 3.2 V6 Mark , 02/19/2018 3.2 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is by far the best car I have ever owned. My previous car was a Land Rover LR2 which had the best ride of any car even better than the Audi. However i love the Audi. great gas mileage, lots of power and it is very reliable. Have had it for one year and bought it at 90k miles, it now has 104k miles. The only issue that I have had is the Panoramic sunroof fabric shade. I retracted it all the way and now it is stuck there. I guess what happens is the strips glued on to the underside of the fabric that the retracting motor uses to retract it, came unglued. It is something that I will fix myself since have that ability and there is a good youtube video for it. But if you are considering buying a used Audi Q5 go for it, itis an excellent car! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

$ Bang for your Buck $ Jack Irwin , 10/14/2016 3.2 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 22 people found this review helpful I've owned and sold several Audi Q5's over the years. I think the 2010 model type is one of the most dependable and overall well rounded versions of this car available. the newer smaller displacement, forced induction engines with he 8speed transmission are nice, and the gas millage is better but the reliability is worrisome and costly. Of course you should purchase ANY luxury/GERMAN vehicle with concerns regarding maintenance and price, because it will happen eventual on any make/model at any time. Having said that, Audi's are by far the best value in class. they are more sporty than their counterparts with a younger more sleek feeling. The 2010 Q5 drive smooth and easy at low speeds, and is tight and responsive at high speeds. the car feels as good to drive as it looks going down the road for thousands less than its competitors, or a new model for that matter. buy one with a few miles for under 20K and you will have a good car for years to come, so long as you get the maintenance plan as well! very well put together, inside and out. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value